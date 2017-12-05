Turkey Tests Indigenous Ballistic Missile

Alwaght- Turkey has tested its first Indigenous ballistic missile, in what officials say is a move towards self-confidence.

The Bora, or "storm", missile was tested near the Black Sea coastal region of Sinop, Fikri Isik told broadcaster A Haber.

"Our missile Bora, with a range of 280km, was just test-fired in Sinop. It will strike its target in the Black Sea any minute now," he said on Thursday.

The test was later described as successful. "Turkey now makes its own missile. We have gained the self-confidence to make better ones,” added the minister.

Bora has a payload of 450kg and it has been developed by Turkey’s major weapons manufacturer Roketsan.

The test took place when Turkey was hosting 13th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul.

Nearly 800 companies from more than 50 countries are displaying the the latest vehicles, equipment and systems, security, and technologies in maritime, aviation and the space industries.

The fair hosts 493 high-level foreign delegates, including ministers, deputy ministers, chiefs of general staff, army commanders and defense procurement officials from 76 countries and international institutions.

Turkey has been pursuing a long-term plan of manufacturing weapons systems domestically, as Ankara’s NATO allies refuse to transfer the technology to the country.

Russia’s S-400 air missile defense system is capable of engaging 36 targets simultaneously and shooting down aircraft at a range of 400 kilometers and ballistic missiles at a range of 60 kilometers.

In 2013, Ankara concluded a $3.4bn deal with China for its HQ-9 system, but it scrapped the agreement in 2015 due to NATO’s opposition.