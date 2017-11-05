Hezbollah to Defeat Israel in any Military Confrontation: Nasrallah

Alwaght- Hezbollah leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah say the Israeli regime will be defeated during any military confrontation with resistance fighters.

The Lebanese leader made the remarks on Thursday, during a speech made to honor the movement’s top military commander, Mustafa Badreddine, who lost his life while fighting foreign-sponsored Takfiri terrorist groups in Syria last year.

He added that, no part of the occupied Palestinian territories (Israel) will be immune to resistance missiles and its fighters in any future conflict.

Honoring the memory of the slain commander, the Hezbollah chief said Tel Aviv regime knows that any future conflict will be inside occupied Palestine.

The Hezbollah chief went on to say that Lebanese resistance fighters have fulfilled the task of securing the border area with Syria and dismantled terrorist outposts in the region.

He stressed that Hezbollah has made enormous sacrifices to defend all walks of the nation irrespective of their religious background.

Sayyed Nasrallah also strongly dismissed allegations that Hezbollah is seeking demographic changes in neighboring Syria, emphasizing that Takfiri terrorist groups, backed by the United States, Turkey and some Persian Gulf states, are forcing such changes in Syrian towns and cities.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nasrallah pointed to the step taken by the Israeli regime to build walls along its borders with Lebanon and the besieged Gaza Strip, saying that building walls along Lebanon and Gaza borders was admission of the failure of the greater Israel plan.

He added that the fact that Tel Aviv hides behind two walls in Lebanon and Gaza proves its weakness, noting that resistance fighters had convinced Israeli regime that there was no place for it in Lebanon.

The Hezbollah chief also underlined that the Lebanese resistance movement will keep cooperating with the Syrian army in the fight against terrorist groups.

Nasrallah also stressed that no disagreement exists between Hezbollah, Iran and Russia concerning the implementation of a nationwide ceasefire in war-ravaged Syria.

In other parts of his remarks, the Hezbollah leader responded to the Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammad bin Salman who recently stated that what troubles Saudi ties relation with Iran is the latter’s belief in the occultation and eventual reappearance of Imam Mahdi (P).

Asked if Saudi Arabia was ready to open a direct dialogue with Iran, Mohammed said it was impossible to talk with a power that was planning for the return of the Imam Mahdi - who Shi'ites believe is a descendent of the Prophet who went into hiding 1,200 years ago and will return to establish global Islamic rule before the end of the world.

Sayyed Nasrallah added that the reappearance of Imam Mahdi (P), The Grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), in Holy City of Mecca is certain noting that Muslims have consensus on this issue.

He pointed out that despite the fact that some Muslims believe that Imam Mahdi was born (15 Sha'ban 255 AH) and others reckon that he will be born later, all agree that his appearance will spread justice in the whole world and eradicate oppression and the tyrants.