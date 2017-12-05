Al Aqsa Mosque Imam Urges Support for Striking Prisoners

Alwaght- Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam has urged Palestinian, Arab and Muslim people to support Palestinian prisoners held by the Israeli regime in their hunger strike.

During his Friday prayers at Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied Quds (Jerusalem) Sheikh Yousuf Abu Sneineh, reiterated the importance of showing solidarity with Palestinian prisoners in their hunger strike which has been waged for the 26th day in a row. He also praised the Palestinian women for their sacrifices and steadfastness especially the mothers of martyrs and the female prisoners.

More than 1,600 Palestinian prisoners have joined the protest action dubbed the Freedom and Dignity Strike since April 17, which was initially called by imprisoned and former Fatah movement leader Marwan Barghouti. The strikers are demanding basic rights, such as an end to the policies of administrative detention, solitary confinement and deliberate medical negligence.

Israeli authorities have detained approximately one million Palestinians since the establishment of the usurper regime of Israel in 1948 and the subsequent occupation of the West Bank, East al-Quds, and the Gaza Strip in 1967, according to a joint statement released on Saturday by Palestinian organizations.

According to prisoners' rights organization Addameer, some 6,300 Palestinians were held in Israeli regime notorious prisons as of March 2017.

Elsewhere in his Friday sermons, Sheikh Yousuf Abu Sneineh asked the Palestinians in occupied Quds and parts to visit al-Aqsa Mosque regularly.

Abu Sneineh pointed out that the Israeli regime is taking advantage of the complicated Arab and Islamic situation and imposing collective punishments against the Palestinian people including Gaza blockade, mass arrests, field executions, house demolitions, land confiscations, settlement construction and violation of the sanctity of al-Aqsa Mosque.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians from occupied al Quds and the 1948 occupied Palestinian territories performed Friday prayer in al-Aqsa Mosque amid tight security measures imposed by the Israeli regime.