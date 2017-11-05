Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 11 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association The international football association, FIFA, has withdrawn its resolution against Israel that would ban regime’s clubs and national team from participating in professional international tournaments.

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime Relatives of Ahmad Dawbasha, whose parents and 18-month-old brother were burned alive by Zionist Settlers, are now suing Israeli regime for “criminal negligence".

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial The Bahraini regime postponed the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim amid rising tensions in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report Hundreds of ISIS Takfiri terrorists are returning to Britain from Syria, with the country’s security forces saying they are unable to control the returnees.

CIA Forms Special North Korea Espionage Unit

In a new provocative move, top US spy agency,CIA, has announced the establishment of a special espionage centre dedicated to dealing with North Korea.

Bahrain Prevents Entry of Human Rights Watch Activist The Bahraini regime has refused entry visa to a Human Rights Watch (HRW) activist scheduled to attend the annual FIFA congress in the country.

Tunisian Army Deployed to Protect Oil, Gas Fields amid Protests Tunisia is deploying the army to protect gas and oil production facilities after protests aimed at disrupting output broke out in the south of the country.

Erdogan Urges US to Reverse Move to Arm Syrian Kurds Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged the US to reverse its recent decision to arm Syrian-Kurdish.

24 Days on: Palestinian Hunger Strikers in Dangerous Stage Palestinian Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs warned Tuesday that hunger strikers had entered a dangerous stage, as some 1,600 Palestinian prisoners marked their 23rd day on hunger strike with their health conditions deteriorating considerably.

Saudi Forces Shot Dead Youth in Shiite-Populated Qatif A Saudi youth was killed after Al Saud regime’s forces raided on al-Awamiyah village in the Arab country’s Shiite-populated Qatif region.

Trump Kicks out FBI Director US President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey, saying Comey was no longer able to effectively lead the law enforcement agency.

China Tests New Missile Amid Korea Peninsula Tensions China has conducted a combat test of a new type of missile in the Bohai Sea, according to a statement from the country’s defense ministry.

US Arms Kurdish Militants Ignoring Turkey’s Objection The US has approved arms supply to Kurdish YGP militants in Syria ignoring fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey.

Russia Rejects Reports that ISIS Executed Russian Serviceman Russian Defense Ministry denied on Tuesday media reports of an alleged capture and execution of a Russian serviceman by ISIS terrorists in Syria.

US, UK Deploy Troops, Tanks near Syria Border: Reports Britain and the US are deploying their troops and equipment along the border between Syria and Jordan.

Bahraini Regime under Fire for Inviting Israelis The Al Khalifa regime in Bahrain has come under sharp criticism for inviting an Israeli regime delegation to attend a FIFA conference in the country.

Russia’s Putin Urges Global Unity to Combat Terrorism, Extremism Russian President Vladimir Putin says to effectively combat terrorism, extremism, and neo-Nazism today, the entire world community should unite.

Presidential Poll in South Korea, Moon Jae-in Expected to Win South Koreans headed to polling stations to pick the country’s new president after their former leader was ousted in a high-profile corruption scandal.

Turkey Strikes Northern Iraq Ignoring Baghdad’s Objections Turkey’s warplanes have conducted airstrikes inside Iraq targeting Kurdish militants despite Baghdad’s opposition to such incursions .

Iran Tests Torpedo with Three Times Speed of US Navy’s Missile US defense officials have claimed that Iran has allegedly carried out a test launch of the supercavitating Hoot torpedo in the Strait of Hormuz.

Gaza Palestinian Couple Marries at Solidarity Sit-In with Hunger-Strikers A Palestinian couple in Gaza got married on Monday at a sit-in tent set up in solidarity with some 1,600 Palestinian prisoners currently on mass hunger strike.

Italy Police Seize Huge Drug Shipment Destined for ISIS in Libya Italian Police seized a huge drug shipment bound for Libya in the northern city of Genoa, the Italian La Repubblica newspaper reported, saying multi-ton psychotropic medications were destined for ISIS terrorist group.

Systemic Indifference to Kill More Immigrant Detainees under Trump: HRW Systemic failures in the healthcare system of US immigration detention centers has caused tens of preventable deaths, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report, warning that the toll is likely to rise under Donald Trump’s ramped-up deportation and detention plans.

North Korea Vows Revenge to US State-Sponsored Terror Plot North Korea has threatened to launch a series of retaliations on the US and South Korean intelligence agencies after an assassination attempt on its leader.

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
CIA Forms Special North Korea Espionage Unit

Thursday 11 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- In a new provocative move, the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has announced the establishment of a special espionage centre dedicated to dealing with North Korea.

The espionage centre will use all of the resources of the CIA and other US spy agencies to address ballistic and nuclear missile threats posed by North Korea, the CIA said on Wednesday.

"Creating the Korea Mission Center allows us to more purposefully integrate and direct CIA efforts against the serious threats to the United States and its allies emanating from North Korea,” CIA Director Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

The Korea espionage is the CIA’s 11th espionage centre. The centres operate as a stand-alone, issue-focused entities that utilise and integrate all CIA elements and resources.

Other espionage centres include Mission Center for Africa, Mission Center for Counterintelligence, Mission Center for "Counterterrorism" and Mission Center for Near East.

The CIA move comes North Korea threatened to launch a series of retaliations on the US and South Korean spy agencies after an assassination attempt on its leader, Kim Jong-Un.

The country’s military will begin "a series of more powerful anti-terrorism striking actions and mercilessly destroy the terrorists”, said an English-language statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

It went on to accuse the two countries of trying to kill the country's leader with “biochemical substances” during a parade in the country's capital Pyongyang, celebrating the Day of the Sun, which commemorates the birth of North Korea's founder, Kim Il-Sung.

Pyongyang also revealed that the CIA bribed a North Korean citizen $40,000 to carry out the assassination.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have been near boiling point following increased provocations by the US which include military drills and deployment of warships and submarines in the region.

Pyongyang insists that developing its military defenses including nuclear weapons is important to counter incessant provocations by the US including a possible nuclear aggression.

