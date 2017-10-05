Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 11 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association The international football association, FIFA, has withdrawn its resolution against Israel that would ban regime’s clubs and national team from participating in professional international tournaments.

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime Relatives of Ahmad Dawbasha, whose parents and 18-month-old brother were burned alive by Zionist Settlers, are now suing Israeli regime for “criminal negligence".

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial The Bahraini regime postponed the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim amid rising tensions in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report Hundreds of ISIS Takfiri terrorists are returning to Britain from Syria, with the country’s security forces saying they are unable to control the returnees.

News

Bahrain Prevents Entry of Human Rights Watch Activist

Bahrain Prevents Entry of Human Rights Watch Activist

The Bahraini regime has refused entry visa to a Human Rights Watch (HRW) activist scheduled to attend the annual FIFA congress in the country.

Tunisian Army Deployed to Protect Oil, Gas Fields amid Protests Tunisia is deploying the army to protect gas and oil production facilities after protests aimed at disrupting output broke out in the south of the country.

Erdogan Urges US to Reverse Move to Arm Syrian Kurds Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged the US to reverse its recent decision to arm Syrian-Kurdish.

24 Days on: Palestinian Hunger Strikers in Dangerous Stage Palestinian Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs warned Tuesday that hunger strikers had entered a dangerous stage, as some 1,600 Palestinian prisoners marked their 23rd day on hunger strike with their health conditions deteriorating considerably.

Saudi Forces Shot Dead Youth in Shiite-Populated Qatif A Saudi youth was killed after Al Saud regime’s forces raided on al-Awamiyah village in the Arab country’s Shiite-populated Qatif region.

Trump Kicks out FBI Director US President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey, saying Comey was no longer able to effectively lead the law enforcement agency.

China Tests New Missile Amid Korea Peninsula Tensions China has conducted a combat test of a new type of missile in the Bohai Sea, according to a statement from the country’s defense ministry.

US Arms Kurdish Militants Ignoring Turkey’s Objection The US has approved arms supply to Kurdish YGP militants in Syria ignoring fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey.

Russia Rejects Reports that ISIS Executed Russian Serviceman Russian Defense Ministry denied on Tuesday media reports of an alleged capture and execution of a Russian serviceman by ISIS terrorists in Syria.

US, UK Deploy Troops, Tanks near Syria Border: Reports Britain and the US are deploying their troops and equipment along the border between Syria and Jordan.

Bahraini Regime under Fire for Inviting Israelis The Al Khalifa regime in Bahrain has come under sharp criticism for inviting an Israeli regime delegation to attend a FIFA conference in the country.

Russia’s Putin Urges Global Unity to Combat Terrorism, Extremism Russian President Vladimir Putin says to effectively combat terrorism, extremism, and neo-Nazism today, the entire world community should unite.

Presidential Poll in South Korea, Moon Jae-in Expected to Win South Koreans headed to polling stations to pick the country’s new president after their former leader was ousted in a high-profile corruption scandal.

Turkey Strikes Northern Iraq Ignoring Baghdad’s Objections Turkey’s warplanes have conducted airstrikes inside Iraq targeting Kurdish militants despite Baghdad’s opposition to such incursions .

Iran Tests Torpedo with Three Times Speed of US Navy’s Missile US defense officials have claimed that Iran has allegedly carried out a test launch of the supercavitating Hoot torpedo in the Strait of Hormuz.

Gaza Palestinian Couple Marries at Solidarity Sit-In with Hunger-Strikers A Palestinian couple in Gaza got married on Monday at a sit-in tent set up in solidarity with some 1,600 Palestinian prisoners currently on mass hunger strike.

Italy Police Seize Huge Drug Shipment Destined for ISIS in Libya Italian Police seized a huge drug shipment bound for Libya in the northern city of Genoa, the Italian La Repubblica newspaper reported, saying multi-ton psychotropic medications were destined for ISIS terrorist group.

Systemic Indifference to Kill More Immigrant Detainees under Trump: HRW Systemic failures in the healthcare system of US immigration detention centers has caused tens of preventable deaths, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report, warning that the toll is likely to rise under Donald Trump’s ramped-up deportation and detention plans.

North Korea Vows Revenge to US State-Sponsored Terror Plot North Korea has threatened to launch a series of retaliations on the US and South Korean intelligence agencies after an assassination attempt on its leader.

Saudi Arabia Spending $68 Million to Host Donald Trump The Saudi regime is spending $68 million to host US President Donald Trump amid austerity measures hurting citizens in the kingdom.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Trump Kicks out FBI Director

Iran FM Visit to Afghanistan: Tehran Worries, Kabul Challenges

Saudi Forces Shot Dead Youth in Shiite-Populated Qatif

24 Days on: Palestinian Hunger Strikers in Dangerous Stage

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei

Iraqi Boys Share Harrowing Tale of Slavery by ISIS Terrorist Group

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association

Erdogan Urges US to Reverse Move to Arm Syrian Kurds

Bahrain Prevents Entry of Human Rights Official

Tunisian Army Deployed to Protect Oil, Gas Fields amid Protests

Syria Backs Russian Proposal on De-Escalation Zones

US General says NATO Countering ’Resurgent Russia’

US Created ISIS, Uses It as Tool: Ex-Afghan President

NATO Heads Back to Turkey on Conviction that Ankara Can’t be Lost

HRW Slams US Role in Saudi War Crimes in Yemen

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland

US to Ink Multi-Billion Arms Deal with Saudis amid War Crimes in Yemen

Yemenis Forced to Choose Between Treating Sick Children or Feeding Healthy Ones: UNICEF

Saudi Arabia Spending $68 Million to Host Donald Trump

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report

Cholera Outbreak in Yemen: Over 1,600 Cases Detected in 12 Provinces

Palestinians Call on WHO to Intervene against Force-feeding of Hunger Strikers by Israel

Yemeni Snipers Killed 64 Saudi Troops in Retaliatory Attacks

Iran Wants World to Stop Saudi Sponsorship of Terrorism, Extremism

Iran, Russia, Turkey Sign Pact on Syria De-Escalation Zones

Reasons behind US Defense Sec Trip to West Asia

Will India Become Another Major Actor in West Asia?

Muslims Must Adopt Europe’s Values or Get Out: German Minister

Trump’s New Security Doctrine for West Asia

How will British Foreign Policy Look Like after Brexit?

Iran Tests Qaher F-313 Fighter Jet, Unveils Defense Achievements

Powers’ Interventions, Heated Crises Make West Asia Peace Prospects Dim

Russia Warns US over North Korea Tensions

North Korea Declares Readiness for War with US

China’s Strategy for West Asia: Gain Toehold with limited Intervention

Did Turkey Sink Russian Warship off Black Sea Coast?

Iran’s Defense Minister Talks with Russia, Syria Counterparts Over US Aggression

Israel Only Illegal Owner of Nukes, Disturber of Peace in Mideast: N. Korea

Russia, Iran Condemn Turkish Airstrikes on Iraq, Syria

US Deploys F-35 Warplanes in Europe to Confront Russia

In Focus

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
News

Erdogan Urges US to Reverse Move to Arm Syrian Kurds

Wednesday 10 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Erdogan Urges US to Reverse Move to Arm Syrian Kurds
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged the US to reverse its recent decision to arm Syrian-Kurdish.

Erdogan told a news conference in Ankara on Wednesday that he hoped the decision will be reversed by the time he flies to Washington for a meeting with President Donald Trump next week.

I hope that they [the United States] will turn away from this wrong,” the Turkish president said, expressing hope that the decision would be changed by the time he visits the US.

Erdogan is due to fly to America next week for his first meeting with President Donald Trump on May 16.

The statement from the Turkish president comes a day after the White House authorized arms supplies to Syrian-Kurdish fighters battling ISIS.

The Turkish government has asked the US to reverse its decision to broaden support for Syria’s Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (YPG), stating that it is unacceptable for a NATO ally to support “terrorist groups.”

The decision to supply arms to Kurds would have “consequences” and a potentially “negative result” for Washington, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim warned on Wednesday.

While the YPG is a US ally in Syria, Ankara perceives it as an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is considered a terrorist group in both Turkey and the US.

The decision by the US to arm Kurds comes days after reports emerged that ethnic Kurds are planning to occupy large parts of northern Syria with US support in move that violates the country’s sovereignty.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Erdogan Trump Turkey US Trump Kurds Syria

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Over 50 Injured after Two Bombs Rocked Southern Thailand
Cholera Outbreak in Yemen Over 1,600 Cases Detected in 12 Provinces
2 Million Gazans in Darkness as Fatah Pressures Hamas to Court Israeli Regime
Bahrainis Ultimate Alert for Al Khalifa ahead of Top Cleric`s Trial
Over 50 Injured after Two Bombs Rocked Southern Thailand

Over 50 Injured after Two Bombs Rocked Southern Thailand

Drone Footage of Syrian Army Strikes on Terrorists` Positions in Eastern Damascus
Election Polarizes France Lefts It in Chaos
Italy Rescues 560 Refugees off Libya
Journalists Injured as Israeli Forces Fire Tear Gas at Palestinians Rallying in Solidarity with Hunger Strikers