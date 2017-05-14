Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 14 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime Norway’s biggest trade union has approved Friday an international economic, cultural and academic boycott against Israel, as the regime continues oppression of Palestinians and occupying their lands.

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association The international football association, FIFA, has withdrawn its resolution against Israel that would ban regime’s clubs and national team from participating in professional international tournaments.

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime Relatives of Ahmad Dawbasha, whose parents and 18-month-old brother were burned alive by Zionist Settlers, are now suing Israeli regime for “criminal negligence".

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial The Bahraini regime postponed the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim amid rising tensions in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

News

Arab Regimes, Turkey Hired Mercenaries to Forge Videos on Syrian Army Gas Attack: Report

Arab Regimes, Turkey Hired Mercenaries to Forge Videos on Syrian Army Gas Attack: Report

Turkey and some Persian Gulf Arab states have paid mercenaries to forge videos and photos to pretend Syrian army has launched chemical attacks against people, Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported.

Iraqi Forces in Final Push to Liberate Mosul from ISIS Terrorists Iraqi forces have started the final offensive to liberate the last pocket of Mosul controlled by ISIS terrorist group.

China Lays $900b Belt, Road Plan Challenges US for Global Leadership China laid out $900 billion new Silk Road vision on Sunday, with President Xi Jinping pledging $124 billion for the ambitious plan to forge a path of peace, inclusiveness and free trade.

Israeli Regime Shuts down Public Broadcaster over Disputes with Netanyahu Hawkish Israeli prime minister has shut down longest-running TV news program a political battle with the public broadcaster.

Israel Hacked Lebanese Telecom System Sent Anti-Hezbollah Massages: Minister Lebanon blames Israeli regime for hacking the country’s communication system in which audio messages were sent to people in Lebanon claiming Hezbollah’s leader was behind the death of the group’s top military commander.

N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile into Japan Sea near Russian Port North Korea has test fired an a ballistic missile which landed in the sea of Japan after flying over 700 kilometers, says South Korea.

Magnitude 5.7 Quake Shakes Northern Iran; 3 Killed 377 Injured A Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit North Khorasan province of Iran, killing at least three people and injuring over 377 more injured.

Trump, Saudi Prince Bin Salman Most Dangerous Men in World: Independent A British newspaper has termed US president Donald Trump and Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are the most dangerous men in the world.

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Youth, Run over Palestinian Child Israeli regime forces have killed a 20-year-old Palestinian youth, Sabi Ubaid, in Nabi Saleh town northwest of Ramallah.

Italian Protestors Clash with Police at G7 Meeting Venue Police in Italy have clashed with protestors opposed to a meeting of finance ministers and top bankers of the Group of Seven (G7) industrial countries in Bari.

Iranian Forces Arrest Terrorists Planning Attack Iran’s security forces have arrested several terrorists plotting to carry out an attack inside the country, the Intelligence Ministry has revealed.

Chinese Military Deploys AWACS Planes at S. China Sea: Report The Chinese military has deployed its latest airborne early warning and control aircraft to an air base in the vicinity of the South China Sea islands.

Syrian Army in Full Control of Qaboun District Syrian army is now in full control of al-Qaboun district in Damascus, as the militant groups left the besieged neighborhood.

Analyst Accidentally Halts Spread of Ransomware A 22-year-old cyber-security analyst accidentally halted the global spread of the NSA-Developed Ransomware, WannaCry, by buying a domain name hidden in the malware.

10 Laborers Gun Down in Pakistan Working near China ’Belt and Road’ Projects Unidentified Assailants have killed ten laborers in southwestern Pakistan in two separate attacks as they were working on link roads to connect outlying towns to the country’s $57-billion Chinese "Belt and Road" initiative.

Cross-Border Firing Kills 2 in Kashmir: Indian Army India accused Pakistan army of killing a father and daughter in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir region on Saturday.

NSA-Developed Ransomware Hits 10,000s Computers worldwide Spy tools developed by the US National Security Agency (NSA) have infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries.

Saudi regime Intensifies Crackdown on Shiites; kills Toddler, Youth A two-and-a-half year old boy and a young man were killed by Saudi regime forces in the eastern Shiite-populated Qatif region.

Yemenis Hold Mass Rally against US-Backed Saudi Aggression Tens of thousands of Yemenis have poured to the streets of capital city of Sana’a on Friday to protest against US-backed Saudi aggression on the poorest Arab nation.

Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Urges Support for Striking Prisoners Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam has urged Palestinian, Arab and Muslim people to support Palestinian prisoners held by the Israeli regime in their hunger strike.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile into Japan Sea near Russian Port

Why Syrian Govt. Turning Head to East from Western Fronts?

Israeli Regime Shuts down Public Broadcaster over Disputes with Netanyahu

Iraqi Forces in Final Push to Liberate Mosul from ISIS Terrorists

China Lays $900b Belt, Road Plan Challenges US for Global Leadership

Magnitude 5.7 Quake Shakes Northern Iran; 3 Killed 377 Injured

What Force Turkey Recalibrate Its Foreign Policy?

Arab Regimes, Turkey Hired Mercenaries to Forge Videos on Syrian Army Gas Attack: Report

Israel Hacked Lebanese Telecom System Sent Anti-Hezbollah Massages: Minister

Saudi Arabia Spending $68 Million to Host Donald Trump

Cholera Outbreak in Yemen: Over 1,600 Cases Detected in 12 Provinces

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime

Israelis Need to Restore Their Short-term Memory in Relation to Hezbollah

Consequences of Appointing Pakistani Gen. to Anti-Yemen Coalition

Italy Police Seize Huge Drug Shipment Destined for ISIS in Libya

Israel Mulls Expelling UN after UNESCO Terms It ’Occupying Power’

NSA-Developed Ransomware Hits 10,000s Computers worldwide

Israeli Regime to Revoke Arabic Language’s Official Status in Occupied Palestine

Syria Backs De-Escalation Zones, Army to Decisively Confront Violations: FM

UAE-Saudi Disputes Emerge Further as Yemen War Unfolds

US to Ink $300 Billion Arms Deals for Saudi Arabia despite War Crime in Yemen

Why Trump Chose Saudi Arabia as His first Foreign Visit?

Trump Ignited Record Level Islamophobia across US: Report

Russia Denies Vetoing UNSC Condemnation of N. Korea Missile Test

Erdogan’s Wild Claims against Iraqi Volunteer Forces

UK Defense Sec. Praises Controversial Arms Supplier to Saudis, Gaddafi

Israeli Regime Implement Punitive Actions against 1,600 Palestinian Hunger-Strikers

Trump’s New Security Doctrine for West Asia

Will India Become Another Major Actor in West Asia?

How will British Foreign Policy Look Like after Brexit?

China’s Strategy for West Asia: Gain Toehold with limited Intervention

Reasons behind US Defense Sec Trip to West Asia

Turkey’s Fresh Airstrikes Kill over 100 Kurdish Fighters in Iraq, Syria

China Urges US Restraint over North Korea

US, Israel Using Saudi Regime to Destroy Yemen: Ansarullah Leader

US Deploys F-35 Warplanes in Europe to Confront Russia

Russia Warns US over North Korea Tensions

ISIS Terrorists Attacked, Killed by Wild Boars in Iraq

In Focus

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
News

Iraqi Forces in Final Push to Liberate Mosul from ISIS Terrorists

Sunday 14 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Iraqi Forces in Final Push to Liberate Mosul from ISIS Terrorists
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iraqi forces have started the final offensive to liberate the last pocket of Mosul controlled by ISIS terrorist group.

Brigadier General Yahya Rasoul a spokesman for the Iraqi Army Joint Operations Command said on Sunday the area controlled by ISIS was no more than nine percent of west Mosul, which is bisected by the River Tigris.

The Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) stormed the Ureibi and Rifaie districts at dawn on Sunday, according to a statement from the Joint Operations Command.

At the same time, the army's ninth division and the Interior Ministry's elite Emergency Response Division attacked the ISIS bastion of 17 Tammouz.

"ISIS is drawing its last dying breath," the commander of the ninth division, Lieutenant General Qasim Nazzal, told state television on Sunday. "ISIS fighters are broken and quickly retreating from fronts."

Vastly outnumbered by the forces arrayed against them, ISIS fighters are fighting back with suicide car bombs and snipers embedded among hundreds of thousands of civilians they are effectively holding hostage.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces managed on Saturday to control the highway which links Sinjar district to Qairawan city which has been almost reached by the PMF, ejecting ISIS terrorists from Khnaisy village in west of Tal Afar.

Iraqi army forces and PM forces launched their offensive to retake Mosul last October and since then they have made sweeping gains against Takfiri terrorists.

The terrorists, who occupied Mosul in 2014, have been committing heinous crimes against all ethnic and religious communities in Iraq, including Shiites, Sunnis, Kurds and Christians.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

ISIS Terrorists Iraqi Mosul

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

26 killed over 40 injured after a Suicide Bomber targets a Pakistani senator
Yemenis Hold Mass Rally against US-Backed Saudi Aggression
Over 200,000 People in Hong Kong Live in Coffin Homes
Over 50 Injured after Two Bombs Rocked Southern Thailand
26 killed over 40 injured after a Suicide Bomber targets a Pakistani senator

26 killed over 40 injured after a Suicide Bomber targets a Pakistani senator

Yemeni Snipers Gun down Saudi Troopers in Regional Borders
Terrorists escape as Syrian army advances on in eastern countryside of Homs
Drone Footage of Syrian Army Strikes on Terrorists` Positions in Eastern Damascus
Election Polarizes France Lefts It in Chaos