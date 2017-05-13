Yemenis Hold Mass Rally against US-Backed Saudi Aggression

Alwaght- Tens of thousands of Yemenis have poured to the streets of capital city of Sana'a on Friday to protest against US-backed Saudi aggression on the poorest Arab nation.

Tens of thousands of people held mass rally through Ma'rib Street in central Sana'a after Friday prayers, carrying Yemeni flags and banners in condemnation of US President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to the Saudi capital Riyadh later this month.

Participants in the rally also shouted slogans such as, “No to American terrorism,” renewing the Yemeni people's steadfastness in the face of the Saudi aggression, which has been supported by the US.

The protesters condemned Washington for being complicit in the Saudi crimes against the Yemeni nation by providing the Al Saud regime with conventional and banned weapons.

In a speech to the demonstrators, Supreme Revolutionary Committee Chairman Muhammad Ali al-Houthi said the massive rally would be a prelude to a yet larger protest to be held concurrent with Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia.

Protesters also condemned some Persian Gulf Arab states for publicly aiding the Saudi regime in its brutal campaign against Yemenis and destroying their country.

Saudi Arabia launched a deadly aggression against its southern neighbor on 27 March 2015 in a bid to restore power to Yemen's resigned president who fled to Riyadh after Yemeni people's uprising in 2015.

Western countries especially the US and Britain are among key suppliers of weapons used by the Saudi regime to commit atrocities and war crimes in Yemen.

Over 12,000 Yemenis, mostly civilians including women and children, have been killed during the ongoing Saudi-led aggression on Yemen. The military aggression has also taken a heavy toll on Yemen’s facilities and infrastructure, destroying many hospitals, schools, mosques and factories.