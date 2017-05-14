Arab Regimes, Turkey Hired Mercenaries to Forge Videos on Syrian Army Gas Attack: Report

Alwaght- Turkey and some Persian Gulf Arab states have paid mercenaries to forge videos and photos to pretend Syrian army has launched chemical attacks against people, Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported.

According to Syrian official agency, Walid al-Hendi who has been working with the “White Helmets” since three years ago, in a video broadcast by the Syrian TV on Saturday has confessed that he were paid by financers from Persian Gulf countries.

Hendi said he and his collaborators were told that there will be chemical attacks, and were given protective clothing to transport supposed injured people with stretchers after sirens were sounded. He added that they were filmed by two people, identified as Ibrhaim al-Haj and Mohammad al-Sayyed, to be broadcast by Turkish channel, SANA reported.

The news agency also cited Imad Abdeljawad as saying that he was ordered to transport dangerous chemicals from al-Sukkari neighborhood to al-Ameriya neighborhood, saying they were said that the martial were cleaning agents. Imad said unloading materials from two cars and starting with the third, he wanted to know what materials he was transporting because their smells was agitating. particularly since he suffered asthma.

He went on to say that he saw people in silvery clothing, protective masks, and long boots transporting the materials to a basement, and they looked through windows and saw them opening barrels and pouting a liquid from them into cylinders, and when the man in charge of the terrorists noticed that Abdeljawad and his cohorts were watching he expelled them and prevented them from bearing arms.