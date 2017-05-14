Iraqi Forces in Final Push to Liberate Mosul from ISIS Terrorists

Alwaght- Iraqi forces have started the final offensive to liberate the last pocket of Mosul controlled by ISIS terrorist group.

Brigadier General Yahya Rasoul a spokesman for the Iraqi Army Joint Operations Command said on Sunday the area controlled by ISIS was no more than nine percent of west Mosul, which is bisected by the River Tigris.

The Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) stormed the Ureibi and Rifaie districts at dawn on Sunday, according to a statement from the Joint Operations Command.

At the same time, the army's ninth division and the Interior Ministry's elite Emergency Response Division attacked the ISIS bastion of 17 Tammouz.

"ISIS is drawing its last dying breath," the commander of the ninth division, Lieutenant General Qasim Nazzal, told state television on Sunday. "ISIS fighters are broken and quickly retreating from fronts."

Vastly outnumbered by the forces arrayed against them, ISIS fighters are fighting back with suicide car bombs and snipers embedded among hundreds of thousands of civilians they are effectively holding hostage.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces managed on Saturday to control the highway which links Sinjar district to Qairawan city which has been almost reached by the PMF, ejecting ISIS terrorists from Khnaisy village in west of Tal Afar.

Iraqi army forces and PM forces launched their offensive to retake Mosul last October and since then they have made sweeping gains against Takfiri terrorists.

The terrorists, who occupied Mosul in 2014, have been committing heinous crimes against all ethnic and religious communities in Iraq, including Shiites, Sunnis, Kurds and Christians.