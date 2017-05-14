Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 14 May 2017
Palestinians Mark Nakba as Zionists' Occupation of Their Homeland Turns 69 Y-O
Palestinians are marking the 69th anniversary of the Nakba Day when their land was confiscated leading to the establishment of the illegal Israeli entity.

A cholera outbreak in Yemen has claimed the lives of 115 people as Saudi continues bombardment on the impoverished state.

Venezuelan President Calls for Elections, Proves Opposition Wrong Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has declared that there will be a presidential elections in 2018 as ordered by the law.

Arab Regimes, Turkey Hired Mercenaries to Forge Videos on Syrian Army Gas Attack: Report Turkey and some Persian Gulf Arab states have paid mercenaries to forge videos and photos to pretend Syrian army has launched chemical attacks against people, Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported.

Iraqi Forces in Final Push to Liberate Mosul from ISIS Terrorists Iraqi forces have started the final offensive to liberate the last pocket of Mosul controlled by ISIS terrorist group.

China Lays $900b Belt, Road Plan Challenges US for Global Leadership China laid out $900 billion new Silk Road vision on Sunday, with President Xi Jinping pledging $124 billion for the ambitious plan to forge a path of peace, inclusiveness and free trade.

Israeli Regime Shuts down Public Broadcaster over Disputes with Netanyahu Hawkish Israeli prime minister has shut down longest-running TV news program a political battle with the public broadcaster.

Israel Hacked Lebanese Telecom System Sent Anti-Hezbollah Massages: Minister Lebanon blames Israeli regime for hacking the country’s communication system in which audio messages were sent to people in Lebanon claiming Hezbollah’s leader was behind the death of the group’s top military commander.

N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile into Japan Sea near Russian Port North Korea has test fired an a ballistic missile which landed in the sea of Japan after flying over 700 kilometers, says South Korea.

Magnitude 5.7 Quake Shakes Northern Iran; 3 Killed 377 Injured A Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit North Khorasan province of Iran, killing at least three people and injuring over 377 more injured.

Trump, Saudi Prince Bin Salman Most Dangerous Men in World: Independent A British newspaper has termed US president Donald Trump and Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are the most dangerous men in the world.

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Youth, Run over Palestinian Child Israeli regime forces have killed a 20-year-old Palestinian youth, Sabi Ubaid, in Nabi Saleh town northwest of Ramallah.

Italian Protestors Clash with Police at G7 Meeting Venue Police in Italy have clashed with protestors opposed to a meeting of finance ministers and top bankers of the Group of Seven (G7) industrial countries in Bari.

Iranian Forces Arrest Terrorists Planning Attack Iran’s security forces have arrested several terrorists plotting to carry out an attack inside the country, the Intelligence Ministry has revealed.

Chinese Military Deploys AWACS Planes at S. China Sea: Report The Chinese military has deployed its latest airborne early warning and control aircraft to an air base in the vicinity of the South China Sea islands.

Syrian Army in Full Control of Qaboun District Syrian army is now in full control of al-Qaboun district in Damascus, as the militant groups left the besieged neighborhood.

Analyst Accidentally Halts Spread of Ransomware A 22-year-old cyber-security analyst accidentally halted the global spread of the NSA-Developed Ransomware, WannaCry, by buying a domain name hidden in the malware.

10 Laborers Gun Down in Pakistan Working near China ’Belt and Road’ Projects Unidentified Assailants have killed ten laborers in southwestern Pakistan in two separate attacks as they were working on link roads to connect outlying towns to the country’s $57-billion Chinese "Belt and Road" initiative.

Cross-Border Firing Kills 2 in Kashmir: Indian Army India accused Pakistan army of killing a father and daughter in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir region on Saturday.

NSA-Developed Ransomware Hits 10,000s Computers worldwide Spy tools developed by the US National Security Agency (NSA) have infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries.

Saudi regime Intensifies Crackdown on Shiites; kills Toddler, Youth A two-and-a-half year old boy and a young man were killed by Saudi regime forces in the eastern Shiite-populated Qatif region.

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Alwaght- Palestinians are marking the 69th anniversary of the Nakba Day when their land was confiscated leading to the establishment of the illegal Israeli entity.

The term "Nakba" ("catastrophe" in Arabic) is a reminder of two fundamental events in Palestinian history: the establishment of Israeli entity in 1948 and the subsequent expulsion of over 800,000 Palestinians from their ancestral homeland.

Nakba symbolizes the tragedy that befell Palestinians in 1948, and the ensuing suffering Palestinians have had to endure under the apartheid regime’s decades-long occupation.

Historical Background of Nakba

Nakba dates back to 1799, when Napoleon Bonaparte's ambitious colonialist plans included notions of establishing a Jewish entity in Palestine. In 1897, the World Zionist Organization held its first conference in Basel, Switzerland, at which Theodor Herzl – billed as the "founder of modern Zionism" – laid out the principles on which a Jewish state would be built.

The idea was echoed by Britain in 1840 and was later facilitated by the British Mandate of Palestine (1922-1948), which gave the Jewish Agency a free hand to seize Palestinian land and begin massive Jewish immigration into the region.

The Nakba came just thirty years after the 1917 Balfour Declaration, when British Foreign Minister Arthur Balfour wrote to the Zionist movement pledging London's support for a Jewish state in Palestine.

In 1945, Zionist leaders began establishing armed Jewish groups in anticipation of the coming confrontation with the area's Palestinian inhabitants.

The "May 1946" plan, for example, was drawn up by the Haganah, a Jewish paramilitary organization that later became the nucleus of the nascent Israeli army.

On Nov. 29, 1947, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for the division of Palestine into a Jewish state and a Palestinian one.

The resolution was welcomed by the Zionists, but was met with staunch rejection by the Arabs in general and the Palestinians in particular.

With the termination of the British Mandate on May 14, 1948, armed Zionist organizations – led by David Ben-Gurion (who would later become Israeli regime's first prime minister) – declared the establishment of the state of Israel.

Unending suffering of Palestinians

Palestinians continue to immensely suffer from Israeli regime's atrocities, crimes, apartheid policies and every other possible inhuman act. In days approaching Nakba Israeli regime forces have increased their brutal crackdown including killing innocent Palestinians.  Renewed Israeli atrocities also come ahead of a visit by US President Donald Trump to Tel Aviv and this points to the belligerence of the usurper regime which is assured of unflinching support by Washington.

Resistance, Referendum solution for Palestine

Palestinians are determined to continue with their armed resistance to liberate their territories occupied by the Israeli regime since 1948. Alternatively, a referendum is the only political solution to the issue of Palestine that is in total agreement with democracy and can form a common logical basis. Such a referendum should involve all those who have a legitimate stake in the territory of Palestine, including Muslims, Christians and Jews. They should be able allowed to choose their own system of government in a general referendum.

A major condition for such a referendum is that Millions of Palestinians who have borne for years the ordeals of exile since Nakba should also have the right to participate and decide the destiny of Palestine.

A rejection of such a solution by Western countries implies their non-commitment to a peaceful democratic solution to the issue of Palestine and this further expose its double standards. 

