Italian Protestors Clash with Police at G7 Meeting Venue

Alwaght- Police in Italy have clashed with protestors opposed to a meeting of finance ministers and top bankers of the Group of Seven (G7) industrial countries in Bari.

The irate protestors are have blamed the G7 countries for being behind global poverty and social inequality.

On Saturday protestors marched through the streets of Bari, the capital of southern Italy’s Puglia region, expressing disgust at the presence of delegates from the seven rich countries for the meeting.

Marching under the motto 'Throw down the G7', the organizers of the protest, who include local student collectives and trade unions, claim that the delegates of the seven richest nations are "the real culprits of poverty and social inequality."

Topics including international tax rules, cyber security, social inequality, and blocking the funding of terrorism topped the agenda of the meeting.

Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States make up the G7.

People opposed to capitalism usually protest out during meeting of G7 meetings in member states.