China Lays $900b Belt, Road Plan Challenges US for Global Leadership

  Sunday 14 May 2017
Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime Norway’s biggest trade union has approved Friday an international economic, cultural and academic boycott against Israel, as the regime continues oppression of Palestinians and occupying their lands.

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association The international football association, FIFA, has withdrawn its resolution against Israel that would ban regime’s clubs and national team from participating in professional international tournaments.

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime Relatives of Ahmad Dawbasha, whose parents and 18-month-old brother were burned alive by Zionist Settlers, are now suing Israeli regime for “criminal negligence".

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial The Bahraini regime postponed the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim amid rising tensions in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

China laid out $900 billion new Silk Road vision on Sunday, with President Xi Jinping pledging $124 billion for the ambitious plan to forge a path of peace, inclusiveness and free trade.

Israeli Regime Shuts down Public Broadcaster over Disputes with Netanyahu Hawkish Israeli prime minister has shut down longest-running TV news program a political battle with the public broadcaster.

Israel Hacked Lebanese Telecom System Sent Anti-Hezbollah Massages: Minister Lebanon blames Israeli regime for hacking the country’s communication system in which audio messages were sent to people in Lebanon claiming Hezbollah’s leader was behind the death of the group’s top military commander.

N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile into Japan Sea near Russian Port North Korea has test fired an a ballistic missile which landed in the sea of Japan after flying over 700 kilometers, says South Korea.

Magnitude 5.7 Quake Shakes Northern Iran; 3 Killed 377 Injured A Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit North Khorasan province of Iran, killing at least three people and injuring over 377 more injured.

Trump, Saudi Prince Bin Salman Most Dangerous Men in World: Independent A British newspaper has termed US president Donald Trump and Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are the most dangerous men in the world.

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Youth, Run over Palestinian Child Israeli regime forces have killed a 20-year-old Palestinian youth, Sabi Ubaid, in Nabi Saleh town northwest of Ramallah.

Italian Protestors Clash with Police at G7 Meeting Venue Police in Italy have clashed with protestors opposed to a meeting of finance ministers and top bankers of the Group of Seven (G7) industrial countries in Bari.

Iranian Forces Arrest Terrorists Planning Attack Iran’s security forces have arrested several terrorists plotting to carry out an attack inside the country, the Intelligence Ministry has revealed.

Chinese Military Deploys AWACS Planes at S. China Sea: Report The Chinese military has deployed its latest airborne early warning and control aircraft to an air base in the vicinity of the South China Sea islands.

Syrian Army in Full Control of Qaboun District Syrian army is now in full control of al-Qaboun district in Damascus, as the militant groups left the besieged neighborhood.

Analyst Accidentally Halts Spread of Ransomware A 22-year-old cyber-security analyst accidentally halted the global spread of the NSA-Developed Ransomware, WannaCry, by buying a domain name hidden in the malware.

10 Laborers Gun Down in Pakistan Working near China ’Belt and Road’ Projects Unidentified Assailants have killed ten laborers in southwestern Pakistan in two separate attacks as they were working on link roads to connect outlying towns to the country’s $57-billion Chinese "Belt and Road" initiative.

Cross-Border Firing Kills 2 in Kashmir: Indian Army India accused Pakistan army of killing a father and daughter in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir region on Saturday.

NSA-Developed Ransomware Hits 10,000s Computers worldwide Spy tools developed by the US National Security Agency (NSA) have infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries.

Saudi regime Intensifies Crackdown on Shiites; kills Toddler, Youth A two-and-a-half year old boy and a young man were killed by Saudi regime forces in the eastern Shiite-populated Qatif region.

Yemenis Hold Mass Rally against US-Backed Saudi Aggression Tens of thousands of Yemenis have poured to the streets of capital city of Sana’a on Friday to protest against US-backed Saudi aggression on the poorest Arab nation.

Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Urges Support for Striking Prisoners Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam has urged Palestinian, Arab and Muslim people to support Palestinian prisoners held by the Israeli regime in their hunger strike.

Russian Fighter Jet Intercepted US Spy Plane on Victory Day Parade: Report A Russian fighter jet was scrambled to intercept a US spy plane flying over neutral waters of the Black Sea on May 9, during a Military parade in Moscow.

Iran Presidential Candidates Held Final Debate Before Election Six candidates racing for the Iranian presidency have faced off in the third and final round of nationally televised debates on Friday evening, days before the election.

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Alwaght- China laid out $900 billion new Silk Road vision on Sunday, with President Xi Jinping pledging $124 billion for the ambitious plan to forge a path of peace, inclusiveness and free trade.

Addressing a high-level international cooperation forum, dubbed " One Belt and One Road Initiative,” Xi called for the abandonment of old models based on rivalry and diplomatic power games.

While Xi uses the initiative to boost China's global leadership ambitions his American counterpart Donald Trump insists on "America First" policy and questions global free trade deals.

Chinese president compares his country to a peace-loving explorer set on transforming the world with treasure-laden galleys not warships, guns or swords, as US President chooses Saudi Arabia as his first foreign visit aiming to in ink $300 billion arms deals for the regime that has been bombing neighboring Yemen for past three years.   

"We should build an open platform of cooperation and uphold and grow an open world economy," Xi told the opening of the two-day gathering that that was attended by 29 heads of state in Beijing.

“The glory of the ancient Silk Road shows that geographical dispersion is not insurmountable,” the Chinese leader said, adding that “The Belt and Road initiative is rooted in the ancient Silk Road ... but it is also open to all other countries.”

Just as Chinese traders and explorers such as Zheng He, a Ming dynasty navigator, went out into the world in peace, so too would China now seek to engage with other countries. “These pioneers won their place in history not as conquerors with warships guns or swords but are remembered as friendly emissaries leading caravans of camels and sailing treasure-loaded ships,” Xi said.

 “This part of history shows that civilisation thrives with openness and that nations prosper from exchange.”

China has touted what it formally calls the Belt and Road initiative as a new way to boost global development since Xi unveiled the plan in 2013, aiming to expand links between Asia, Africa, Europe and beyond underpinned by billions of dollars in infrastructure investment.

Xi said the world must create conditions that promote open development and encourage the building of systems of "fair, reasonable and transparent global trade and investment rules".

"Trade is the important engine of economic development," Xi said.

He said the world must promote the multilateral trade system, the establishment of free trade regions, and the facilitation of free trade.

However, Xi's initiative faced a backlash with India launching a scathing attack, announcing it would boycott proceedings. According to the Times of India, New Delhi believed the scheme was “little more than a colonial enterprise [that would leave] debt and broken communities in its wake”.

China Xi Jinping One Belt and One Road Global Leadership US

