  Friday 12 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei

Iran's Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy's short-term goal is meant to distort the country's security and trigger chaos and sedition.

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association The international football association, FIFA, has withdrawn its resolution against Israel that would ban regime’s clubs and national team from participating in professional international tournaments.

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime Relatives of Ahmad Dawbasha, whose parents and 18-month-old brother were burned alive by Zionist Settlers, are now suing Israeli regime for “criminal negligence".

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial The Bahraini regime postponed the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim amid rising tensions in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report Hundreds of ISIS Takfiri terrorists are returning to Britain from Syria, with the country’s security forces saying they are unable to control the returnees.

President Assad Lauds Russia De-Escalation Zones in Syria

President Assad Lauds Russia De-Escalation Zones in Syria

Syria’s President Bashar Assad has lauded the internationally agreed de-escalation zones

Millions of British Children Living in Poverty: Report Over four million children across Britain are living in poverty, with the figure set to rise by a further million in the next ten years, a new report shows.

US to Suffer Heavily in Naval Warfare with Iran: Top Cmdr. A top Iranian commander says country’s enemies, especially US, will suffer severe damage in case of a naval warfare against Iran.

Hezbollah to Defeat Israel in any Military Confrontation: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader, Sayyad Hassan Nasrallah say the Israeli regime will be defeated during any military confrontation with resistance fighters.

Most Americans Consider Trump Idiot, Incompetent, Liar: Poll An opinion polls shows that most Americans consider President Donald Trump to be an idiot, incompetent and liar.

Leader of Palestinian Hunger Strikers Writes Letter to Pope Calls for Intervention Leader of over hundreds of Palestinian Hunger strikers, Marwan Barghouti, has written a letter to Pope Francis, urging him to take a stance against the Israeli regime with regard to the ordeals of Palestinian inmates.

CIA Forms Special North Korea Espionage Unit In a new provocative move, top US spy agency,CIA, has announced the establishment of a special espionage centre dedicated to dealing with North Korea.

Bahrain Prevents Entry of Human Rights Watch Activist The Bahraini regime has refused entry visa to a Human Rights Watch (HRW) activist scheduled to attend the annual FIFA congress in the country.

Tunisian Army Deployed to Protect Oil, Gas Fields amid Protests Tunisia is deploying the army to protect gas and oil production facilities after protests aimed at disrupting output broke out in the south of the country.

Erdogan Urges US to Reverse Move to Arm Syrian Kurds Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged the US to reverse its recent decision to arm Syrian-Kurdish.

24 Days on: Palestinian Hunger Strikers in Dangerous Stage Palestinian Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs warned Tuesday that hunger strikers had entered a dangerous stage, as some 1,600 Palestinian prisoners marked their 23rd day on hunger strike with their health conditions deteriorating considerably.

Saudi Forces Shot Dead Youth in Shiite-Populated Qatif A Saudi youth was killed after Al Saud regime’s forces raided on al-Awamiyah village in the Arab country’s Shiite-populated Qatif region.

Trump Kicks out FBI Director US President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey, saying Comey was no longer able to effectively lead the law enforcement agency.

China Tests New Missile Amid Korea Peninsula Tensions China has conducted a combat test of a new type of missile in the Bohai Sea, according to a statement from the country’s defense ministry.

US Arms Kurdish Militants Ignoring Turkey’s Objection The US has approved arms supply to Kurdish YGP militants in Syria ignoring fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey.

Russia Rejects Reports that ISIS Executed Russian Serviceman Russian Defense Ministry denied on Tuesday media reports of an alleged capture and execution of a Russian serviceman by ISIS terrorists in Syria.

US, UK Deploy Troops, Tanks near Syria Border: Reports Britain and the US are deploying their troops and equipment along the border between Syria and Jordan.

Bahraini Regime under Fire for Inviting Israelis The Al Khalifa regime in Bahrain has come under sharp criticism for inviting an Israeli regime delegation to attend a FIFA conference in the country.

Russia’s Putin Urges Global Unity to Combat Terrorism, Extremism Russian President Vladimir Putin says to effectively combat terrorism, extremism, and neo-Nazism today, the entire world community should unite.

Presidential Poll in South Korea, Moon Jae-in Expected to Win South Koreans headed to polling stations to pick the country’s new president after their former leader was ousted in a high-profile corruption scandal.

US, Jordan Possibly Seek Fresh Adventure in Syria

US to Suffer Heavily in Naval Warfare with Iran: Top Cmdr.

CIA Forms Special North Korea Espionage Unit

Leader of Palestinian Hunger Strikers Writes Letter to Pope Calls for Intervention

Millions of British Children Living in Poverty: Report

President Assad Lauds Russia De-Escalation Zones in Syria

Hezbollah to Defeat Israel in any Military Confrontation: Nasrallah

HRW Slams US Role in Saudi War Crimes in Yemen

Italy Police Seize Huge Drug Shipment Destined for ISIS in Libya

Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Urges Support for Palestinian Hunger Strikers

District near Afghanistan’s Kunduz Falls to Taliban

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime

Iranian General Slams Saudis for implementing Israeli, US Policies

How Did Russia Grab US Safe Zones Idea for Own Favor?

UAE-Saudi Disputes Emerge Further as Yemen War Unfolds

US Mulls Sending New Forces to Afghanistan, Amid Trump’s Policy Incertitude

US War Drills Involving 20 Countries in Jordan

US Created ISIS, Uses It as Tool: Ex-Afghan President

US to Ink Multi-Billion Arms Deal with Saudis amid War Crimes in Yemen

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report

Palestinians Call on WHO to Intervene against Force-feeding of Hunger Strikers by Israel

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial

US Deploys F-35 Warplanes in Europe to Confront Russia

Trump’s New Security Doctrine for West Asia

China’s Strategy for West Asia: Gain Toehold with limited Intervention

How will British Foreign Policy Look Like after Brexit?

US, Israel Using Saudi Regime to Destroy Yemen: Ansarullah Leader

Did Turkey Sink Russian Warship off Black Sea Coast?

Russia’s ‘Father of All Bombs’ Eclipses US MOAB

Russia, Iran Condemn Turkish Airstrikes on Iraq, Syria

Israeli Regime Implement Punitive Actions against 1,600 Palestinian Hunger-Strikers

Israel Only Illegal Owner of Nukes, Disturber of Peace in Mideast: N. Korea

China Urges US Restraint over North Korea

US, Israel Supporting Terrorists in Syria: Al Jaafari

Turkey Lunches Probe into 17 American Figures over 2016 Coup Attempt

Erdogan’s Wild Claims against Iraqi Volunteer Forces

Yemeni Forces Kill 5 Sudanese Mercenaries

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Millions of British Children Living in Poverty: Report

Friday 12 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Millions of British Children Living in Poverty: Report
Alwaght- Over four million children across Britain are living in poverty, with the figure set to rise by a further million in the next ten years, a new report shows.

The appalling statistics were released on Thursday in a report by the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) and Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG).  

The report, based on a survey with 250 pediatricians across Britain, noted that poverty is having a “devastating” impact on the health of British children.

The document, citing doctors, warned that poor parents are diluting milk, skimping on food and raising their children in damp houses.

More than three in five doctors said food insecurity and people’s inability to buy enough food affecting the health of children.

“I see patients with poor nutritional state from poverty or low income, with growth below [what is] expected,” said one pediatrician while another added, “Parents dilute down milk as they can’t afford formula milk.”

“We see parents in A&E who are limiting their eating to care for their children. Children are worried, scared and upset,” one doctor noted.

Doctors stated that many parents deprive themselves of food, while some others cannot afford clothes, toothbrushes or toothpaste.

This is while Britain is spending nearly £205 billion on upgrading its nuclear weapons system, Trident.

