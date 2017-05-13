Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 13 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Saudi regime Intensifies Crackdown on Shiites; kills Toddler, Youth

Saudi regime Intensifies Crackdown on Shiites; kills Toddler, Youth

A two-and-a-half year old boy and a young man were killed by Saudi regime forces in the eastern Shiite-populated Qatif region.

Yemenis Hold Mass Rally against US-Backed Saudi Aggression Tens of thousands of Yemenis have poured to the streets of capital city of Sana’a on Friday to protest against US-backed Saudi aggression on the poorest Arab nation.

Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Urges Support for Striking Prisoners Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam has urged Palestinian, Arab and Muslim people to support Palestinian prisoners held by the Israeli regime in their hunger strike.

Russian Fighter Jet Intercepted US Spy Plane on Victory Day Parade: Report A Russian fighter jet was scrambled to intercept a US spy plane flying over neutral waters of the Black Sea on May 9, during a Military parade in Moscow.

Iran Presidential Candidates Held Final Debate Before Election Six candidates racing for the Iranian presidency have faced off in the third and final round of nationally televised debates on Friday evening, days before the election.

North Korea Considers CIA Assassination Plot War Declaration North Korea UN mission has condemned an assassination attempt by the US and South Korean spy agencies against its leader Kim Jong-un as a “declaration of war.”

Turkey Tests Indigenous Ballistic Missile Turkey has tested its first Indigenous ballistic missile, in what officials say is a move towards self-confidence.

President Assad Lauds De-Escalation Zones in Syria Syria’s President Bashar Assad has lauded the internationally agreed de-escalation zones

Millions of British Children Living in Poverty: Report Over four million children across Britain are living in poverty, with the figure set to rise by a further million in the next ten years, a new report shows.

US to Suffer Heavily in Naval Warfare with Iran: Top Cmdr. A top Iranian commander says country’s enemies, especially US, will suffer severe damage in case of a naval warfare against Iran.

Hezbollah to Defeat Israel in any Military Confrontation: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader, Sayyad Hassan Nasrallah say the Israeli regime will be defeated during any military confrontation with resistance fighters.

Most Americans Consider Trump Idiot, Incompetent, Liar: Poll An opinion polls shows that most Americans consider President Donald Trump to be an idiot, incompetent and liar.

Leader of Palestinian Hunger Strikers Writes Letter to Pope Calls for Intervention Leader of over hundreds of Palestinian Hunger strikers, Marwan Barghouti, has written a letter to Pope Francis, urging him to take a stance against the Israeli regime with regard to the ordeals of Palestinian inmates.

CIA Forms Special North Korea Espionage Unit In a new provocative move, top US spy agency,CIA, has announced the establishment of a special espionage centre dedicated to dealing with North Korea.

Bahrain Prevents Entry of Human Rights Watch Activist The Bahraini regime has refused entry visa to a Human Rights Watch (HRW) activist scheduled to attend the annual FIFA congress in the country.

Tunisian Army Deployed to Protect Oil, Gas Fields amid Protests Tunisia is deploying the army to protect gas and oil production facilities after protests aimed at disrupting output broke out in the south of the country.

Erdogan Urges US to Reverse Move to Arm Syrian Kurds Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged the US to reverse its recent decision to arm Syrian-Kurdish.

24 Days on: Palestinian Hunger Strikers in Dangerous Stage Palestinian Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs warned Tuesday that hunger strikers had entered a dangerous stage, as some 1,600 Palestinian prisoners marked their 23rd day on hunger strike with their health conditions deteriorating considerably.

Saudi Forces Shot Dead Youth in Shiite-Populated Qatif A Saudi youth was killed after Al Saud regime’s forces raided on al-Awamiyah village in the Arab country’s Shiite-populated Qatif region.

Trump Kicks out FBI Director US President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey, saying Comey was no longer able to effectively lead the law enforcement agency.

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Saudi regime Intensifies Crackdown on Shiites; kills Toddler, Youth

Saturday 13 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi regime Intensifies Crackdown on Shiites; kills Toddler, Youth

Saudi Forces Kill Ali Mohammad Kazim (L) and Javad al-Daqer (R) in Awamiyah Village

A two-and-a-half year old boy and a young man were killed by Saudi regime forces in the eastern Shiite-populated Qatif region.
Alwaght- A two-and-a-half year old boy and a young man were killed by Saudi regime forces in the eastern Shiite-populated Qatif region.

Al-Ahed news website reported on Friday that the child, identified as Javad al-Daqer, was shot dead on Thursday night while he was moving with his family near in the village of Awamiyah.

It added that the child’s mother was also critically injured.

According to the Lebanese website, Saudi forces shot to death Ali Mohammad Kazim on Friday.

Al-Ahed reported that the troops fired rocket-propelled grenades at al-Sayed Mohammad mosque in Awamiyah's al-Masoura neighborhood and completely destroyed it.

The regime forces also attacked another mosque in the district of al-Deira in the same village.

They also fired RPG rounds randomly at different neighborhoods of Awamiyah, heavily damaging electricity networks and water reservoirs of the village, which is under a siege and facing severe water shortage.

Three people were killed and dozens of others were injured on Wednesday, when the Saudi regime forces used gunships and heavy weapons in a fresh wave of attacks on Awamiyah.

The Shiite-populated Eastern Province has been the scene of peaceful demonstrations since February 2011. Protesters have been demanding reforms, freedom of expression, the release of political prisoners, and an end to economic and religious discrimination against the oil-rich region.

The protests have been met with a heavy-handed crackdown by the regime. Security forces have ramped up security measures across the province.

In January 2016, Saudi authorities executed Shiite cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr, who was an outspoken critic of the Riyadh regime. Nimr had been arrested in Qatif in 2012.

