What Drives Iran’s Missile Development Program?

  Saturday 13 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association The international football association, FIFA, has withdrawn its resolution against Israel that would ban regime’s clubs and national team from participating in professional international tournaments.

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime Relatives of Ahmad Dawbasha, whose parents and 18-month-old brother were burned alive by Zionist Settlers, are now suing Israeli regime for “criminal negligence".

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial The Bahraini regime postponed the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim amid rising tensions in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report Hundreds of ISIS Takfiri terrorists are returning to Britain from Syria, with the country’s security forces saying they are unable to control the returnees.

Cross-Border Firing Kills 2 in Kashmir: Indian Army

Cross-Border Firing Kills 2 in Kashmir: Indian Army

India accused Pakistan army of killing a father and daughter in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir region on Saturday.

NSA-Developed Ransomware Hits 10,000s Computers worldwide Spy tools developed by the US National Security Agency (NSA) have infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries.

Saudi regime Intensifies Crackdown on Shiites; kills Toddler, Youth A two-and-a-half year old boy and a young man were killed by Saudi regime forces in the eastern Shiite-populated Qatif region.

Yemenis Hold Mass Rally against US-Backed Saudi Aggression Tens of thousands of Yemenis have poured to the streets of capital city of Sana’a on Friday to protest against US-backed Saudi aggression on the poorest Arab nation.

Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Urges Support for Striking Prisoners Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam has urged Palestinian, Arab and Muslim people to support Palestinian prisoners held by the Israeli regime in their hunger strike.

Russian Fighter Jet Intercepted US Spy Plane on Victory Day Parade: Report A Russian fighter jet was scrambled to intercept a US spy plane flying over neutral waters of the Black Sea on May 9, during a Military parade in Moscow.

Iran Presidential Candidates Held Final Debate Before Election Six candidates racing for the Iranian presidency have faced off in the third and final round of nationally televised debates on Friday evening, days before the election.

North Korea Considers CIA Assassination Plot War Declaration North Korea UN mission has condemned an assassination attempt by the US and South Korean spy agencies against its leader Kim Jong-un as a “declaration of war.”

Turkey Tests Indigenous Ballistic Missile Turkey has tested its first Indigenous ballistic missile, in what officials say is a move towards self-confidence.

President Assad Lauds De-Escalation Zones in Syria Syria’s President Bashar Assad has lauded the internationally agreed de-escalation zones

Millions of British Children Living in Poverty: Report Over four million children across Britain are living in poverty, with the figure set to rise by a further million in the next ten years, a new report shows.

US to Suffer Heavily in Naval Warfare with Iran: Top Cmdr. A top Iranian commander says country’s enemies, especially US, will suffer severe damage in case of a naval warfare against Iran.

Hezbollah to Defeat Israel in any Military Confrontation: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader, Sayyad Hassan Nasrallah say the Israeli regime will be defeated during any military confrontation with resistance fighters.

Most Americans Consider Trump Idiot, Incompetent, Liar: Poll An opinion polls shows that most Americans consider President Donald Trump to be an idiot, incompetent and liar.

Leader of Palestinian Hunger Strikers Writes Letter to Pope Calls for Intervention Leader of over hundreds of Palestinian Hunger strikers, Marwan Barghouti, has written a letter to Pope Francis, urging him to take a stance against the Israeli regime with regard to the ordeals of Palestinian inmates.

CIA Forms Special North Korea Espionage Unit In a new provocative move, top US spy agency,CIA, has announced the establishment of a special espionage centre dedicated to dealing with North Korea.

Bahrain Prevents Entry of Human Rights Watch Activist The Bahraini regime has refused entry visa to a Human Rights Watch (HRW) activist scheduled to attend the annual FIFA congress in the country.

Tunisian Army Deployed to Protect Oil, Gas Fields amid Protests Tunisia is deploying the army to protect gas and oil production facilities after protests aimed at disrupting output broke out in the south of the country.

Erdogan Urges US to Reverse Move to Arm Syrian Kurds Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged the US to reverse its recent decision to arm Syrian-Kurdish.

24 Days on: Palestinian Hunger Strikers in Dangerous Stage Palestinian Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs warned Tuesday that hunger strikers had entered a dangerous stage, as some 1,600 Palestinian prisoners marked their 23rd day on hunger strike with their health conditions deteriorating considerably.

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
What Drives Iran's Missile Development Program?

Saturday 13 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
What Drives Iran's Missile Development Program?

Alwaght- Iran’s Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei attended on Wednesday attended the graduation ceremony of IRGC cadets at Imam Hussain University, the country’s leading military academy.

The Leader watched the military parade of the cadets of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC). He was shown a live footage of two missiles fired by the country’s missile forces towards sea targets in Sea of Oman.

The IRGC in past few months tested a ballistic missile hitting a target also in the same sea.

The new missile tests by the IRGC along with the army forces appear to show that the Islamic Republic is holding new significant plans to tighten its control over the Sea of Oman coasts and other strategic areas of the country.

The missile tests conducted by the Iranian military forces have frequently been target of criticism of the regional and international powers which also find them as an excuse to impose economic sanctions on the West Asian country. The media close to the Western powers use the tests to spread Iranophobic propaganda across the region, a policy helping them sell arms worth of billions of dollars to the Iran’s rivals, especially the Persian Gulf Arab regimes.

A senior White House official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said on Friday the US is close to ink arms deals with Saudi Arabia, saying that the arm package could end up surpassing more than $300 billion over a decade, a week ahead of President Donald Trump's planned visit to Riyadh.

International powers' media war against the Islamic Republic comes while Tehran insists that it develops its military might to make sure that its security is guaranteed, an outcome facilitating domestic economic boost and enabling it to have its own word on the global stage. The Iranian leaders argue that the primary precondition to realize progress in the country is to provide security through firmly facing the internal and external threats. If a nation fails to build military deterrence in front of the hostile sides, it at any time can be subject to foreign hostilities, and once this takes place, its power to promote its economic potentials will face challenges.

Iran's military industries are setting high on their agenda expansion of their missile capabilities including developing a wide range of short, mid, and long-range surface-to-surface missiles, as well as air defense systems. The West's lashing out at the Iranian missile program is coming while it equips its forces with cutting-edge missiles and even provides its regional allies with them.

The Iranian missile tests' significance comes from the fact that the Islamic Republic is facing a wide range of enemies due to its revolutionary nature. The US-led West and its regional allies' antagonism towards Iran has been effective in encouraging Iran increase its military capabilities for total deterrence. Furthermore, the regional developments and provocative measures of some of Tehran rivals even double the importance of such missile tests.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Saudi Arabia, a key rival of the Islamic Republic in the region, took India’s place as the world's largest weapons importer in 2014. The kingdom’s rulers bought nearly $6.4 billion worth of new military equipment on the pretext of the need to build their own deterrent power in the face of the so-called Tehran military threats. This was equal to 54 percent increase in arms purchases of Riyadh. Saudi Arabia also has missiles with 3,000 kilometers range, and experts suggest that with regard to the kingdom’s foreign policy their primary target is Iran, especially that the Saudis imagine no other regional enemy but Iran. This notion was even promoted as after the 2011 Arab uprisings, Riyadh improved relations with Tel Aviv, Iran's archenemy, and even set up an unannounced alliance with the Israelis against Tehran.

Another potential threat to Iran is the presence of the US naval vessels in the Sea of Oman which poses a potential risk to the Iranian national security, and Iran sees no other way but to hold long-range missiles to stand against them.

With all these in mind, developing the missile capabilities for deterrence and for striking back, if the need arises, looks quite necessary for the Islamic Republic. Saudi Arabia made it clear that it spares no efforts to deal a blow to Iran. Provoking sectarian unrest in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan and in other border areas of the country show that they are convinced of the Iranian power to respond, otherwise they could strike first long ago.

Additionally, the growing threats from rise of terrorist groups in past few years that aim at disrupting the political rule in the regional countries urge Tehran to build enough of short and mid-range rockets.

Still another reason Iran cites for its missile development program is lack of fair international justice mechanism. The Iranians take as an example the biased function of the United Nations Security Council in dealing with eight years of Saddam Hussein's war against Iran in the 1980s, arguing that no much hope can be set on the international community's proper responses to violations against sovereign states. Despite existence of international organizations for de-confliction, the reliance on self power and defense remains the key to protection of sovereignty.

With this in mind, if Iran halts its missile capabilities development, not only diplomacy fails to remove the sensitivity of the rivals to Iran’s rise as a regional power but also Iranian territories could come under possible direct military hostilities from the opponents. 

Iran Missile Program West Sanctions Hostilities Saudi Arabia

