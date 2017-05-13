10 Laborers Gun Down in Pakistan Working near China ’Belt and Road’ Projects

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 13 May 2017
Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime

Norway’s Largest Trade Union Votes for Total Boycott of Israeli Regime Norway’s biggest trade union has approved Friday an international economic, cultural and academic boycott against Israel, as the regime continues oppression of Palestinians and occupying their lands.

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association The international football association, FIFA, has withdrawn its resolution against Israel that would ban regime’s clubs and national team from participating in professional international tournaments.

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime Relatives of Ahmad Dawbasha, whose parents and 18-month-old brother were burned alive by Zionist Settlers, are now suing Israeli regime for “criminal negligence".

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial The Bahraini regime postponed the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim amid rising tensions in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

Unidentified Assailants have killed ten laborers in southwestern Pakistan in two separate attacks as they were working on link roads to connect outlying towns to the country’s $57-billion Chinese "Belt and Road" initiative.

Cross-Border Firing Kills 2 in Kashmir: Indian Army India accused Pakistan army of killing a father and daughter in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir region on Saturday.

NSA-Developed Ransomware Hits 10,000s Computers worldwide Spy tools developed by the US National Security Agency (NSA) have infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries.

Saudi regime Intensifies Crackdown on Shiites; kills Toddler, Youth A two-and-a-half year old boy and a young man were killed by Saudi regime forces in the eastern Shiite-populated Qatif region.

Yemenis Hold Mass Rally against US-Backed Saudi Aggression Tens of thousands of Yemenis have poured to the streets of capital city of Sana’a on Friday to protest against US-backed Saudi aggression on the poorest Arab nation.

Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Urges Support for Striking Prisoners Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam has urged Palestinian, Arab and Muslim people to support Palestinian prisoners held by the Israeli regime in their hunger strike.

Russian Fighter Jet Intercepted US Spy Plane on Victory Day Parade: Report A Russian fighter jet was scrambled to intercept a US spy plane flying over neutral waters of the Black Sea on May 9, during a Military parade in Moscow.

Iran Presidential Candidates Held Final Debate Before Election Six candidates racing for the Iranian presidency have faced off in the third and final round of nationally televised debates on Friday evening, days before the election.

North Korea Considers CIA Assassination Plot War Declaration North Korea UN mission has condemned an assassination attempt by the US and South Korean spy agencies against its leader Kim Jong-un as a “declaration of war.”

Turkey Tests Indigenous Ballistic Missile Turkey has tested its first Indigenous ballistic missile, in what officials say is a move towards self-confidence.

President Assad Lauds De-Escalation Zones in Syria Syria’s President Bashar Assad has lauded the internationally agreed de-escalation zones

Millions of British Children Living in Poverty: Report Over four million children across Britain are living in poverty, with the figure set to rise by a further million in the next ten years, a new report shows.

US to Suffer Heavily in Naval Warfare with Iran: Top Cmdr. A top Iranian commander says country’s enemies, especially US, will suffer severe damage in case of a naval warfare against Iran.

Hezbollah to Defeat Israel in any Military Confrontation: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader, Sayyad Hassan Nasrallah say the Israeli regime will be defeated during any military confrontation with resistance fighters.

Most Americans Consider Trump Idiot, Incompetent, Liar: Poll An opinion polls shows that most Americans consider President Donald Trump to be an idiot, incompetent and liar.

Leader of Palestinian Hunger Strikers Writes Letter to Pope Calls for Intervention Leader of over hundreds of Palestinian Hunger strikers, Marwan Barghouti, has written a letter to Pope Francis, urging him to take a stance against the Israeli regime with regard to the ordeals of Palestinian inmates.

CIA Forms Special North Korea Espionage Unit In a new provocative move, top US spy agency,CIA, has announced the establishment of a special espionage centre dedicated to dealing with North Korea.

Bahrain Prevents Entry of Human Rights Watch Activist The Bahraini regime has refused entry visa to a Human Rights Watch (HRW) activist scheduled to attend the annual FIFA congress in the country.

Tunisian Army Deployed to Protect Oil, Gas Fields amid Protests Tunisia is deploying the army to protect gas and oil production facilities after protests aimed at disrupting output broke out in the south of the country.

Erdogan Urges US to Reverse Move to Arm Syrian Kurds Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged the US to reverse its recent decision to arm Syrian-Kurdish.

Alwaght- Unidentified Assailants have killed ten laborers in southwestern Pakistan in two separate attacks as they were working on link roads to connect outlying towns to the country's $57-billion Chinese "Belt and Road" initiative.

According to Dawn news website, gunmen on motorcycles opened indiscriminate fire on the laborers working at a road in Gwadar's Pishgan area, killing eight laborers on the spot.

Two of the injured laborers died while they were being rushed to District Headquarters Hospital.

The assailants attacked the men at two separate construction sites three kilometers apart along the same road. They then fled the scene.

The attack on the Pakistani laborers took place some 20 kilometers from the emerging port city of Gwadar in Baluchistan province that forms the southern hub of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC(.

"All the laborers were shot at close range," said senior levies official Muhammad Zareef, adding that the shooters were traveling on a motorcycle. The levies are a paramilitary force that oversees security in Baluchistan where police jurisdiction is limited to major urban centers.

Gwadar's deep-water port is the exit point for a planned route from China's far-western Xinjiang region to the Arabian Sea.

Though no group has admitted responsibility for the shootings, past attacks in the region have been carried out by separatists who view construction projects as a means to take over their land.

Separatist militants in Baluchistan have long waged a campaign against the central government for decades, demanding a greater share of the gas-rich region's resources.

Security officials have said previously that militants trying to disrupt construction on the economic corridor have killed 44 workers since 2014, all of whom were Pakistani but often hailing from other provinces.

Pakistan's military created an army division in 2015, believed to number more than 10,000 troops, specifically to protect CPEC projects and Chinese workers.

The roads the laborers were working on are not specific CPEC-funded projects, but they are part of a network of connecting roads that are part of the corridor.

The shootings come a day after a suicide bomber targeting a Pakistani senator killed 26 people and injured 40, Baluchistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti said.

The blast took place in the town of Mastung, about 50km south of Balochistan provincial capital Quetta, shortly after the end of Friday prayers.

Senate Deputy Chairman Abdul Ghafoor Haideri escaped the attack with light wounds, medical officials said, but his driver and another aide in the same vehicle were killed.

Friday's attack was claimed by ISIS via its Amaq news website. It said the attack had been carried out by a suicide bomber wearing an explosive vest.

Pakistan China Road and Belt Baluchistan Laborers Killed

