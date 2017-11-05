Trump Ignited Record Level Islamophobia across the US: Report

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 11 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association The international football association, FIFA, has withdrawn its resolution against Israel that would ban regime’s clubs and national team from participating in professional international tournaments.

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime Relatives of Ahmad Dawbasha, whose parents and 18-month-old brother were burned alive by Zionist Settlers, are now suing Israeli regime for “criminal negligence".

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial The Bahraini regime postponed the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim amid rising tensions in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report Hundreds of ISIS Takfiri terrorists are returning to Britain from Syria, with the country’s security forces saying they are unable to control the returnees.

News

Most Americans Consider Trump an Idiot, Incompetent, liar: Poll

Most Americans Consider Trump an Idiot, Incompetent, liar: Poll

An opinion polls shows that most Americans consider President Donald Trump to be an idiot, incompetent and liar.

Leader of Palestinian Hunger Strikers Writes Letter to Pope Calls for Intervention Leader of over hundreds of Palestinian Hunger strikers, Marwan Barghouti, has written a letter to Pope Francis, urging him to take a stance against the Israeli regime with regard to the ordeals of Palestinian inmates.

CIA Forms Special North Korea Espionage Unit In a new provocative move, top US spy agency,CIA, has announced the establishment of a special espionage centre dedicated to dealing with North Korea.

Bahrain Prevents Entry of Human Rights Watch Activist The Bahraini regime has refused entry visa to a Human Rights Watch (HRW) activist scheduled to attend the annual FIFA congress in the country.

Tunisian Army Deployed to Protect Oil, Gas Fields amid Protests Tunisia is deploying the army to protect gas and oil production facilities after protests aimed at disrupting output broke out in the south of the country.

Erdogan Urges US to Reverse Move to Arm Syrian Kurds Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged the US to reverse its recent decision to arm Syrian-Kurdish.

24 Days on: Palestinian Hunger Strikers in Dangerous Stage Palestinian Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs warned Tuesday that hunger strikers had entered a dangerous stage, as some 1,600 Palestinian prisoners marked their 23rd day on hunger strike with their health conditions deteriorating considerably.

Saudi Forces Shot Dead Youth in Shiite-Populated Qatif A Saudi youth was killed after Al Saud regime’s forces raided on al-Awamiyah village in the Arab country’s Shiite-populated Qatif region.

Trump Kicks out FBI Director US President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey, saying Comey was no longer able to effectively lead the law enforcement agency.

China Tests New Missile Amid Korea Peninsula Tensions China has conducted a combat test of a new type of missile in the Bohai Sea, according to a statement from the country’s defense ministry.

US Arms Kurdish Militants Ignoring Turkey’s Objection The US has approved arms supply to Kurdish YGP militants in Syria ignoring fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey.

Russia Rejects Reports that ISIS Executed Russian Serviceman Russian Defense Ministry denied on Tuesday media reports of an alleged capture and execution of a Russian serviceman by ISIS terrorists in Syria.

US, UK Deploy Troops, Tanks near Syria Border: Reports Britain and the US are deploying their troops and equipment along the border between Syria and Jordan.

Bahraini Regime under Fire for Inviting Israelis The Al Khalifa regime in Bahrain has come under sharp criticism for inviting an Israeli regime delegation to attend a FIFA conference in the country.

Russia’s Putin Urges Global Unity to Combat Terrorism, Extremism Russian President Vladimir Putin says to effectively combat terrorism, extremism, and neo-Nazism today, the entire world community should unite.

Presidential Poll in South Korea, Moon Jae-in Expected to Win South Koreans headed to polling stations to pick the country’s new president after their former leader was ousted in a high-profile corruption scandal.

Turkey Strikes Northern Iraq Ignoring Baghdad’s Objections Turkey’s warplanes have conducted airstrikes inside Iraq targeting Kurdish militants despite Baghdad’s opposition to such incursions .

Iran Tests Torpedo with Three Times Speed of US Navy’s Missile US defense officials have claimed that Iran has allegedly carried out a test launch of the supercavitating Hoot torpedo in the Strait of Hormuz.

Gaza Palestinian Couple Marries at Solidarity Sit-In with Hunger-Strikers A Palestinian couple in Gaza got married on Monday at a sit-in tent set up in solidarity with some 1,600 Palestinian prisoners currently on mass hunger strike.

Italy Police Seize Huge Drug Shipment Destined for ISIS in Libya Italian Police seized a huge drug shipment bound for Libya in the northern city of Genoa, the Italian La Repubblica newspaper reported, saying multi-ton psychotropic medications were destined for ISIS terrorist group.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei

US, Jordan Possibly Seek Fresh Adventure in Syria

UNHCR Warns Over Saudi Saudi Attack on Key Yemeni Port

Most Americans Consider Trump an Idiot, Incompetent, liar: Poll

Trump Ignited Record Level Islamophobia across the US: Report

CIA Forms Special North Korea Espionage Unit

Leader of Palestinian Hunger Strikers Writes Letter to Pope Calls for Intervention

US Created ISIS, Uses It as Tool: Ex-Afghan President

US to Ink Multi-Billion Arms Deal with Saudis amid War Crimes in Yemen

Saudi Arabia Spending $68 Million to Host Donald Trump

Iran Wants World to Stop Saudi Sponsorship of Terrorism, Extremism

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report

What Emboldens Saudi Prince to Claim They Can Uproot Yemeni Resistance Forces?

Saudi Troops Enter Bahrain before Verdict on Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim

US Navy SEAL Killed by Al-Shabab in Somalia

EU Can Occupy US Position as Leader on Intl Issues: Mogherini

Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Urges Support for Palestinian Hunger Strikers

Israel Mulls Expelling UN after UNESCO Terms It ’Occupying Power’

Islamic Jihad Censures Hamas for Softening Stance on Israeli Regime

How Did Russia Grab US Safe Zones Idea for Own Favor?

Israelis Need to Restore Their Short-term Memory in Relation to Hezbollah

US Admits Bombing Syria Mosque with Civilians

How will British Foreign Policy Look Like after Brexit?

Will India Become Another Major Actor in West Asia?

US Deploys F-35 Warplanes in Europe to Confront Russia

Muslims Must Adopt Europe’s Values or Get Out: German Minister

Russia’s ‘Father of All Bombs’ Eclipses US MOAB

Iran Tests Qaher F-313 Fighter Jet, Unveils Defense Achievements

Iran’s Defense Minister Talks with Russia, Syria Counterparts Over US Aggression

Powers’ Interventions, Heated Crises Make West Asia Peace Prospects Dim

Reasons behind US Defense Sec Trip to West Asia

China Urges US Restraint over North Korea

ISIS Terrorists Attacked, Killed by Wild Boars in Iraq

US, Israel Supporting Terrorists in Syria: Al Jaafari

China’s Strategy for West Asia: Gain Toehold with limited Intervention

Russia Warns US over North Korea Tensions

Trump’s New Security Doctrine for West Asia

In Focus

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
Report

Trump Ignited Record Level Islamophobia across the US: Report

Thursday 11 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Trump Ignited Record Level Islamophobia across the US: Report

Anti-Muslim graffiti on the wall of the Islamic Center of America in Dearborn, Michigan

There has been a 57 percent increase in anti-Muslim incidents across the United States in 2016 over the previous year, a Muslim advocacy group has said.
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- There has been a 57 percent increase in anti-Muslim incidents across the United States in 2016 over the previous year, a Muslim advocacy group has said.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), America's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, this week released a report showing a 57 percent increase in anti-Muslim incidents in 2016 over the previous year. This spike in anti-Muslim incidents was accompanied by a 44 percent increase in anti-Muslim hate crimes during the same period.

Islamophobia basically refers to fear, prejudice, hatred or dislike directed against Islam or Muslims, or towards Islamic politics or culture.

CAIR’s new report, titled “The Empowerment of Hate,” also notes that from 2014 to 2016, anti-Muslim bias incidents jumped 65 percent.

It is time for the Trump administration to seriously address the growing anti-minority sentiment in our nation, prompted at least in part by his toxic campaign rhetoric, the appointment of Islamophobes to policy-making posts and the introduction of Islamophobic policies such as the ‘Muslim ban,’” said Corey Saylor, director of CAIR’s Department to Monitor and Combat Islamophobia, co-author of the report.

The most frequent types of incidents documented by CAIR in 2016 involved harassment, the FBI, employment issues, hate crimes, and denials of religious accommodations:

1. Harassment, a non-violent or non-threatening bias incident accounted for 18 percent of the total number of incidents.

2. Incidents during which the complainant was questioned by FBI employees or otherwise appeared to be inappropriately targeted by that agency comprised 15 percent of cases, making this the second largest category.

3. Employment issues - including denial of work, being passed over for promotion, or harassment by a supervisor or other senior staff - was the third largest category, accounting for 13 percent of the total.

4. Hate crimes placed fourth, accounting for 12 percent of the cases CAIR documented.

The most prevalent trigger of an anti-Muslim bias incidents in 2016 was the victim’s ethnicity or national origin, accounting for 35 percent of the total. Sixteen percent of incidents occurred as a result of women wearing a headscarf. Other Muslim-related activities - events such as rallies, community picnics, or a day at the state capitol visiting legislators organized primarily for Muslims - constituted an additional 11 percent.

The report dataset is drawn primarily from the intakes CAIR conducts each year. With each case, civil rights and legal staff seek to ensure the highest possible level of accuracy.

Trump Synonymous with Islamophobia

Trump openly campaigned for a total ban on all Muslims entering the US and has since issued executive orders aimed at limiting the movement of nationals of certain majority-Muslim countries to the US.

Researchers at America's Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) attributed the dramatic spike to Trump's campaign, saying his success “energized” the radical right.

In a February report, SPLC noted that the number of anti-Muslim organizations known to be operating in the US rose from just 34 in 2015 to 101 in 2016 In a report titled, Annual Census of Hate Groups and Extremist Organizations, SPLC pointed out that reported “a rash of crimes targeting Muslims,” including an arson that destroyed a mosque in Victoria, Texas, just hours after the Trump administration announced an executive order suspending travel from seven majority-Muslim countries. The SPLC added they believe Trump’s "incendiary rhetoric", including his campaign pledge to ban Muslims from entering the US, coupled with terrorist attacks fuelled the rise in anti-Muslim hate.

It appears that Islamophobia has not only become official under Trump's administration but, it is spreading like a virus throughout Europe as well. Muslims in Europe and North America should brace for tougher times ahead.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

CAIR Islamophobia Trump US Muslims Islam 2016

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Over 200,000 People in Hong Kong Live in Coffin Homes
Over 50 Injured after Two Bombs Rocked Southern Thailand
Cholera Outbreak in Yemen Over 1,600 Cases Detected in 12 Provinces
2 Million Gazans in Darkness as Fatah Pressures Hamas to Court Israeli Regime
Over 200,000 People in Hong Kong Live in Coffin Homes

Over 200,000 People in Hong Kong Live in Coffin Homes

Drone Footage of Syrian Army Strikes on Terrorists` Positions in Eastern Damascus
Election Polarizes France Lefts It in Chaos
Italy Rescues 560 Refugees off Libya
Journalists Injured as Israeli Forces Fire Tear Gas at Palestinians Rallying in Solidarity with Hunger Strikers