  Sunday 14 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime Norway’s biggest trade union has approved Friday an international economic, cultural and academic boycott against Israel, as the regime continues oppression of Palestinians and occupying their lands.

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association The international football association, FIFA, has withdrawn its resolution against Israel that would ban regime’s clubs and national team from participating in professional international tournaments.

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime Relatives of Ahmad Dawbasha, whose parents and 18-month-old brother were burned alive by Zionist Settlers, are now suing Israeli regime for “criminal negligence".

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial The Bahraini regime postponed the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim amid rising tensions in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

Venezuelan President Calls for Elections, Proves Opposition Wrong

Venezuelan President Calls for Elections, Proves Opposition Wrong

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has declared that there will be a presidential elections in 2018 as ordered by the law.

Arab Regimes, Turkey Hired Mercenaries to Forge Videos on Syrian Army Gas Attack: Report Turkey and some Persian Gulf Arab states have paid mercenaries to forge videos and photos to pretend Syrian army has launched chemical attacks against people, Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported.

Iraqi Forces in Final Push to Liberate Mosul from ISIS Terrorists Iraqi forces have started the final offensive to liberate the last pocket of Mosul controlled by ISIS terrorist group.

China Lays $900b Belt, Road Plan Challenges US for Global Leadership China laid out $900 billion new Silk Road vision on Sunday, with President Xi Jinping pledging $124 billion for the ambitious plan to forge a path of peace, inclusiveness and free trade.

Israeli Regime Shuts down Public Broadcaster over Disputes with Netanyahu Hawkish Israeli prime minister has shut down longest-running TV news program a political battle with the public broadcaster.

Israel Hacked Lebanese Telecom System Sent Anti-Hezbollah Massages: Minister Lebanon blames Israeli regime for hacking the country’s communication system in which audio messages were sent to people in Lebanon claiming Hezbollah’s leader was behind the death of the group’s top military commander.

N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile into Japan Sea near Russian Port North Korea has test fired an a ballistic missile which landed in the sea of Japan after flying over 700 kilometers, says South Korea.

Magnitude 5.7 Quake Shakes Northern Iran; 3 Killed 377 Injured A Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit North Khorasan province of Iran, killing at least three people and injuring over 377 more injured.

Trump, Saudi Prince Bin Salman Most Dangerous Men in World: Independent A British newspaper has termed US president Donald Trump and Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are the most dangerous men in the world.

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Youth, Run over Palestinian Child Israeli regime forces have killed a 20-year-old Palestinian youth, Sabi Ubaid, in Nabi Saleh town northwest of Ramallah.

Italian Protestors Clash with Police at G7 Meeting Venue Police in Italy have clashed with protestors opposed to a meeting of finance ministers and top bankers of the Group of Seven (G7) industrial countries in Bari.

Iranian Forces Arrest Terrorists Planning Attack Iran’s security forces have arrested several terrorists plotting to carry out an attack inside the country, the Intelligence Ministry has revealed.

Chinese Military Deploys AWACS Planes at S. China Sea: Report The Chinese military has deployed its latest airborne early warning and control aircraft to an air base in the vicinity of the South China Sea islands.

Syrian Army in Full Control of Qaboun District Syrian army is now in full control of al-Qaboun district in Damascus, as the militant groups left the besieged neighborhood.

Analyst Accidentally Halts Spread of Ransomware A 22-year-old cyber-security analyst accidentally halted the global spread of the NSA-Developed Ransomware, WannaCry, by buying a domain name hidden in the malware.

10 Laborers Gun Down in Pakistan Working near China ’Belt and Road’ Projects Unidentified Assailants have killed ten laborers in southwestern Pakistan in two separate attacks as they were working on link roads to connect outlying towns to the country’s $57-billion Chinese "Belt and Road" initiative.

Cross-Border Firing Kills 2 in Kashmir: Indian Army India accused Pakistan army of killing a father and daughter in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir region on Saturday.

NSA-Developed Ransomware Hits 10,000s Computers worldwide Spy tools developed by the US National Security Agency (NSA) have infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries.

Saudi regime Intensifies Crackdown on Shiites; kills Toddler, Youth A two-and-a-half year old boy and a young man were killed by Saudi regime forces in the eastern Shiite-populated Qatif region.

Yemenis Hold Mass Rally against US-Backed Saudi Aggression Tens of thousands of Yemenis have poured to the streets of capital city of Sana’a on Friday to protest against US-backed Saudi aggression on the poorest Arab nation.

N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile into Japan Sea near Russian Port

Arab Regimes, Turkey Hired Mercenaries to Forge Videos on Syrian Army Gas Attack: Report

Why Syrian Govt. Turning Head to East from Western Fronts?

What Force Turkey Recalibrate Its Foreign Policy?

China Lays $900b Belt, Road Plan Challenges US for Global Leadership

Israel Hacked Lebanese Telecom System Sent Anti-Hezbollah Massages: Minister

Iraqi Forces in Final Push to Liberate Mosul from ISIS Terrorists

Magnitude 5.7 Quake Shakes Northern Iran; 3 Killed 377 Injured

Venezuelan President Calls for Elections, Proves Opposition Wrong

Israeli Regime Shuts down Public Broadcaster over Disputes with Netanyahu

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime

Saudi Arabia Spending $68 Million to Host Donald Trump

Israel Mulls Expelling UN after UNESCO Terms It ’Occupying Power’

UAE-Saudi Disputes Emerge Further as Yemen War Unfolds

US to Ink $300 Billion Arms Deals for Saudi Arabia despite War Crime in Yemen

Italy Police Seize Huge Drug Shipment Destined for ISIS in Libya

Why Trump Chose Saudi Arabia as His first Foreign Visit?

Israelis Need to Restore Their Short-term Memory in Relation to Hezbollah

Yemenis Hold Mass Rally against US-Backed Saudi Aggression

Israeli Regime to Revoke Arabic Language’s Official Status in Occupied Palestine

President Trump: Cancel Your Saudi Trip, Play More Golf

Trump Ignited Record Level Islamophobia across US: Report

NSA-Developed Ransomware Hits 10,000s Computers worldwide

Analyst Accidentally Halts Spread of Ransomware

Israel Closed Its Embassy in Egypt since 5 Months Ago

Will India Become Another Major Actor in West Asia?

US Deploys F-35 Warplanes in Europe to Confront Russia

Reasons behind US Defense Sec Trip to West Asia

Trump’s New Security Doctrine for West Asia

How will British Foreign Policy Look Like after Brexit?

China Urges US Restraint over North Korea

US, Israel Using Saudi Regime to Destroy Yemen: Ansarullah Leader

Did Turkey Sink Russian Warship off Black Sea Coast?

Russia, Iran Condemn Turkish Airstrikes on Iraq, Syria

China’s Strategy for West Asia: Gain Toehold with limited Intervention

Turkey’s Fresh Airstrikes Kill over 100 Kurdish Fighters in Iraq, Syria

ISIS Terrorists Attacked, Killed by Wild Boars in Iraq

UK Defense Sec. Praises Controversial Arms Supplier to Saudis, Gaddafi

Russia Warns US over North Korea Tensions

Israel Only Illegal Owner of Nukes, Disturber of Peace in Mideast: N. Korea

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

undefined
Venezuelan President Calls for Elections, Proves Opposition Wrong

Sunday 14 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Venezuelan President Calls for Elections, Proves Opposition Wrong

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro holds a copy of the Venezuelan constitution

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has declared that there will be a presidential elections in 2018 as ordered by the law.
Alwaght- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has declared that there will be a presidential elections in 2018 as ordered by the law.

"In 2018, come rain, thunder or lightning in Venezuela, there will be presidential elections," Maduro said.

Maduro's confirmation exposes claims made the opposition that his call for a constituent assembly signals the country's transition into a "dictatorship."

The decision is in accordance with article 347 of the Bolivarian Constitution, which allows for the convening of a national constituent assembly with the purpose of “transforming the state."

The process is intended to facilitate a dialogue with the opposition and broad sectors of society with the goal of easing the ongoing political tensions.

A part of the opposition has rejected the call, which would lead to a new constitution, saying it's a way to avoid elections. Seventeen political parties, however, have accepted the proposal.

Speaking on Sunday, Maduro said that "sooner rather than later" his government will defeat the "violent guarimbas," referring to the violent opposition protests in the country.

Elections for governors were scheduled for December but were postponed by the National Electoral Council due to ongoing violence in Venezuela. This year, there will be elections for mayors. The presidential election will be held at the end of 2018.

Maduro has also rejected claims that security forces are killing protestors saying he had banned the use of firearms in demonstrations.

"I have banned the use of any firearm, including the arms allowed by law to use plastic pellets, I have prohibited it and law enforcement members are acting with discipline and morality to defend peace in the country, with gas and shields allowed by national and international laws," Maduro said.

President Maduro is blaming the US-backed opposition of taking advantage of the global slump in oil prices to try to oust him from office.

