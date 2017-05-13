Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 14 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime Norway’s biggest trade union has approved Friday an international economic, cultural and academic boycott against Israel, as the regime continues oppression of Palestinians and occupying their lands.

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association The international football association, FIFA, has withdrawn its resolution against Israel that would ban regime’s clubs and national team from participating in professional international tournaments.

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime Relatives of Ahmad Dawbasha, whose parents and 18-month-old brother were burned alive by Zionist Settlers, are now suing Israeli regime for “criminal negligence".

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial The Bahraini regime postponed the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim amid rising tensions in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

News

Trump, Saudi Prince bin Salman Most Dangerous Men in the World: Report

Trump, Saudi Prince bin Salman Most Dangerous Men in the World: Report

A British newspaper has termed US president Donald Trump and Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are the most dangerous men in the world.

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Youth, Run over Palestinian Child Israeli regime forces have killed a 20-year-old Palestinian youth, Sabi Ubaid, in Nabi Saleh town northwest of Ramallah.

Italian Protestors Clash with Police at G7 Meeting Venue Police in Italy have clashed with protestors opposed to a meeting of finance ministers and top bankers of the Group of Seven (G7) industrial countries in Bari.

Iranian Forces Arrest Terrorists Planning Attack Iran’s security forces have arrested several terrorists plotting to carry out an attack inside the country, the Intelligence Ministry has revealed.

Chinese Military Deploys AWACS Planes at S. China Sea: Report The Chinese military has deployed its latest airborne early warning and control aircraft to an air base in the vicinity of the South China Sea islands.

Syrian Army in Full Control of Qaboun District Syrian army is now in full control of al-Qaboun district in Damascus, as the militant groups left the besieged neighborhood.

Analyst Accidentally Halts Spread of Ransomware A 22-year-old cyber-security analyst accidentally halted the global spread of the NSA-Developed Ransomware, WannaCry, by buying a domain name hidden in the malware.

10 Laborers Gun Down in Pakistan Working near China ’Belt and Road’ Projects Unidentified Assailants have killed ten laborers in southwestern Pakistan in two separate attacks as they were working on link roads to connect outlying towns to the country’s $57-billion Chinese "Belt and Road" initiative.

Cross-Border Firing Kills 2 in Kashmir: Indian Army India accused Pakistan army of killing a father and daughter in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir region on Saturday.

NSA-Developed Ransomware Hits 10,000s Computers worldwide Spy tools developed by the US National Security Agency (NSA) have infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries.

Saudi regime Intensifies Crackdown on Shiites; kills Toddler, Youth A two-and-a-half year old boy and a young man were killed by Saudi regime forces in the eastern Shiite-populated Qatif region.

Yemenis Hold Mass Rally against US-Backed Saudi Aggression Tens of thousands of Yemenis have poured to the streets of capital city of Sana’a on Friday to protest against US-backed Saudi aggression on the poorest Arab nation.

Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Urges Support for Striking Prisoners Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam has urged Palestinian, Arab and Muslim people to support Palestinian prisoners held by the Israeli regime in their hunger strike.

Russian Fighter Jet Intercepted US Spy Plane on Victory Day Parade: Report A Russian fighter jet was scrambled to intercept a US spy plane flying over neutral waters of the Black Sea on May 9, during a Military parade in Moscow.

Iran Presidential Candidates Held Final Debate Before Election Six candidates racing for the Iranian presidency have faced off in the third and final round of nationally televised debates on Friday evening, days before the election.

North Korea Considers CIA Assassination Plot War Declaration North Korea UN mission has condemned an assassination attempt by the US and South Korean spy agencies against its leader Kim Jong-un as a “declaration of war.”

Turkey Tests Indigenous Ballistic Missile Turkey has tested its first Indigenous ballistic missile, in what officials say is a move towards self-confidence.

President Assad Lauds De-Escalation Zones in Syria Syria’s President Bashar Assad has lauded the internationally agreed de-escalation zones

Millions of British Children Living in Poverty: Report Over four million children across Britain are living in poverty, with the figure set to rise by a further million in the next ten years, a new report shows.

US to Suffer Heavily in Naval Warfare with Iran: Top Cmdr. A top Iranian commander says country’s enemies, especially US, will suffer severe damage in case of a naval warfare against Iran.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Yemenis Hold Mass Rally against US-Backed Saudi Aggression

Analyst Accidentally Halts Spread of Ransomware

NSA-Developed Ransomware Hits 10,000s Computers worldwide

US to Ink $300 Billion Arms Deals for Saudi Arabia despite War Crime in Yemen

Saudi regime Intensifies Crackdown on Shiites; kills Toddler, Youth

Saudi Arabia behind Recent Iran Border Attack?

What Drives Iran’s Missile Development Program?

Cross-Border Firing Kills 2 in Kashmir: Indian Army

Chinese Military Deploys AWACS Planes at S. China Sea: Report

Iranian Forces Arrest Terrorists Planning Attack

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime

Italian Protestors Clash with Police at G7 Meeting Venue

Trump, Saudi Prince bin Salman Most Dangerous Men in the World: Report

Syrian Army in Full Control of Qaboun District

10 Laborers Gun Down in Pakistan Working near China ’Belt and Road’ Projects

Unraveling Israeli Crimes on Yemeni Children Kidnapped, Sold in 1950s

Cholera Outbreak in Yemen: Over 1,600 Cases Detected in 12 Provinces

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime

Saudi Arabia Spending $68 Million to Host Donald Trump

Gaza Palestinian Couple Marries at Solidarity Sit-In with Hunger-Strikers

Italy Police Seize Huge Drug Shipment Destined for ISIS in Libya

Syria Backs De-Escalation Zones, Army to Decisively Confront Violations: FM

Israeli Regime to Revoke Arabic Language’s Official Status in Occupied Palestine

Israel Mulls Expelling UN after UNESCO Terms It ’Occupying Power’

UAE-Saudi Disputes Emerge Further as Yemen War Unfolds

Iranian General Slams Saudis for implementing Israeli, US Policies

Trump Ignited Record Level Islamophobia across US: Report

Israelis Need to Restore Their Short-term Memory in Relation to Hezbollah

Why Trump Chose Saudi Arabia as His first Foreign Visit?

China’s Strategy for West Asia: Gain Toehold with limited Intervention

How will British Foreign Policy Look Like after Brexit?

Will India Become Another Major Actor in West Asia?

US Deploys F-35 Warplanes in Europe to Confront Russia

Trump’s New Security Doctrine for West Asia

China Warns Over Imminent Korea War

ISIS Terrorists Attacked, Killed by Wild Boars in Iraq

Russia Warns US over North Korea Tensions

Russia, Iran Condemn Turkish Airstrikes on Iraq, Syria

Turkey’s Fresh Airstrikes Kill over 100 Kurdish Fighters in Iraq, Syria

Did Turkey Sink Russian Warship off Black Sea Coast?

China Urges US Restraint over North Korea

Russia’s ‘Father of All Bombs’ Eclipses US MOAB

US, North Korea Sabre Rattling Escalates, War Imminent?

Reasons behind US Defense Sec Trip to West Asia

In Focus

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
News

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Youth, Run over Palestinian Child

Saturday 13 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Youth, Run over Palestinian Child
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Israeli regime forces have killed a 20-year-old Palestinian youth, Sabi Ubaid, in Nabi Saleh town northwest of Ramallah.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Ubaid was shot in the chest with a live bullet that pierced his heart on Friday afternoon while attempts to save his life proved futile.

The clashes erupted due to popular anger after Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails had entered day 26 of their open-ended hunger strike. The clashes broke out in the vicinity of Ofer jail in Ramallah and in each of Beita and Beit Forik towns south and east of Nablus respectively.

Palestinian families also performed Friday prayer near the solidarity tent which has been held in Qalqilya downtown for the fourth week in a row.

Jenin city along with Yabad and Silat al-Thahr towns witnessed many solidarity sit-ins and events organized by Islamic and national factions as well as pro-Palestinian prisoners committees.  

Meanwhile, on Saturday afternoon an Israeli regime police officer ran over a Palestinian child near Bab el-Amoud in Occupied Al Quds (Jerusalem) then fled the scene.

Eyewitnesses said that the Zionist policeman was driving his car at high speed and hit the child before fleeing the area, leaving the child injured on the street.

They said that citizens called an ambulance that took the child to hospital without knowing how bad his injury was.

The incidents come as thousands of Palestinians are preparing to mark the 69th anniversary of Nakba Day (Day of Catastrophe) while tensions continue to rise in the occupied territories.

Every year on May 15, Palestinians all over the world hold demonstrations to commemorate Nakba Day, which marks the anniversary of the forcible eviction of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homeland by Israeli Zionists in 1948.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Palestine Israeli regime killed child Nakba Zionist

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Yemenis Hold Mass Rally against US-Backed Saudi Aggression
Over 200,000 People in Hong Kong Live in Coffin Homes
Over 50 Injured after Two Bombs Rocked Southern Thailand
Cholera Outbreak in Yemen Over 1,600 Cases Detected in 12 Provinces
Yemenis Hold Mass Rally against US-Backed Saudi Aggression

Yemenis Hold Mass Rally against US-Backed Saudi Aggression

Terrorists escape as Syrian army advances on in eastern countryside of Homs
Drone Footage of Syrian Army Strikes on Terrorists` Positions in Eastern Damascus
Election Polarizes France Lefts It in Chaos
Italy Rescues 560 Refugees off Libya