Syrian Army in Full Control of Qaboun District

Alwaght- Syrian army is now in full control of al-Qaboun district in Damascus, as the militant groups left the besieged neighborhood.

Syria's Alikhbaria reported on Saturday the Syrian army managed to regain control over al-Qaboun, which has long been occupied by al-Qaeda linked Jabhat Fatah al Sham, former al-Nusra front terrorist group.

Syrian government has been steadily defeating pockets of militants near the capital city of Damascus with aim of seizing east Ghouta, forcing terrorists to accept state rule or leave for militant-held territory in the north.