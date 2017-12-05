North Korea Considers CIA Assassination Plot a War Declaration

Alwaght- North Korea UN mission has condemned an assassination attempt by the US and South Korean spy agencies against its leader Kim Jong-un as a “declaration of war.”

The North Korean Permanent Mission to the United Nations, in a statement released on Thursday, said a “Korean-style anti-terrorist offensive will be commenced to mop up the intelligence and plot-breeding organizations of the two countries.”

The statement also revealed Pyongyang’s strong determination “to hunt down and mercilessly smash every single one of the terrorist maniacs of the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) and the South Korean” intelligence service.

It noted that the plotters infiltrated a “terrorist” into South Korea, who had satellite communications equipment. The statement urged all UN member states to support Pyongyang in its efforts.

North Korea has already threatened to launch a series of retaliations on the US and South Korean spy agencies after an assassination attempt on its leader, Kim Jong-Un.

The country’s military will begin "a series of more powerful anti-terrorism striking actions and mercilessly destroy the terrorists”, said an English-language statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency early this week.

Last week, North Korea blamed US spy agency, CIA, and South Korean intelligence of attempting to kill its leader, Kim Jong-un, with a bio-chemical weapon.

The North's Ministry of State Security released a statement saying "the last-ditch effort" of US "imperialists" and the South had gone "beyond the limits".

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have been near boiling point following increased provocations by the U,S which include military drills and deployment of warships and submarines in the region.

Pyongyang insists that developing its military defenses including nuclear weapons is important to counter incessant provocations by the US including a possible nuclear aggression.