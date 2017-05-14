Why Syrian Govt. Turning Head to East from Western Fronts?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 14 May 2017
Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime Norway’s biggest trade union has approved Friday an international economic, cultural and academic boycott against Israel, as the regime continues oppression of Palestinians and occupying their lands.

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association The international football association, FIFA, has withdrawn its resolution against Israel that would ban regime’s clubs and national team from participating in professional international tournaments.

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime Relatives of Ahmad Dawbasha, whose parents and 18-month-old brother were burned alive by Zionist Settlers, are now suing Israeli regime for “criminal negligence".

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial The Bahraini regime postponed the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim amid rising tensions in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

A British newspaper has termed US president Donald Trump and Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are the most dangerous men in the world.

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Youth, Run over Palestinian Child Israeli regime forces have killed a 20-year-old Palestinian youth, Sabi Ubaid, in Nabi Saleh town northwest of Ramallah.

Italian Protestors Clash with Police at G7 Meeting Venue Police in Italy have clashed with protestors opposed to a meeting of finance ministers and top bankers of the Group of Seven (G7) industrial countries in Bari.

Iranian Forces Arrest Terrorists Planning Attack Iran’s security forces have arrested several terrorists plotting to carry out an attack inside the country, the Intelligence Ministry has revealed.

Chinese Military Deploys AWACS Planes at S. China Sea: Report The Chinese military has deployed its latest airborne early warning and control aircraft to an air base in the vicinity of the South China Sea islands.

Syrian Army in Full Control of Qaboun District Syrian army is now in full control of al-Qaboun district in Damascus, as the militant groups left the besieged neighborhood.

Analyst Accidentally Halts Spread of Ransomware A 22-year-old cyber-security analyst accidentally halted the global spread of the NSA-Developed Ransomware, WannaCry, by buying a domain name hidden in the malware.

10 Laborers Gun Down in Pakistan Working near China ’Belt and Road’ Projects Unidentified Assailants have killed ten laborers in southwestern Pakistan in two separate attacks as they were working on link roads to connect outlying towns to the country’s $57-billion Chinese "Belt and Road" initiative.

Cross-Border Firing Kills 2 in Kashmir: Indian Army India accused Pakistan army of killing a father and daughter in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir region on Saturday.

NSA-Developed Ransomware Hits 10,000s Computers worldwide Spy tools developed by the US National Security Agency (NSA) have infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries.

Saudi regime Intensifies Crackdown on Shiites; kills Toddler, Youth A two-and-a-half year old boy and a young man were killed by Saudi regime forces in the eastern Shiite-populated Qatif region.

Yemenis Hold Mass Rally against US-Backed Saudi Aggression Tens of thousands of Yemenis have poured to the streets of capital city of Sana’a on Friday to protest against US-backed Saudi aggression on the poorest Arab nation.

Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Urges Support for Striking Prisoners Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam has urged Palestinian, Arab and Muslim people to support Palestinian prisoners held by the Israeli regime in their hunger strike.

Russian Fighter Jet Intercepted US Spy Plane on Victory Day Parade: Report A Russian fighter jet was scrambled to intercept a US spy plane flying over neutral waters of the Black Sea on May 9, during a Military parade in Moscow.

Iran Presidential Candidates Held Final Debate Before Election Six candidates racing for the Iranian presidency have faced off in the third and final round of nationally televised debates on Friday evening, days before the election.

North Korea Considers CIA Assassination Plot War Declaration North Korea UN mission has condemned an assassination attempt by the US and South Korean spy agencies against its leader Kim Jong-un as a “declaration of war.”

Turkey Tests Indigenous Ballistic Missile Turkey has tested its first Indigenous ballistic missile, in what officials say is a move towards self-confidence.

President Assad Lauds De-Escalation Zones in Syria Syria’s President Bashar Assad has lauded the internationally agreed de-escalation zones

Millions of British Children Living in Poverty: Report Over four million children across Britain are living in poverty, with the figure set to rise by a further million in the next ten years, a new report shows.

US to Suffer Heavily in Naval Warfare with Iran: Top Cmdr. A top Iranian commander says country’s enemies, especially US, will suffer severe damage in case of a naval warfare against Iran.

Why Syrian Govt. Turning Head to East from Western Fronts?

Sunday 14 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Why Syrian Govt. Turning Head to East from Western Fronts?

Alwaght- During the past six years of the devastating Syria war, the country's army and its allies including Lebanon’s Hezbollah put a premium on liberation of the western parts of the country held by the terrorists, namely the areas labeled the “useful Syria” which is home to the largest population of the country and covers major cities such as the capital Damascus, Homs, Aleppo, and Lattakia.

But it appears that the plans are undergoing some changes. The allied forces in an overhaul of strategy have shifted their focus from the west to the east of the country which is predominantly a desert region with cities with small population. However, they are significant for the government to control them as they contain large reserves of gas and oil and also the minerals. Actually, the Syrian government needs to reclaim a full control over the eastern parts as it foresees a necessity for financial resources if it wants to reconstruct the nation once the conflict comes to an end.

Aside from the economic significance of the eastern Syria for the government of President Bashar al-Assad, Damascus and its allies shift the battle there to foil the American plans for the region. Washington is seeking expansion of its influence in the east from two fronts. In north the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are continuing their push to take Raqqa province from ISIS group, the terrorist group's stronghold in Syria; and in south and southeast, a coalition of extremist militants under the so-called Free Syrian Army (FSA) is struggling to seize further areas under its control with massive military support from the US, Britain, and Jordan.

Some analysts suggest that the US wants to partition Syria. Such speculations are backed reports emerged last week revealing big number of American and British troops and military equipment unprecedentedly amassed in the Jordanian territory just near the border with Syria’s southeast.

Firmly standing for sovereignty and unity of the country, the Syrian government and the allied sides have begun effective steps to thwart the American schemes in the eastern regions. The government has recently approved of a Russia, Turkey, Iran-brokered peace agreement to establish “de-escalation zones” in western battlegrounds including Idlib and Homs provinces. The ceasefire that came out of Astana peace process between the government and the opposition militants will free a large number of troops from the western front lines, which means they can be deployed to the east. The fresh reports maintain that the pro-Damascus forces are making final preparations to head eastward to open new battle lines there against occupying militants.

The first push has reportedly begun from Homs in the center of the country and bordering Deir ez-Zor, the ISIS-encircled eastern city. The second move starts from the ancient city of Palmyra mainly to reach Al-Sukhnah located close to a freeway that connects Palmyra to Deir ez-Zor. The final goal of the two operations is to break Deir ez-Zor's two-year blockade. ISIS has encircled nearly 7,000 army troops, who received aids through airdrops during last two years. The US over past year has repeatedly bombed the government forces in the encircled city. Every time, on the heels of the American airstrikes, the ISIS fighters stormed the government reinforcements in Deir ez-Zor in a bid to break the last army's defense lines there. But their assaults have been repelled so far.

A third front from which the Syrian forces launch their eastward offensive focuses on seizing the Al-Tanf border crossing, which stands between Syria and Iraq. Currently held by the US and Jordan-backed militants, the crossing is on a freeway that links Damascus to Baghdad, and so it is of great importance for Damascus anti-terrorism campaign. Washington and Amman eye cutting link between the Syrian and Iraqi capitals behind the border crossing seizure to halt the neighbors cooperation in fight against terrorists.

 

