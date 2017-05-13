Iranian Forces Arrest Terrorists Planning Attack

Alwaght- Iran’s security forces have arrested several terrorists plotting to carry out an attack inside the country, the Intelligence Ministry has revealed.

In a statement on Saturday, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said on Saturday that the country’s security forces had managed to foil plots by a terrorist group during a “professional and precise” operation.

It added that the terrorist group had played a role in the killing of thousands of innocent Iranian people and was colluding with foreigners to conduct acts of espionage. The terrorist group had planned to conduct acts of sabotage across the country, it added.

A large cache of explosives and bomb-making materials were also seized from the group, the ministry further said. Iran's Intelligence Ministry also warned of plans by terrorist groups to encourage unsuspecting people in cyberspace to carry out acts of terror and sabotage, and called on the Iranian people to remain vigilant against such plots.

Despite being in a volatile region, Iran enjoys good security within its borders due to the capability and expertise of its intelligence and security forces.

Last April, Iran's Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said the country successfully thwarted 30 terror bombing plots in the country over the last one year. He noted that the foiling of the plots points to the efficiency of the country’s counter-terrorism operations.

He pointed that terrorists were stopped in joint operations by Iran's intelligence and security forces adding that out of the 30 plots foiled, only four were made public.

While, most west Asian countries are facing bombings, terror and insecurity, Iranian people enjoy sustainable security, he stressed.

Thanks to the alertness of Iranian intelligence forces, “there is no such [security] challenge as assassination, explosion, and bombing in the country,” Alavi said.

According to Iranian military and intelligence officials, ISIS terrorists have made numerous attempts to carry out operations inside Iran at crowded events including the Tehran weekly Friday Prayers, Ashura mourning ceremonies, Month of Ramadan night of Qadr prayers and the recent annual February 10 Islamic Revolution anniversary rallies.