Iran Presidential Candidates Held Final Debate Before Election

Alwaght- Six candidates racing for the Iranian presidency have faced off in the third and final round of nationally televised debates on Friday evening, days before the election.

During the debate on Friday aired live across the nation by Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) and globally by Press TV, the contestants elaborated on their economic plans and agendas as they campaign for the May 19 vote.

In one of most-watched programs in IRIB’s history, the debate today revolved around economic issues while the last two debates focused on socio-cultural and political subjects.

All the candidates were allocated equal airtime to expound on their plans to deal with the country’s major economic problems after taking the office.

Three of the candidates categorized as “reformists” include President Hassan Rouhani, First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri, and Mostafa Hashemitaba.

The other three, known for belonging to the “principlist” political faction, include Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, the chief custodian of the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in the northeastern city of Mashhad, Tehran Mayor Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, and Mostafa Aqa-Mirsalim.

Overall, each of the candidates have been allocated over 1,100 minutes to talk about their campaign pledges in various radio and television programs aired by IRIB.

During the previous polls in June 2013, Rouhani garnered 50.7 percent of a total of over 36 million votes. Authorities say the number of eligible voters stands at more than 56,400,000. According to an opinion poll by IRIB Research Centre, some 70.6 percent of the Iranians eligible to vote in Iran’s upcoming presidential election are expected to turn out at polling stations on election day.

Some 63.5 percent of respondents to the poll) said they “will participate” in the presidential election — due on May 19 — and another 7.1 percent said they “will probably participate” in the polls.

Iranians residing abroad can also vote in more than 140 countries at places designated by Iranian diplomatic missions.