UNHCR Warns Over Saudi Saudi Attack on Key Yemeni Port

  Thursday 11 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association The international football association, FIFA, has withdrawn its resolution against Israel that would ban regime’s clubs and national team from participating in professional international tournaments.

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime Relatives of Ahmad Dawbasha, whose parents and 18-month-old brother were burned alive by Zionist Settlers, are now suing Israeli regime for “criminal negligence".

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial The Bahraini regime postponed the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim amid rising tensions in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report Hundreds of ISIS Takfiri terrorists are returning to Britain from Syria, with the country’s security forces saying they are unable to control the returnees.

Leader of over hundreds of Palestinian Hunger strikers, Marwan Barghouti, has written a letter to Pope Francis, urging him to take a stance against the Israeli regime with regard to the ordeals of Palestinian inmates.

CIA Forms Special North Korea Espionage Unit In a new provocative move, top US spy agency,CIA, has announced the establishment of a special espionage centre dedicated to dealing with North Korea.

Bahrain Prevents Entry of Human Rights Watch Activist The Bahraini regime has refused entry visa to a Human Rights Watch (HRW) activist scheduled to attend the annual FIFA congress in the country.

Tunisian Army Deployed to Protect Oil, Gas Fields amid Protests Tunisia is deploying the army to protect gas and oil production facilities after protests aimed at disrupting output broke out in the south of the country.

Erdogan Urges US to Reverse Move to Arm Syrian Kurds Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged the US to reverse its recent decision to arm Syrian-Kurdish.

24 Days on: Palestinian Hunger Strikers in Dangerous Stage Palestinian Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs warned Tuesday that hunger strikers had entered a dangerous stage, as some 1,600 Palestinian prisoners marked their 23rd day on hunger strike with their health conditions deteriorating considerably.

Saudi Forces Shot Dead Youth in Shiite-Populated Qatif A Saudi youth was killed after Al Saud regime’s forces raided on al-Awamiyah village in the Arab country’s Shiite-populated Qatif region.

Trump Kicks out FBI Director US President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey, saying Comey was no longer able to effectively lead the law enforcement agency.

China Tests New Missile Amid Korea Peninsula Tensions China has conducted a combat test of a new type of missile in the Bohai Sea, according to a statement from the country’s defense ministry.

US Arms Kurdish Militants Ignoring Turkey’s Objection The US has approved arms supply to Kurdish YGP militants in Syria ignoring fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey.

Russia Rejects Reports that ISIS Executed Russian Serviceman Russian Defense Ministry denied on Tuesday media reports of an alleged capture and execution of a Russian serviceman by ISIS terrorists in Syria.

US, UK Deploy Troops, Tanks near Syria Border: Reports Britain and the US are deploying their troops and equipment along the border between Syria and Jordan.

Bahraini Regime under Fire for Inviting Israelis The Al Khalifa regime in Bahrain has come under sharp criticism for inviting an Israeli regime delegation to attend a FIFA conference in the country.

Russia’s Putin Urges Global Unity to Combat Terrorism, Extremism Russian President Vladimir Putin says to effectively combat terrorism, extremism, and neo-Nazism today, the entire world community should unite.

Presidential Poll in South Korea, Moon Jae-in Expected to Win South Koreans headed to polling stations to pick the country’s new president after their former leader was ousted in a high-profile corruption scandal.

Turkey Strikes Northern Iraq Ignoring Baghdad’s Objections Turkey’s warplanes have conducted airstrikes inside Iraq targeting Kurdish militants despite Baghdad’s opposition to such incursions .

Iran Tests Torpedo with Three Times Speed of US Navy’s Missile US defense officials have claimed that Iran has allegedly carried out a test launch of the supercavitating Hoot torpedo in the Strait of Hormuz.

Gaza Palestinian Couple Marries at Solidarity Sit-In with Hunger-Strikers A Palestinian couple in Gaza got married on Monday at a sit-in tent set up in solidarity with some 1,600 Palestinian prisoners currently on mass hunger strike.

Italy Police Seize Huge Drug Shipment Destined for ISIS in Libya Italian Police seized a huge drug shipment bound for Libya in the northern city of Genoa, the Italian La Repubblica newspaper reported, saying multi-ton psychotropic medications were destined for ISIS terrorist group.

Systemic Indifference to Kill More Immigrant Detainees under Trump: HRW Systemic failures in the healthcare system of US immigration detention centers has caused tens of preventable deaths, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report, warning that the toll is likely to rise under Donald Trump’s ramped-up deportation and detention plans.

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Thursday 11 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Yemeni port of Al Hudaydah

Saudi regime’s bloody onslaught on Yemen could take an even grimmer turn if the port city of Al Hudaydah is attacked, the UN refugee agency has warned
Alwaght-Saudi regime's bloody onslaught on Yemen could take an even grimmer turn if the port city of Al Hudaydah is attacked, the UN refugee agency has warned.

"Between 100,000 and half a million people could be displaced as the conflict and humanitarian situation continue to worsen," said Shabia Mantoo, the spokesperson for the United Nations High Commission for Refugees warned on Wednesday.

Speaking from the Red Sea city of Hudaydah  Mantoo said  the humanitarian situation alone continues to worsen even without the conflict intensifying.

Activists have warned that any Saudi coalition attacks on the city would endanger the 1 million residents who reside in Hudaydah, as well as the over 2.5 million in the southern Yemeni province of Taiz. Likewise, the UN has warned that further attacks by the Saudi-led and US-backed coalition  would “need to take into account the need to avoid any further deterioration in the humanitarian situation.”

Large-scale displacement

Fears of large-scale displacement are exacerbated by rampant food insecurity in Hodeidah that the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights says has reached critical levels. The Red Sea port, which is controlled by the Yemeni forces and Ansarullah movement, is the main point of entry for an estimated 80 percent of the war-torn country's food imports and relief aid.

“Any attack on the port would severely disrupt the ability to import goods via this critical route, including much of the humanitarian aid and most of the commercial imports that are so urgently needed,” several humanitarian groups said in a statement last week.

“Even optimistic estimates indicate that a military operation with minimal damage to infrastructure would put the port out of action for at least six weeks. For a country potentially down to its last few weeks of wheat supplies in some areas, such disruption could be catastrophic.”

Last week UN human rights chief has expressed deep concern over a possible Saudi-led attack on Yemen’s key port of al-Hudaydah.

"The UN is concerned about the humanitarian repercussions of such an attack in terms of inflaming the humanitarian crisis even further, let alone our concerns about loss of civilian life were there to be a large-scale attack on port," Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein told a news conference in Geneva.

19 Million Yemenis lack access to food as Saudi bombs fall on them

According to a report last week by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, 19 million Yemenis, or around 60 percent of the population, lack any sort of access to food as bombs and missiles continue to fall on the country's ruined infrastructure.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov told a donor conference in Geneva that, "Alarming rumors are mounting that there are preparations underway to storm Al Hudaydah and for a further offensive against Sana’a. This should be prevented. The scale of this awful Yemenite tragedy will significantly increase."  Gatilov also stressed the need to end the conflict in Yemen so as to ease the humanitarian situation.

The Saudi regime claims that al-Hudaydah port, a life line for war-battered Yemenis, is being used to smuggle weapons, an assertion which has been rejected by Yemenis who blame the Saudi-led coalition of making baseless allegations.

Saudi regime backed by UK, US, Israeli regime in war on Yemen

Saudi Arabia launched brutal aggression against its southern neighbor on 27 March 2015 in a bid to restore power to Yemen's resigned president who fled to Riyadh after Yemeni people's uprising in 2015.

Western countries especially the US and Britain are among key suppliers of weapons used by the Saudi regime to commit atrocities and war crimes in Yemen.

The Israeli regime and  the US continue to provide aerial support to Saudi bombardment of Yemeni civilians including providing aerial refueling of coalition jets.

Over 12,000 Yemenis, mostly civilians including women and children, have been killed during the ongoing Saudi-led aggression on Yemen. The military aggression has also taken a heavy toll on Yemen’s facilities and infrastructure, destroying many hospitals, schools, mosques and factories.

