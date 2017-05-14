Israel Hacked Lebanese Telecom System Sent Anti-Hezbollah Massages: Minister

Alwaght- Lebanon blames Israeli regime for hacking the country's communication system in which audio messages were sent to people in Lebanon claiming Hezbollah's leader was behind the death of the group's top military commander.

Lebanon's Telecoms Ministry and Ogero announced Friday that Tel Aviv were behind the anti-Hezbollah propaganda phone hack.

The Arab country's telecommunications agency, OGERO, also announced on Friday that Israel was responsible for the suspicious telephone calls thousands of citizens had received during a speech delivered by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Thursday.

Lebanon has held the Israeli regime responsible for a recent hacking into the country's telecom network during a speech by Secretary General of Hezbollah resistance movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

During the Thursday speech to honor Hezbollah’s top military commander Mustafa Badreddine, calls and messages were sent to over 1,000 Lebanese people accusing the resistance group's leader of ordering Badreddine’s murder.

Following the incident, Hezbollah said, “An unknown source manipulated the landlines of Hezbollah’s press office, calling a number of citizens and sending text messages,” which “included insults against the resistance and its leader.”

Lebanon’s Telecommunications Ministry and the state-run telecoms company issue a joint statement, saying “Citizens in various regions received suspicious calls through a very advanced method to hack the telephone network from outside the country.”

The breach affected around 10,000 phones through a “high technology that penetrated the telephone network from outside Lebanon,” the statement added.

It further went on to say that these calls came from France, Italy, Syria, Iraq and other countries. The incoming telephone number was manipulated to appear as it if was being made from a Lebanese landline.

“We believe that the Israeli enemy is being these suspicious calls and such an incident had occurred during the 2006 Israeli aggression,” added the state-owned OGERO.

Probes would continue and the Lebanese government would take necessary measures and technical procedures to prevent such breaches, the statement concluded.

During the 33-day Israeli war on Lebanon in 2006, Tel Aviv or its allies sent text and voice messages to Lebanese mobile phones and hacked into Hezbollah’s television station Al-Manar.

On Thursday, the Hezbollah leader warned that no part of the Israeli occupied Palestinian lands would be immune to resistance missiles and its fighters in any future conflict.

He further noted that Lebanese resistance fighters had fulfilled the task of securing the border area with Syria and dismantled militant outposts in the region.

One day later, Hezbollah announced that it had handed over a number of military posts to the Lebanese army.