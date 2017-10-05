Erdogan Urges US to Reverse Move to Arm Syrian Kurds

Alwaght- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged the US to reverse its recent decision to arm Syrian-Kurdish.

Erdogan told a news conference in Ankara on Wednesday that he hoped the decision will be reversed by the time he flies to Washington for a meeting with President Donald Trump next week.

“I hope that they [the United States] will turn away from this wrong,” the Turkish president said, expressing hope that the decision would be changed by the time he visits the US.

Erdogan is due to fly to America next week for his first meeting with President Donald Trump on May 16.

The statement from the Turkish president comes a day after the White House authorized arms supplies to Syrian-Kurdish fighters battling ISIS.

The Turkish government has asked the US to reverse its decision to broaden support for Syria’s Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (YPG), stating that it is unacceptable for a NATO ally to support “terrorist groups.”

The decision to supply arms to Kurds would have “consequences” and a potentially “negative result” for Washington, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim warned on Wednesday.

While the YPG is a US ally in Syria, Ankara perceives it as an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is considered a terrorist group in both Turkey and the US.

The decision by the US to arm Kurds comes days after reports emerged that ethnic Kurds are planning to occupy large parts of northern Syria with US support in move that violates the country’s sovereignty.