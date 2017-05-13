Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 13 May 2017
Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime Norway’s biggest trade union has approved Friday an international economic, cultural and academic boycott against Israel, as the regime continues oppression of Palestinians and occupying their lands.

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association The international football association, FIFA, has withdrawn its resolution against Israel that would ban regime’s clubs and national team from participating in professional international tournaments.

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime Relatives of Ahmad Dawbasha, whose parents and 18-month-old brother were burned alive by Zionist Settlers, are now suing Israeli regime for “criminal negligence".

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial The Bahraini regime postponed the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim amid rising tensions in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

Iran’s security forces have arrested several terrorists plotting to carry out an attack inside the country, the Intelligence Ministry has revealed.

Chinese Military Deploys AWACS Planes at S. China Sea: Report The Chinese military has deployed its latest airborne early warning and control aircraft to an air base in the vicinity of the South China Sea islands.

Syrian Army in Full Control of Qaboun District Syrian army is now in full control of al-Qaboun district in Damascus, as the militant groups left the besieged neighborhood.

Analyst Accidentally Halts Spread of Ransomware A 22-year-old cyber-security analyst accidentally halted the global spread of the NSA-Developed Ransomware, WannaCry, by buying a domain name hidden in the malware.

10 Laborers Gun Down in Pakistan Working near China ’Belt and Road’ Projects Unidentified Assailants have killed ten laborers in southwestern Pakistan in two separate attacks as they were working on link roads to connect outlying towns to the country’s $57-billion Chinese "Belt and Road" initiative.

Cross-Border Firing Kills 2 in Kashmir: Indian Army India accused Pakistan army of killing a father and daughter in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir region on Saturday.

NSA-Developed Ransomware Hits 10,000s Computers worldwide Spy tools developed by the US National Security Agency (NSA) have infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries.

Saudi regime Intensifies Crackdown on Shiites; kills Toddler, Youth A two-and-a-half year old boy and a young man were killed by Saudi regime forces in the eastern Shiite-populated Qatif region.

Yemenis Hold Mass Rally against US-Backed Saudi Aggression Tens of thousands of Yemenis have poured to the streets of capital city of Sana’a on Friday to protest against US-backed Saudi aggression on the poorest Arab nation.

Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Urges Support for Striking Prisoners Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam has urged Palestinian, Arab and Muslim people to support Palestinian prisoners held by the Israeli regime in their hunger strike.

Russian Fighter Jet Intercepted US Spy Plane on Victory Day Parade: Report A Russian fighter jet was scrambled to intercept a US spy plane flying over neutral waters of the Black Sea on May 9, during a Military parade in Moscow.

Iran Presidential Candidates Held Final Debate Before Election Six candidates racing for the Iranian presidency have faced off in the third and final round of nationally televised debates on Friday evening, days before the election.

North Korea Considers CIA Assassination Plot War Declaration North Korea UN mission has condemned an assassination attempt by the US and South Korean spy agencies against its leader Kim Jong-un as a “declaration of war.”

Turkey Tests Indigenous Ballistic Missile Turkey has tested its first Indigenous ballistic missile, in what officials say is a move towards self-confidence.

President Assad Lauds De-Escalation Zones in Syria Syria’s President Bashar Assad has lauded the internationally agreed de-escalation zones

Millions of British Children Living in Poverty: Report Over four million children across Britain are living in poverty, with the figure set to rise by a further million in the next ten years, a new report shows.

US to Suffer Heavily in Naval Warfare with Iran: Top Cmdr. A top Iranian commander says country’s enemies, especially US, will suffer severe damage in case of a naval warfare against Iran.

Hezbollah to Defeat Israel in any Military Confrontation: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader, Sayyad Hassan Nasrallah say the Israeli regime will be defeated during any military confrontation with resistance fighters.

Most Americans Consider Trump Idiot, Incompetent, Liar: Poll An opinion polls shows that most Americans consider President Donald Trump to be an idiot, incompetent and liar.

Leader of Palestinian Hunger Strikers Writes Letter to Pope Calls for Intervention Leader of over hundreds of Palestinian Hunger strikers, Marwan Barghouti, has written a letter to Pope Francis, urging him to take a stance against the Israeli regime with regard to the ordeals of Palestinian inmates.

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
A KJ-500 airborne

The Chinese military has deployed its latest airborne early warning and control aircraft to an air base in the vicinity of the South China Sea islands.
Alwaght-The Chinese military has deployed its latest airborne early warning and control aircraft to an air base in the vicinity of the South China Sea islands.

The imagery provided by DigitalGlobe Company shows a number of Shaanxi KJ-500 and KJ-200 airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft at the Jialaishi Air Base in the northern part of China’s Hainan Island, Defense News reported on Friday.

According to the news outlet, this is the first time China has stationed its state-of-the-art KJ-500 aircraft in Hainan.

The KJ-500, bearing a distinctive radar antenna over the fuselage, is equipped with a “dorsal radar dish mounting a phased array radar with three fixed arrays angled at 120 degrees relative to each other for all-round coverage.”

The new aircraft are expected to replace the ageing KJ-200s currently in service with the Chinese military. The large radar array provides for better situation awareness and allows guidance and control of enemy and friendly aircraft, while smaller radars installed on the nose and rear fuselage ensure additional coverage.

Earlier on Thursday, the Philippines moved troops and equipment to a disputed island in the South China Sea which is claimed by both Manila and Beijing, according to Lt. Gen. Raul del Rosario, head of the Philippines military’s Western Command. Troops and materiel arrived at Pag-asa Island last week – a move which triggered a harsh response from China.

One day earlier, a top US Navy commander said American vessels will continue to operate in the area regardless of Beijing’s reaction. “US forces operate in the Asia-Pacific region on a daily basis, including in the South China Sea,” US Navy Commander Gary Ross told the South China Morning Post newspaper in an email.

The South China Sea  has been witnessing rising tensions fueled by United States hegemonic policies apparently aimed at preventing the meteoric rise of China as a counterbalance in the region and globally.

