  Saturday 13 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association The international football association, FIFA, has withdrawn its resolution against Israel that would ban regime’s clubs and national team from participating in professional international tournaments.

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime Relatives of Ahmad Dawbasha, whose parents and 18-month-old brother were burned alive by Zionist Settlers, are now suing Israeli regime for “criminal negligence".

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial The Bahraini regime postponed the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim amid rising tensions in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report Hundreds of ISIS Takfiri terrorists are returning to Britain from Syria, with the country’s security forces saying they are unable to control the returnees.

Al Aqsa Mosque Imam Urges Support for Striking Prisoners

Al Aqsa Mosque Imam Urges Support for Striking Prisoners

Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam has urged Palestinian, Arab and Muslim people to support Palestinian prisoners held by the Israeli regime in their hunger strike.

Russian Fighter Jet Intercepted US Spy Plane on Victory Day Parade: Report A Russian fighter jet was scrambled to intercept a US spy plane flying over neutral waters of the Black Sea on May 9, during a Military parade in Moscow.

Iran Presidential Candidates Held Final Debate Before Election Six candidates racing for the Iranian presidency have faced off in the third and final round of nationally televised debates on Friday evening, days before the election.

North Korea Considers CIA Assassination Plot War Declaration North Korea UN mission has condemned an assassination attempt by the US and South Korean spy agencies against its leader Kim Jong-un as a “declaration of war.”

Turkey Tests Indigenous Ballistic Missile Turkey has tested its first Indigenous ballistic missile, in what officials say is a move towards self-confidence.

President Assad Lauds De-Escalation Zones in Syria Syria’s President Bashar Assad has lauded the internationally agreed de-escalation zones

Millions of British Children Living in Poverty: Report Over four million children across Britain are living in poverty, with the figure set to rise by a further million in the next ten years, a new report shows.

US to Suffer Heavily in Naval Warfare with Iran: Top Cmdr. A top Iranian commander says country’s enemies, especially US, will suffer severe damage in case of a naval warfare against Iran.

Hezbollah to Defeat Israel in any Military Confrontation: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader, Sayyad Hassan Nasrallah say the Israeli regime will be defeated during any military confrontation with resistance fighters.

Most Americans Consider Trump Idiot, Incompetent, Liar: Poll An opinion polls shows that most Americans consider President Donald Trump to be an idiot, incompetent and liar.

Leader of Palestinian Hunger Strikers Writes Letter to Pope Calls for Intervention Leader of over hundreds of Palestinian Hunger strikers, Marwan Barghouti, has written a letter to Pope Francis, urging him to take a stance against the Israeli regime with regard to the ordeals of Palestinian inmates.

CIA Forms Special North Korea Espionage Unit In a new provocative move, top US spy agency,CIA, has announced the establishment of a special espionage centre dedicated to dealing with North Korea.

Bahrain Prevents Entry of Human Rights Watch Activist The Bahraini regime has refused entry visa to a Human Rights Watch (HRW) activist scheduled to attend the annual FIFA congress in the country.

Tunisian Army Deployed to Protect Oil, Gas Fields amid Protests Tunisia is deploying the army to protect gas and oil production facilities after protests aimed at disrupting output broke out in the south of the country.

Erdogan Urges US to Reverse Move to Arm Syrian Kurds Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged the US to reverse its recent decision to arm Syrian-Kurdish.

24 Days on: Palestinian Hunger Strikers in Dangerous Stage Palestinian Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs warned Tuesday that hunger strikers had entered a dangerous stage, as some 1,600 Palestinian prisoners marked their 23rd day on hunger strike with their health conditions deteriorating considerably.

Saudi Forces Shot Dead Youth in Shiite-Populated Qatif A Saudi youth was killed after Al Saud regime’s forces raided on al-Awamiyah village in the Arab country’s Shiite-populated Qatif region.

Trump Kicks out FBI Director US President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey, saying Comey was no longer able to effectively lead the law enforcement agency.

China Tests New Missile Amid Korea Peninsula Tensions China has conducted a combat test of a new type of missile in the Bohai Sea, according to a statement from the country’s defense ministry.

US Arms Kurdish Militants Ignoring Turkey’s Objection The US has approved arms supply to Kurdish YGP militants in Syria ignoring fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey.

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

undefined
Friday 12 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Boeing’s P-8A Poseidon is America’s premier spy plane

A Russian fighter jet was scrambled to intercept a US spy plane flying over neutral waters of the Black Sea on May 9, during a Military parade in Moscow.
Alwaght- A Russian fighter jet was scrambled to intercept a US spy plane flying over neutral waters of the Black Sea on May 9, during the annual Victory Day Military parade in Moscow.

“After approaching a plane at a safe distance the Russian pilot visually identified the flying object as a US surveillance plane P-8A Poseidon,” Russian Defense Ministry revealed on Friday.

The incident occurred on May 9 at around 9am GMT, when Russian radars detected an aerial target over neutral waters of the Black Sea approaching the Russian border.

A Su-30 fighter jet was scrambled to intercept it, the ministry of defense said, adding that the jet safely returned to the base afterwards.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected any claims that the interception might be considered an "unjustified risk."

The Russian pilot “greeted” the US pilots with a special maneuver, after which the US plane changed its course away from the Russian border.

On Thursday, the Pentagon commented on the interaction, calling the Russian jet Su-27.

Capt. Pamela Kunze, a spokeswoman for US Naval Forces Europe said the Su-27 approached the P-8A Poseidon while it was "conducting routine operations in international airspace."

She added that the interaction "was considered safe and professional" by the P-8A's mission commander.

It comes about a week after Russian jets and bombers were intercepted while conducting routine flights near Alaska. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that these flights in no way violate any nation’s borders or international rules, and similar missions are conducted over the Atlantic and the Arctic Oceans, as well as the Black Sea.

The jets were, however, intercepted by US military aircraft. US officials treated the incident as routine as well, describing it as “unproblematic” and saying that around 60 incidents have occurred since 2007.

Experts say previously, the US deemed such interactions as "unsafe" and "unprofessional," often making fools of themselves but ow they seem to have changed their tact.

US Spy Plane Russia Black Seac Victory Day P-8A Poseidon

