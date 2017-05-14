Magnitude 5.7 Quake Shakes Northern Iran; 3 Killed 377 Injured

Alwaght- A Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit North Khorasan province of Iran, killing at least three people and injuring over 377 more injured.

The quake struck late on Saturday, in the country’s northeastern province’s capital Bojnourd as well as Maneh and Samalqan County at a depth of eleven kilometers.

At least 23 aftershocks have so far occurred in the region with the strangest one being a 3.5 magnitude jolt.

Head of Iran's Relief and Rescue Organization told Iranian ISNA news agency that 57 people were hospitalized and 26 others have undergone operations at Bojnourd hospitals.

Morteza Salimi also said 97 villages, where over 31,000 people live, were damaged between 10 to 70 percent.

Local officials have noted that the earthquake’s aftermath has blocked access to several villages. They have noted that locals have been asked to sleep outdoors over the probability of aftershocks.

In April, an earthquake measuring six on the Richter scale hits near the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, temporarily disrupting cellular communication and landlines.

A wall damaged by an earthquake in Iran’s North Khorasan province on May 13, 2017.

The tremor took place on April 5 some 100 kilometers away from Mashhad, prompting rescue and rapid response teams to be dispatched to the affected areas.