Saudi regime Intensifies Crackdown on Shiites; kills Toddler, Youth

Alwaght- A two-and-a-half year old boy and a young man were killed by Saudi regime forces in the eastern Shiite-populated Qatif region.

Al-Ahed news website reported on Friday that the child, identified as Javad al-Daqer, was shot dead on Thursday night while he was moving with his family near in the village of Awamiyah.

It added that the child’s mother was also critically injured.

According to the Lebanese website, Saudi forces shot to death Ali Mohammad Kazim on Friday.

Al-Ahed reported that the troops fired rocket-propelled grenades at al-Sayed Mohammad mosque in Awamiyah's al-Masoura neighborhood and completely destroyed it.

The regime forces also attacked another mosque in the district of al-Deira in the same village.

They also fired RPG rounds randomly at different neighborhoods of Awamiyah, heavily damaging electricity networks and water reservoirs of the village, which is under a siege and facing severe water shortage.

Three people were killed and dozens of others were injured on Wednesday, when the Saudi regime forces used gunships and heavy weapons in a fresh wave of attacks on Awamiyah.

The Shiite-populated Eastern Province has been the scene of peaceful demonstrations since February 2011. Protesters have been demanding reforms, freedom of expression, the release of political prisoners, and an end to economic and religious discrimination against the oil-rich region.

The protests have been met with a heavy-handed crackdown by the regime. Security forces have ramped up security measures across the province.

In January 2016, Saudi authorities executed Shiite cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr, who was an outspoken critic of the Riyadh regime. Nimr had been arrested in Qatif in 2012.