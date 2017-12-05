NATO Syria Strategy: Mix of Fear, Activism

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 12 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on Friday 12 May 2017

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association The international football association, FIFA, has withdrawn its resolution against Israel that would ban regime’s clubs and national team from participating in professional international tournaments.

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime Relatives of Ahmad Dawbasha, whose parents and 18-month-old brother were burned alive by Zionist Settlers, are now suing Israeli regime for “criminal negligence".

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial The Bahraini regime postponed the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim amid rising tensions in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report Hundreds of ISIS Takfiri terrorists are returning to Britain from Syria, with the country’s security forces saying they are unable to control the returnees.

North Korea Considers CIA Assassination Plot War Declaration

North Korea Considers CIA Assassination Plot War Declaration

North Korea UN mission has condemned an assassination attempt by the US and South Korean spy agencies against its leader Kim Jong-un as a “declaration of war.”

Turkey Tests Indigenous Ballistic Missile Turkey has tested its first Indigenous ballistic missile, in what officials say is a move towards self-confidence.

President Assad Lauds De-Escalation Zones in Syria Syria’s President Bashar Assad has lauded the internationally agreed de-escalation zones

Millions of British Children Living in Poverty: Report Over four million children across Britain are living in poverty, with the figure set to rise by a further million in the next ten years, a new report shows.

US to Suffer Heavily in Naval Warfare with Iran: Top Cmdr. A top Iranian commander says country’s enemies, especially US, will suffer severe damage in case of a naval warfare against Iran.

Hezbollah to Defeat Israel in any Military Confrontation: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader, Sayyad Hassan Nasrallah say the Israeli regime will be defeated during any military confrontation with resistance fighters.

Most Americans Consider Trump Idiot, Incompetent, Liar: Poll An opinion polls shows that most Americans consider President Donald Trump to be an idiot, incompetent and liar.

Leader of Palestinian Hunger Strikers Writes Letter to Pope Calls for Intervention Leader of over hundreds of Palestinian Hunger strikers, Marwan Barghouti, has written a letter to Pope Francis, urging him to take a stance against the Israeli regime with regard to the ordeals of Palestinian inmates.

CIA Forms Special North Korea Espionage Unit In a new provocative move, top US spy agency,CIA, has announced the establishment of a special espionage centre dedicated to dealing with North Korea.

Bahrain Prevents Entry of Human Rights Watch Activist The Bahraini regime has refused entry visa to a Human Rights Watch (HRW) activist scheduled to attend the annual FIFA congress in the country.

Tunisian Army Deployed to Protect Oil, Gas Fields amid Protests Tunisia is deploying the army to protect gas and oil production facilities after protests aimed at disrupting output broke out in the south of the country.

Erdogan Urges US to Reverse Move to Arm Syrian Kurds Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged the US to reverse its recent decision to arm Syrian-Kurdish.

24 Days on: Palestinian Hunger Strikers in Dangerous Stage Palestinian Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs warned Tuesday that hunger strikers had entered a dangerous stage, as some 1,600 Palestinian prisoners marked their 23rd day on hunger strike with their health conditions deteriorating considerably.

Saudi Forces Shot Dead Youth in Shiite-Populated Qatif A Saudi youth was killed after Al Saud regime’s forces raided on al-Awamiyah village in the Arab country’s Shiite-populated Qatif region.

Trump Kicks out FBI Director US President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey, saying Comey was no longer able to effectively lead the law enforcement agency.

China Tests New Missile Amid Korea Peninsula Tensions China has conducted a combat test of a new type of missile in the Bohai Sea, according to a statement from the country’s defense ministry.

US Arms Kurdish Militants Ignoring Turkey’s Objection The US has approved arms supply to Kurdish YGP militants in Syria ignoring fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey.

Russia Rejects Reports that ISIS Executed Russian Serviceman Russian Defense Ministry denied on Tuesday media reports of an alleged capture and execution of a Russian serviceman by ISIS terrorists in Syria.

US, UK Deploy Troops, Tanks near Syria Border: Reports Britain and the US are deploying their troops and equipment along the border between Syria and Jordan.

Bahraini Regime under Fire for Inviting Israelis The Al Khalifa regime in Bahrain has come under sharp criticism for inviting an Israeli regime delegation to attend a FIFA conference in the country.

Turkey Tests Indigenous Ballistic Missile

North Korea Considers CIA Assassination Plot War Declaration

Millions of British Children Living in Poverty: Report

President Assad Lauds De-Escalation Zones in Syria

NATO Syria Strategy: Mix of Fear, Activism

US Created ISIS, Uses It as Tool: Ex-Afghan President

US to Ink Multi-Billion Arms Deal with Saudis amid War Crimes in Yemen

Saudi Arabia Spending $68 Million to Host Donald Trump

Palestinians Call on WHO to Intervene against Force-feeding of Hunger Strikers by Israel

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report

Yemenis Forced to Choose Between Treating Sick Children or Feeding Healthy Ones: UNICEF

Israel Mulls Expelling UN after UNESCO Terms It ’Occupying Power’

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial

Islamic Jihad Censures Hamas for Softening Stance on Israeli Regime

HRW Slams US Role in Saudi War Crimes in Yemen

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime

Italy Police Seize Huge Drug Shipment Destined for ISIS in Libya

How Did Russia Grab US Safe Zones Idea for Own Favor?

Iranian General Slams Saudis for implementing Israeli, US Policies

District near Afghanistan’s Kunduz Falls to Taliban

Will India Become Another Major Actor in West Asia?

US Deploys F-35 Warplanes in Europe to Confront Russia

Muslims Must Adopt Europe’s Values or Get Out: German Minister

Iran Tests Qaher F-313 Fighter Jet, Unveils Defense Achievements

China’s Strategy for West Asia: Gain Toehold with limited Intervention

Russia’s ‘Father of All Bombs’ Eclipses US MOAB

Trump’s New Security Doctrine for West Asia

Russia, Syria and Iran Warn US Over Aggression on Syria

Powers’ Interventions, Heated Crises Make West Asia Peace Prospects Dim

China Warns Over Imminent Korea War

China Urges US Restraint over North Korea

How will British Foreign Policy Look Like after Brexit?

1000s Yemenis Hold Mass Rally to Protest Saudi Aggression

Did Turkey Sink Russian Warship off Black Sea Coast?

Israeli Regime Implement Punitive Actions against 1,600 Palestinian Hunger-Strikers

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
NATO Syria Strategy: Mix of Fear, Activism

Friday 12 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
NATO Syria Strategy: Mix of Fear, Activism

Alwaght- Following eruption of the devastating Syria crisis in 2011 that brought forth Western interventions into the country in subsequent years, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) mobilized its largest portion of energy to take a role in the conflict and also affect the way the developments went on as the clashes between the government and the militant groups raged day by day.

The military organization set up its own military plans for the war-ravaged country: its officers trained the militant fighters fighting the forces of the Syrian army, and some of its members like the US, Britain, and France sent special forces to the Syrian territories aiming at accomplishing surveillance missions there.

For the beginning, the NATO defined its strategy based on providing support for the guerilla and terrorist operations meant to topple the legitimate government in Damascus. An array of goals appeared standing behind the NATO intervention in Syria. Utterly chasing the American goals in the crisis-hit country, the NATO sought to establish a pro-Western government in Syria, deal a blow to the Axis of Resistance in which the current Damascus government is a key actor, strip Russia and Iran of their now-strong influence in the Levant, and very importantly protect the Israeli regime to guarantee that no harms are posed to Tel Aviv.

The NATO's strategy primarily intended to invade Syria to remove the government there, just like the Libyan fashion that saw the Western military alliance taking down the Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in a sweeping bombing campaign. But it found out that Syria was not Libya. The people of Syria supported President Assad, the army firmly pushed the terrorists back, and Damascus’s allies from the Resistance camp like Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah made it clear that they could not afford leaving their ally alone and subject to invasion. All these stifled the NATO military project, and so it desperately resorted to training the fighters of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), the military wing of the opposition, in a bid to at least fuel and prolong the domestic conflict, now in its sixth year.

The second stage of the NATO strategy and intervention in Syria started in September 2015, when Russia, to the surprise of anti-Syrian sides, intervened militarily in the Syrian conflict at the behest of the Syrian government, its main ally in the region. The Russian stepping in the struggle in favor of Damascus fundamentally transformed the course of developments of the war, and forced NATO to overhaul its Syria strategy.

NATO’s policy after Russian Syria deployment was based on a clear retreat from the long-held stances and also steering clear of direct encounter with Moscow. A week after Moscow launched its large-scale bombing campaign against the takfiri terrorists in Syria, the NATO issued a statement warning Russia about its measures. But the subsequent developments proved that the alliance was not serious about its warning and did not desire confronting Russia. For example, when a spat rose between Moscow and Ankara following the Turkish air force shooting down the Russian SU-24 bomber over Syria, the NATO declined to firmly have the back of Turkey in the face of Russia despite Kremlin's anti-Turkish threats of retaliation. Even when Turkey’s officials warned Russia that NATO will respond to any Russian attack against their territory, the NATO leaders kept meaningfully silent and even averted verbal clash with the Russians.

Still, despite acceding to the Russian entry to Syria’s conflict the NATO continues its policies like arming the opposition, including the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as well as expanding range of its operation under the international anti-ISIS coalition. It has also actively joined several operations in northern Syria. NATO also took part in the Kurdish-led Manbij recapture operation through backing the Kurdish forces, a mission that helped it firm up its position in northern Syria.

Following the Manbij recapture, the US as a member of the NATO strengthened further the SDF through military equipment supplying and helped them start a push to reclaim Raqqa, the capital of the self-proclaimed caliphate of ISIS. Launched on November 6, 2016, the operation, which is yet to be concluded, has helped the NATO and US take an active role in Syria’s north.

In general, while the Syrian crisis has experienced many highs and lows, the NATO has chosen to avoid serious military intervention. This can be understood from the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg who said "there are no plans for the NATO as an alliance to go into Syria." He added that any military intervention could only get things worse. The analysts, however, note that unwillingness to take action against Damascus is largely driven by NATO's lack of direct interests and also its attempts to escape possible face-off with Russia.

 

