Millions of British Children Living in Poverty: Report

Alwaght- Over four million children across Britain are living in poverty, with the figure set to rise by a further million in the next ten years, a new report shows.

The appalling statistics were released on Thursday in a report by the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) and Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG).

The report, based on a survey with 250 pediatricians across Britain, noted that poverty is having a “devastating” impact on the health of British children.

The document, citing doctors, warned that poor parents are diluting milk, skimping on food and raising their children in damp houses.

More than three in five doctors said food insecurity and people’s inability to buy enough food affecting the health of children.

“I see patients with poor nutritional state from poverty or low income, with growth below [what is] expected,” said one pediatrician while another added, “Parents dilute down milk as they can’t afford formula milk.”

“We see parents in A&E who are limiting their eating to care for their children. Children are worried, scared and upset,” one doctor noted.

Doctors stated that many parents deprive themselves of food, while some others cannot afford clothes, toothbrushes or toothpaste.

This is while Britain is spending nearly £205 billion on upgrading its nuclear weapons system, Trident.