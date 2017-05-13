Saudi Arabia behind Recent Iran Border Attack?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 13 May 2017
Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association The international football association, FIFA, has withdrawn its resolution against Israel that would ban regime’s clubs and national team from participating in professional international tournaments.

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime Relatives of Ahmad Dawbasha, whose parents and 18-month-old brother were burned alive by Zionist Settlers, are now suing Israeli regime for “criminal negligence".

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial The Bahraini regime postponed the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim amid rising tensions in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report Hundreds of ISIS Takfiri terrorists are returning to Britain from Syria, with the country’s security forces saying they are unable to control the returnees.

Cross-Border Firing Kills 2 in Kashmir: Indian Army

Cross-Border Firing Kills 2 in Kashmir: Indian Army

India accused Pakistan army of killing a father and daughter in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir region on Saturday.

NSA-Developed Ransomware Hits 10,000s Computers worldwide Spy tools developed by the US National Security Agency (NSA) have infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries.

Saudi regime Intensifies Crackdown on Shiites; kills Toddler, Youth A two-and-a-half year old boy and a young man were killed by Saudi regime forces in the eastern Shiite-populated Qatif region.

Yemenis Hold Mass Rally against US-Backed Saudi Aggression Tens of thousands of Yemenis have poured to the streets of capital city of Sana’a on Friday to protest against US-backed Saudi aggression on the poorest Arab nation.

Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Urges Support for Striking Prisoners Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam has urged Palestinian, Arab and Muslim people to support Palestinian prisoners held by the Israeli regime in their hunger strike.

Russian Fighter Jet Intercepted US Spy Plane on Victory Day Parade: Report A Russian fighter jet was scrambled to intercept a US spy plane flying over neutral waters of the Black Sea on May 9, during a Military parade in Moscow.

Iran Presidential Candidates Held Final Debate Before Election Six candidates racing for the Iranian presidency have faced off in the third and final round of nationally televised debates on Friday evening, days before the election.

North Korea Considers CIA Assassination Plot War Declaration North Korea UN mission has condemned an assassination attempt by the US and South Korean spy agencies against its leader Kim Jong-un as a “declaration of war.”

Turkey Tests Indigenous Ballistic Missile Turkey has tested its first Indigenous ballistic missile, in what officials say is a move towards self-confidence.

President Assad Lauds De-Escalation Zones in Syria Syria’s President Bashar Assad has lauded the internationally agreed de-escalation zones

Millions of British Children Living in Poverty: Report Over four million children across Britain are living in poverty, with the figure set to rise by a further million in the next ten years, a new report shows.

US to Suffer Heavily in Naval Warfare with Iran: Top Cmdr. A top Iranian commander says country’s enemies, especially US, will suffer severe damage in case of a naval warfare against Iran.

Hezbollah to Defeat Israel in any Military Confrontation: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader, Sayyad Hassan Nasrallah say the Israeli regime will be defeated during any military confrontation with resistance fighters.

Most Americans Consider Trump Idiot, Incompetent, Liar: Poll An opinion polls shows that most Americans consider President Donald Trump to be an idiot, incompetent and liar.

Leader of Palestinian Hunger Strikers Writes Letter to Pope Calls for Intervention Leader of over hundreds of Palestinian Hunger strikers, Marwan Barghouti, has written a letter to Pope Francis, urging him to take a stance against the Israeli regime with regard to the ordeals of Palestinian inmates.

CIA Forms Special North Korea Espionage Unit In a new provocative move, top US spy agency,CIA, has announced the establishment of a special espionage centre dedicated to dealing with North Korea.

Bahrain Prevents Entry of Human Rights Watch Activist The Bahraini regime has refused entry visa to a Human Rights Watch (HRW) activist scheduled to attend the annual FIFA congress in the country.

Tunisian Army Deployed to Protect Oil, Gas Fields amid Protests Tunisia is deploying the army to protect gas and oil production facilities after protests aimed at disrupting output broke out in the south of the country.

Erdogan Urges US to Reverse Move to Arm Syrian Kurds Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged the US to reverse its recent decision to arm Syrian-Kurdish.

24 Days on: Palestinian Hunger Strikers in Dangerous Stage Palestinian Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs warned Tuesday that hunger strikers had entered a dangerous stage, as some 1,600 Palestinian prisoners marked their 23rd day on hunger strike with their health conditions deteriorating considerably.

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Analysis

Saudi Arabia behind Recent Iran Border Attack?

Saturday 13 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Arabia behind Recent Iran Border Attack?

Alwaght- As the terror incidents on Iran-Pakistan borders continue to make headlines on the regional media, the speculations on the parties behind them grow more and more intensified.

On April 25, a terror attack by militants killed 10 Iranian border guards in Mirjaveh town in southeast of the country and on the frontier with Pakistan.

Jaish ul-Adl militant group, which is blacklisted by Iran as a terrorist group, claimed responsibility, saying that its fighters returned to their shelters in Pakistan territory after the attack.

Although external and regional grounds in Iran’s eastern regions provide proper opportunity for the foreign and regional powers to take destabilizing steps against Iran, the predominant risk comes from the poorly-guarded Iran-Pakistan borders, majorly on the Pakistani side.

The US and Saudi Arabia, which declare openly that they spare no efforts to distrust the growing Iranian power gain, can be the main parties behind the terrorist scenarios against the Islamic Republic. The Commander of the US Central Command Joseph Voltel in late March told the Senate that the US could destabilize Iran through anti-Tehran militant groups operating in east of the country, particularly in Sistan and Baluchestan province. Also recently, Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi regime's deputy crown prince and defense minster, in his interview with the state Saudi TV rejected possible dialogue with Iran. Giving the two countries' rivalry a sectarian face, the young prince said that the kingdom will work to transfer the battle on the Iranian territory.

The Saudi defense minister declined to explain what he meant by pushing the fight into Iran but the analysts suggest that the kingdom will work to benefit from regions such as Sistan and Baluchestan province to harm Iran’s national security. This opportunity can be given to Riyadh as Pakistan fails or refuses to tighten control over its volatile borders with Iran. Saudi Arabia finances radical religious schools on the Pakistani border areas with Iran which are run by extremist Sunni militant groups.

It is not only the security drives that make Saudi Arabia try to destabilize eastern Iran. The Saudis also benefit economically from destabilized Baluchestan security. Iran is working, in association with India, on its biggest southeastern project, the Chabahar Port, which is seen by the Saudis as a serious economic threat to the kingdom. The port will enable Iran take a bigger share from oil exports to India, help increase foreign investments, and thus increase the state incomes. Militarily, the sea structure will enable Tehran exercise influence in the Sea of Oman and the Persian Gulf. The Saudis find an opportunity in disrupting the security and fueling the sectarian divides in eastern Iran as they could affect security of Chabahar Port and so push the Indians out of the project and partnership with Iran.

Despite such possibilities, the Saudi threats should not be exaggerated. Riyadh’s risks to the Iranian national security will remain restricted for some reasons. For instance, Islamabad is not willing to sacrifice its ties with Tehran amid ongoing Iranian-Saudi rivalry in the region and of course will not give operational space to the Saudis for anti-Iranian steps.

Some experts blame the lack of enough economic, social, and political consistency between Pakistan and Iran as the major cause lying behind volatility of their common borders. Islamabad is still away from the conclusion that if insecurity breaks out on the shared borders with Iran, its interests will be jeopardized, as in the wake of the terrorist raid on the Iranian border guards Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif visited Pakistan to discuss the attack, but the two countries failed to come out with a considerable security agreement that obliges the Pakistanis to intensify border watch.

The analysts, however, argue that the Pakistani government is suffering from security weakness that makes it unable to secure border areas even if it wants to do so, something providing the foreign sides with scope to use the insecure borders as a launching pad for their actions against the Iranian interests.

 

Iran Terrorist Attack Terrorists Pakistan Border Saudi Arabia

