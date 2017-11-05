CIA Forms Special North Korea Espionage Unit

Alwaght- In a new provocative move, the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has announced the establishment of a special espionage centre dedicated to dealing with North Korea.

The espionage centre will use all of the resources of the CIA and other US spy agencies to address ballistic and nuclear missile threats posed by North Korea, the CIA said on Wednesday.

"Creating the Korea Mission Center allows us to more purposefully integrate and direct CIA efforts against the serious threats to the United States and its allies emanating from North Korea,” CIA Director Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

The Korea espionage is the CIA’s 11th espionage centre. The centres operate as a stand-alone, issue-focused entities that utilise and integrate all CIA elements and resources.

Other espionage centres include Mission Center for Africa, Mission Center for Counterintelligence, Mission Center for "Counterterrorism" and Mission Center for Near East.

The CIA move comes North Korea threatened to launch a series of retaliations on the US and South Korean spy agencies after an assassination attempt on its leader, Kim Jong-Un.

The country’s military will begin "a series of more powerful anti-terrorism striking actions and mercilessly destroy the terrorists”, said an English-language statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

It went on to accuse the two countries of trying to kill the country's leader with “biochemical substances” during a parade in the country's capital Pyongyang, celebrating the Day of the Sun, which commemorates the birth of North Korea's founder, Kim Il-Sung.

Pyongyang also revealed that the CIA bribed a North Korean citizen $40,000 to carry out the assassination.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have been near boiling point following increased provocations by the US which include military drills and deployment of warships and submarines in the region.

Pyongyang insists that developing its military defenses including nuclear weapons is important to counter incessant provocations by the US including a possible nuclear aggression.