  Wednesday 10 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei

Iran’s Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association The international football association, FIFA, has withdrawn its resolution against Israel that would ban regime’s clubs and national team from participating in professional international tournaments.

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime Relatives of Ahmad Dawbasha, whose parents and 18-month-old brother were burned alive by Zionist Settlers, are now suing Israeli regime for “criminal negligence".

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial The Bahraini regime postponed the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim amid rising tensions in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report Hundreds of ISIS Takfiri terrorists are returning to Britain from Syria, with the country’s security forces saying they are unable to control the returnees.

24 Days on: Palestinian Hunger Strikers in Dangerous Stage

24 Days on: Palestinian Hunger Strikers in Dangerous Stage

Palestinian Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs warned Tuesday that hunger strikers had entered a dangerous stage, as some 1,600 Palestinian prisoners marked their 23rd day on hunger strike with their health conditions deteriorating considerably.

Saudi Forces Shot Dead Youth in Shiite-Populated Qatif A Saudi youth was killed after Al Saud regime’s forces raided on al-Awamiyah village in the Arab country’s Shiite-populated Qatif region.

Trump Kicks out FBI Director US President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey, saying Comey was no longer able to effectively lead the law enforcement agency.

China Tests New Missile Amid Korea Peninsula Tensions China has conducted a combat test of a new type of missile in the Bohai Sea, according to a statement from the country’s defense ministry.

US Arms Kurdish Militants Ignoring Turkey’s Objection The US has approved arms supply to Kurdish YGP militants in Syria ignoring fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey.

Russia Rejects Reports that ISIS Executed Russian Serviceman Russian Defense Ministry denied on Tuesday media reports of an alleged capture and execution of a Russian serviceman by ISIS terrorists in Syria.

US, UK Deploy Troops, Tanks near Syria Border: Reports Britain and the US are deploying their troops and equipment along the border between Syria and Jordan.

Bahraini Regime under Fire for Inviting Israelis The Al Khalifa regime in Bahrain has come under sharp criticism for inviting an Israeli regime delegation to attend a FIFA conference in the country.

Russia’s Putin Urges Global Unity to Combat Terrorism, Extremism Russian President Vladimir Putin says to effectively combat terrorism, extremism, and neo-Nazism today, the entire world community should unite.

Presidential Poll in South Korea, Moon Jae-in Expected to Win South Koreans headed to polling stations to pick the country’s new president after their former leader was ousted in a high-profile corruption scandal.

Turkey Strikes Northern Iraq Ignoring Baghdad’s Objections Turkey’s warplanes have conducted airstrikes inside Iraq targeting Kurdish militants despite Baghdad’s opposition to such incursions .

Iran Tests Torpedo with Three Times Speed of US Navy’s Missile US defense officials have claimed that Iran has allegedly carried out a test launch of the supercavitating Hoot torpedo in the Strait of Hormuz.

Gaza Palestinian Couple Marries at Solidarity Sit-In with Hunger-Strikers A Palestinian couple in Gaza got married on Monday at a sit-in tent set up in solidarity with some 1,600 Palestinian prisoners currently on mass hunger strike.

Italy Police Seize Huge Drug Shipment Destined for ISIS in Libya Italian Police seized a huge drug shipment bound for Libya in the northern city of Genoa, the Italian La Repubblica newspaper reported, saying multi-ton psychotropic medications were destined for ISIS terrorist group.

Systemic Indifference to Kill More Immigrant Detainees under Trump: HRW Systemic failures in the healthcare system of US immigration detention centers has caused tens of preventable deaths, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report, warning that the toll is likely to rise under Donald Trump’s ramped-up deportation and detention plans.

North Korea Vows Revenge to US State-Sponsored Terror Plot North Korea has threatened to launch a series of retaliations on the US and South Korean intelligence agencies after an assassination attempt on its leader.

Saudi Arabia Spending $68 Million to Host Donald Trump The Saudi regime is spending $68 million to host US President Donald Trump amid austerity measures hurting citizens in the kingdom.

5,000 Chinese Fighting in Militant Groups: Syrian Ambassador Syrian ambassador to China said on Monday some 5,000 Chinese are fighting ranks of different militant groups in Syria.

Israeli Regime to Revoke Arabic Language’s Official Status in Occupied Palestine Israeli regime approved new version of the so-called nation-state bill that no more considers Arabic as "official language" in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel Closed Its Embassy in Egypt since 5 Months Ago Israeli regime’s embassy in Egypt has been closed for the past five months the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported, saying that that the security situation in Cairo prompted the closure.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Iran's Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei

Wednesday 10 May 2017

Iran's Enemies Seek to Create Insecurity, Sedition: Ayatollah Khamenei
Alwaght- Leader of Iran's Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the enemy’s short-term goal is meant to distort the country’s security and trigger chaos and sedition.

Speaking at Imam Hussein AS University in Tehran on Wednesday at the graduation ceremony of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) cadets, Ayatollah Khamenei said “the short-term goal pursued by the enemy is to disrupt security and cause sedition in the country.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader explained that “The main goal is to destroy the Islamic Republic’s great source of pride. We have managed to create a safe haven in a region filled with unrests and a world of full of tension; they want to take this away from the nation. If we prepare ourselves to combat the plots creating insecurity and sedition, we can certainly nullify them.”

The Grand Ayatollah further stated “The enemy’s mid-term goal is targeting issues like that of the economy and living conditions of the people; it is to make the economy stagnant and lagging; employment and production remain at a low rate and spread as a calamity throughout the country; so that the people will lose hope in the Islamic Republic over economic problems.”

Long-term goals of the enemy

Ayatollah Khamenei indicated the main long-term goal of the enemy as a regime change effort, saying “At one time they used to openly say that the Islamic Republic should be destroyed, later they realized they cannot as this would put an end to their detriment; so, they normalized it and called for the Islamic Republic’s change in behavior. I told the officials then that bear in mind their call for a change of behavior is no different from changing the system! Changing behavior means that we should distance from the path of Islam, the revolution and Imam Khomeini, a path we have been walking on and gradually moving on to the other side. Changing behavior means changing the Islamic establishment.”

Economy should be a priority

Referring to the upcoming May 19th presidential elections in Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out that, "I advise the candidates to make sure they observe these points in their campaign promises. One is economy; they should certainly pay attention and firmly declare that they desire to make efforts to improve the economy of the country; and that the livelihood of the people is a number one priority. The second point is that they should demonstrate in their campaign promises and remarks that the concern is ‘national glory and independence of the Iranian nation’. The Iranian nation is a revolutionary nation. The glory of the nation must be protected. The third point is national security and national peace; they should avoid triggering belief, geographical, lingual or ethnic differences; they should be careful. The candidates should be careful that by a detection error, they won’t trigger these difference to the benefit of the enemy.”

The Leader of the Revolution warned that if anyone wants to take measures against the country’s security, he or she will certainly face a harsh response and held “The vicious Zionist-American multi-billionaire who said, ‘I can create rummage in Georgia with 10 million dollars,' was stupid enough to consider influencing the Islamic Republic—with such grandeur—in 2009. They hit themselves into a firm and strong wall of national willpower and determination. It is the same today.”

Security important

Ayatollah Khamenei finally concluded that "The security of the country should be fully protected during the elections. Anyone who violates this, should know he will certainly be punished!"

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that, "The elections can be the source of grace and dignity for the country or the source of weakness and debility, causing problems for the country. If the people participate, orderly, in the election, if they move on ethically observing the Islamic borderlines and laws, it will bring about the glory of the Islamic Republic. But if they break the rules or cause misconduct, if they please the enemies with their words, the elections will end to our detriment."

 

Iran Ayatollah Khamenei Insecurity Enemies Security

