Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Youth, Run over Palestinian Child

Alwaght- Israeli regime forces have killed a 20-year-old Palestinian youth, Sabi Ubaid, in Nabi Saleh town northwest of Ramallah.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Ubaid was shot in the chest with a live bullet that pierced his heart on Friday afternoon while attempts to save his life proved futile.

The clashes erupted due to popular anger after Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails had entered day 26 of their open-ended hunger strike. The clashes broke out in the vicinity of Ofer jail in Ramallah and in each of Beita and Beit Forik towns south and east of Nablus respectively.

Palestinian families also performed Friday prayer near the solidarity tent which has been held in Qalqilya downtown for the fourth week in a row.

Jenin city along with Yabad and Silat al-Thahr towns witnessed many solidarity sit-ins and events organized by Islamic and national factions as well as pro-Palestinian prisoners committees.

Meanwhile, on Saturday afternoon an Israeli regime police officer ran over a Palestinian child near Bab el-Amoud in Occupied Al Quds (Jerusalem) then fled the scene.

Eyewitnesses said that the Zionist policeman was driving his car at high speed and hit the child before fleeing the area, leaving the child injured on the street.

They said that citizens called an ambulance that took the child to hospital without knowing how bad his injury was.

The incidents come as thousands of Palestinians are preparing to mark the 69th anniversary of Nakba Day (Day of Catastrophe) while tensions continue to rise in the occupied territories.

Every year on May 15, Palestinians all over the world hold demonstrations to commemorate Nakba Day, which marks the anniversary of the forcible eviction of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homeland by Israeli Zionists in 1948.