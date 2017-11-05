US to Suffer Heavily in Naval Warfare with Iran: Top Cmdr.

Alwaght- A top Iranian commander says country’s enemies, especially the US, will suffer severe damage in case of a naval warfare against Iran.

Chief of Staff of Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri said on Thursday that US government has continuously made threats against Iran since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, and those threats have been mainly “sea-based”.

In an address to a national conference on speedboats, held in Tehran’s Malek-Ashtar University of Technology, Maj. Gen. Baqeri noted that Iran’s indigenous speedboats have provided the country with a remarkable deterrent power against threats posed by the enemies.

He cited "high speed and agility", "ease of use", "stealth" and "high maneuverability" among the features of the vessels.

Iran’s Enemies have “shaped massive forces at sea” and put great efforts into protecting them, but they are well aware that “they are vulnerable in actual battlefield and will suffer damages and heavy losses” if they take action against Iran, the senior commander said.

Iran’s deterrent capabilities have made the adversaries realize that “the costs of a naval battle with the Islamic Republic of Iran would outstrip its benefits,” he underlined.

Maj. Gen. Baqeri said, “By the grace of God, the intelligence superiority as well as unique and undetectable capabilities of our naval defense forces will continue to keep the enemy in a passive and confused mode.”

The commander touched on the strategic importance of Iran’s long sea borders, particularly in the energy-rich Persian Gulf, calling them a determining factor in the regional and global power equations given that most of enemy threats emanate from the sea.

