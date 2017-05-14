Israel Hacked Lebanese Telecom System Sent Anti-Hezbollah Massages: Minister

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 14 May 2017
Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime Norway’s biggest trade union has approved Friday an international economic, cultural and academic boycott against Israel, as the regime continues oppression of Palestinians and occupying their lands.

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association The international football association, FIFA, has withdrawn its resolution against Israel that would ban regime’s clubs and national team from participating in professional international tournaments.

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime Relatives of Ahmad Dawbasha, whose parents and 18-month-old brother were burned alive by Zionist Settlers, are now suing Israeli regime for “criminal negligence".

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial The Bahraini regime postponed the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim amid rising tensions in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

Lebanon blames Israeli regime for hacking the country’s communication system in which audio messages were sent to people in Lebanon claiming Hezbollah’s leader was behind the death of the group’s top military commander.

South Korea Fires Ballistic Missile into Japan Sea near Russian Port North Korea has test fired an a ballistic missile which landed in the sea of Japan after flying over 700 kilometers, says South Korea.

Magnitude 5.7 Quake Shakes Northern Iran; 3 Killed 377 Injured A Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit North Khorasan province of Iran, killing at least three people and injuring over 377 more injured.

Trump, Saudi Prince Bin Salman Most Dangerous Men in World: Independent A British newspaper has termed US president Donald Trump and Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are the most dangerous men in the world.

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Youth, Run over Palestinian Child Israeli regime forces have killed a 20-year-old Palestinian youth, Sabi Ubaid, in Nabi Saleh town northwest of Ramallah.

Italian Protestors Clash with Police at G7 Meeting Venue Police in Italy have clashed with protestors opposed to a meeting of finance ministers and top bankers of the Group of Seven (G7) industrial countries in Bari.

Iranian Forces Arrest Terrorists Planning Attack Iran’s security forces have arrested several terrorists plotting to carry out an attack inside the country, the Intelligence Ministry has revealed.

Chinese Military Deploys AWACS Planes at S. China Sea: Report The Chinese military has deployed its latest airborne early warning and control aircraft to an air base in the vicinity of the South China Sea islands.

Syrian Army in Full Control of Qaboun District Syrian army is now in full control of al-Qaboun district in Damascus, as the militant groups left the besieged neighborhood.

Analyst Accidentally Halts Spread of Ransomware A 22-year-old cyber-security analyst accidentally halted the global spread of the NSA-Developed Ransomware, WannaCry, by buying a domain name hidden in the malware.

10 Laborers Gun Down in Pakistan Working near China ’Belt and Road’ Projects Unidentified Assailants have killed ten laborers in southwestern Pakistan in two separate attacks as they were working on link roads to connect outlying towns to the country’s $57-billion Chinese "Belt and Road" initiative.

Cross-Border Firing Kills 2 in Kashmir: Indian Army India accused Pakistan army of killing a father and daughter in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir region on Saturday.

NSA-Developed Ransomware Hits 10,000s Computers worldwide Spy tools developed by the US National Security Agency (NSA) have infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries.

Saudi regime Intensifies Crackdown on Shiites; kills Toddler, Youth A two-and-a-half year old boy and a young man were killed by Saudi regime forces in the eastern Shiite-populated Qatif region.

Yemenis Hold Mass Rally against US-Backed Saudi Aggression Tens of thousands of Yemenis have poured to the streets of capital city of Sana’a on Friday to protest against US-backed Saudi aggression on the poorest Arab nation.

Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Urges Support for Striking Prisoners Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam has urged Palestinian, Arab and Muslim people to support Palestinian prisoners held by the Israeli regime in their hunger strike.

Russian Fighter Jet Intercepted US Spy Plane on Victory Day Parade: Report A Russian fighter jet was scrambled to intercept a US spy plane flying over neutral waters of the Black Sea on May 9, during a Military parade in Moscow.

Iran Presidential Candidates Held Final Debate Before Election Six candidates racing for the Iranian presidency have faced off in the third and final round of nationally televised debates on Friday evening, days before the election.

North Korea Considers CIA Assassination Plot War Declaration North Korea UN mission has condemned an assassination attempt by the US and South Korean spy agencies against its leader Kim Jong-un as a “declaration of war.”

Turkey Tests Indigenous Ballistic Missile Turkey has tested its first Indigenous ballistic missile, in what officials say is a move towards self-confidence.

Sunday 14 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- Lebanon blames Israeli regime for hacking the country's communication system in which audio messages were sent to people in Lebanon claiming Hezbollah's leader was behind the death of the group's top military commander.

Lebanon's Telecoms Ministry and Ogero announced Friday that Tel Aviv were behind the anti-Hezbollah propaganda phone hack.

The Arab country's telecommunications agency, OGERO, also announced on Friday that Israel was responsible for the suspicious telephone calls thousands of citizens had received during a speech delivered by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Thursday.

Lebanon has held the Israeli regime responsible for a recent hacking into the country's telecom network during a speech by Secretary General of Hezbollah resistance movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

During the Thursday speech to honor Hezbollah’s top military commander Mustafa Badreddine, calls and messages were sent to over 1,000 Lebanese people accusing the resistance group's leader of ordering Badreddine’s murder.

Following the incident, Hezbollah said, “An unknown source manipulated the landlines of Hezbollah’s press office, calling a number of citizens and sending text messages,” which “included insults against the resistance and its leader.”

Lebanon’s Telecommunications Ministry and the state-run telecoms company issue a joint statement, saying “Citizens in various regions received suspicious calls through a very advanced method to hack the telephone network from outside the country.”

The breach affected around 10,000 phones through a “high technology that penetrated the telephone network from outside Lebanon,” the statement added.

It further went on to say that these calls came from France, Italy, Syria, Iraq and other countries. The incoming telephone number was manipulated to appear as it if was being made from a Lebanese landline.

“We believe that the Israeli enemy is being these suspicious calls and such an incident had occurred during the 2006 Israeli aggression,” added the state-owned OGERO.

Probes would continue and the Lebanese government would take necessary measures and technical procedures to prevent such breaches, the statement concluded.

During the 33-day Israeli war on Lebanon in 2006, Tel Aviv or its allies sent text and voice messages to Lebanese mobile phones and hacked into Hezbollah’s television station Al-Manar.

On Thursday, the Hezbollah leader warned that no part of the Israeli occupied Palestinian lands would be immune to resistance missiles and its fighters in any future conflict.

He further noted that Lebanese resistance fighters had fulfilled the task of securing the border area with Syria and dismantled militant outposts in the region.

One day later, Hezbollah announced that it had handed over a number of military posts to the Lebanese army.

 

Israeli Regime Lebanon Hezbollah Hack Phones Hassan Nasrallah

