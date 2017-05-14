Israeli Regime Shuts down Public Broadcaster over Disputes with Netanyahu

Alwaght- Hawkish Israeli prime minister has shut down longest-running TV news program a political battle with the public broadcaster.

The state-run Israel Broadcasting Authority (IBA) was notified hours before Tuesday's broadcast that "Mabat LaHadashot" (A glance at the news), which has been on air for 49 years, was to be shut down, Haaretz daily reported.

Regime's leader claimed that the broadcaster's shutdown was part of reforms to create a new replacement organization, but the Israeli daily quoted the staffers as saying Netanyahu was unhappy with what he considered critical coverage and is trying to control the media.

The new broadcasting corporation, Kan, is tentatively set to go on the air next Monday, at the same moment the Israel Broadcasting Authority shuts down, following an agreement reached by coalition representatives at a marathon Knesset meeting on Tuesday, Haaretz reported.

Professionals and opposition lawmakers scorned Tel Aviv regime's crackdown on media, predicting chaos for the new broadcasting operation.

According to Most of the 1,050 IBA employees also came away dissatisfied. IBA liquidator David Han said that out of these employees, so far 440 have been hired by Kan. The amendment to the bill establishing the corporation states that this number can be increased to 510.

As for the other 600-plus workers soon to be unemployed, it was decided that they will be able to vie for government job tenders for one year only, a condition the IBA employees objected to. They had hoped that as before, they would be given extensions on their contracts and the IBA might be saved.