  Wednesday 10 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association The international football association, FIFA, has withdrawn its resolution against Israel that would ban regime's clubs and national team from participating in professional international tournaments.

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime Relatives of Ahmad Dawbasha, whose parents and 18-month-old brother were burned alive by Zionist Settlers, are now suing Israeli regime for “criminal negligence".

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial The Bahraini regime postponed the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim amid rising tensions in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report Hundreds of ISIS Takfiri terrorists are returning to Britain from Syria, with the country’s security forces saying they are unable to control the returnees.

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland Bahrain’s plan to fund a mosque in Finland has sparked tensions as Muslims say it is meant to divide rather than unite them in a country where they constitute a tiny minority.

24 Days on: Palestinian Hunger Strikers in Dangerous Stage

24 Days on: Palestinian Hunger Strikers in Dangerous Stage

Palestinian Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs warned Tuesday that hunger strikers had entered a dangerous stage, as some 1,600 Palestinian prisoners marked their 23rd day on hunger strike with their health conditions deteriorating considerably.

Saudi Forces Shot Dead Youth in Shiite-Populated Qatif A Saudi youth was killed after Al Saud regime’s forces raided on al-Awamiyah village in the Arab country’s Shiite-populated Qatif region.

Trump Kicks out FBI Director US President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey, saying Comey was no longer able to effectively lead the law enforcement agency.

China Tests New Missile Amid Korea Peninsula Tensions China has conducted a combat test of a new type of missile in the Bohai Sea, according to a statement from the country’s defense ministry.

US Arms Kurdish Militants Ignoring Turkey’s Objection The US has approved arms supply to Kurdish YGP militants in Syria ignoring fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey.

Russia Rejects Reports that ISIS Executed Russian Serviceman Russian Defense Ministry denied on Tuesday media reports of an alleged capture and execution of a Russian serviceman by ISIS terrorists in Syria.

US, UK Deploy Troops, Tanks near Syria Border: Reports Britain and the US are deploying their troops and equipment along the border between Syria and Jordan.

Bahraini Regime under Fire for Inviting Israelis The Al Khalifa regime in Bahrain has come under sharp criticism for inviting an Israeli regime delegation to attend a FIFA conference in the country.

Russia’s Putin Urges Global Unity to Combat Terrorism, Extremism Russian President Vladimir Putin says to effectively combat terrorism, extremism, and neo-Nazism today, the entire world community should unite.

Presidential Poll in South Korea, Moon Jae-in Expected to Win South Koreans headed to polling stations to pick the country’s new president after their former leader was ousted in a high-profile corruption scandal.

Turkey Strikes Northern Iraq Ignoring Baghdad’s Objections Turkey’s warplanes have conducted airstrikes inside Iraq targeting Kurdish militants despite Baghdad’s opposition to such incursions .

Iran Tests Torpedo with Three Times Speed of US Navy’s Missile US defense officials have claimed that Iran has allegedly carried out a test launch of the supercavitating Hoot torpedo in the Strait of Hormuz.

Gaza Palestinian Couple Marries at Solidarity Sit-In with Hunger-Strikers A Palestinian couple in Gaza got married on Monday at a sit-in tent set up in solidarity with some 1,600 Palestinian prisoners currently on mass hunger strike.

Italy Police Seize Huge Drug Shipment Destined for ISIS in Libya Italian Police seized a huge drug shipment bound for Libya in the northern city of Genoa, the Italian La Repubblica newspaper reported, saying multi-ton psychotropic medications were destined for ISIS terrorist group.

Systemic Indifference to Kill More Immigrant Detainees under Trump: HRW Systemic failures in the healthcare system of US immigration detention centers has caused tens of preventable deaths, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report, warning that the toll is likely to rise under Donald Trump’s ramped-up deportation and detention plans.

North Korea Vows Revenge to US State-Sponsored Terror Plot North Korea has threatened to launch a series of retaliations on the US and South Korean intelligence agencies after an assassination attempt on its leader.

Saudi Arabia Spending $68 Million to Host Donald Trump The Saudi regime is spending $68 million to host US President Donald Trump amid austerity measures hurting citizens in the kingdom.

5,000 Chinese Fighting in Militant Groups: Syrian Ambassador Syrian ambassador to China said on Monday some 5,000 Chinese are fighting ranks of different militant groups in Syria.

Israeli Regime to Revoke Arabic Language’s Official Status in Occupied Palestine Israeli regime approved new version of the so-called nation-state bill that no more considers Arabic as "official language" in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel Closed Its Embassy in Egypt since 5 Months Ago Israeli regime’s embassy in Egypt has been closed for the past five months the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported, saying that that the security situation in Cairo prompted the closure.

Iraqi Boys Share Harrowing Tale of Slavery by ISIS Terrorist Group

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association

Iran FM Visit to Afghanistan: Tehran Worries, Kabul Challenges

Saudi Forces Shot Dead Youth in Shiite-Populated Qatif

24 Days on: Palestinian Hunger Strikers in Dangerous Stage

Trump Kicks out FBI Director

US Created ISIS, Uses It as Tool: Ex-Afghan President

HRW Slams US Role in Saudi War Crimes in Yemen

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland

US to Ink Multi-Billion Arms Deal with Saudis amid War Crimes in Yemen

US General says NATO Countering ’Resurgent Russia’

NATO Heads Back to Turkey on Conviction that Ankara Can’t be Lost

Iran Wants World to Stop Saudi Sponsorship of Terrorism, Extremism

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report

Yemenis Forced to Choose Between Treating Sick Children or Feeding Healthy Ones: UNICEF

Saudi Arabia Spending $68 Million to Host Donald Trump

What Emboldens Saudi Prince to Claim They Can Uproot Yemeni Resistance Forces?

Iran, Russia, Turkey Sign Pact on Syria De-Escalation Zones

CIA Attempted to Kill N Korean Leader using Bio-Chemical Weapon: Pyongyang

US Navy SEAL Killed by Al-Shabab in Somalia

EU Can Occupy US Position as Leader on Intl Issues: Mogherini

Muslims Must Adopt Europe’s Values or Get Out: German Minister

Reasons behind US Defense Sec Trip to West Asia

Trump’s New Security Doctrine for West Asia

How will British Foreign Policy Look Like after Brexit?

Iran Tests Qaher F-313 Fighter Jet, Unveils Defense Achievements

US Deploys F-35 Warplanes in Europe to Confront Russia

Pakistan to Quit Saudi Coalition if Iran Targeted: Defense Minister

Powers’ Interventions, Heated Crises Make West Asia Peace Prospects Dim

North Korea Declares Readiness for War with US

China’s Strategy for West Asia: Gain Toehold with limited Intervention

Will India Become Another Major Actor in West Asia?

US, Israel Supporting Terrorists in Syria: Al Jaafari

China Warns Over Imminent Korea War

Did Turkey Sink Russian Warship off Black Sea Coast?

Erdogan’s Wild Claims against Iraqi Volunteer Forces

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

24 Days on: Palestinian Hunger Strikers in Dangerous Stage

Wednesday 10 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
24 Days on: Palestinian Hunger Strikers in Dangerous Stage
Alwaght- Palestinian Committee of Prisoners' Affairs warned Tuesday that hunger strikers had entered a dangerous stage, as some 1,600 Palestinian prisoners marked their 23rd day on hunger strike with their health conditions deteriorating considerably.

Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners have joined the protest action dubbed the Freedom and Dignity Strike since April 17, which was initially called by imprisoned and former Fatah movement leader Marwan Barghouti. The strikers are demanding basic rights, such as an end to the policies of administrative detention, solitary confinement and deliberate medical negligence.

Prisoners have started to fall due to waves of dizziness, severe pains, and weight loss, according to a statement released by the committee on Tuesday, Maan News reported.

The statement highlighted that Israeli regime authorities had prepared ambulances outside of every prison, and said that "the occupation’s government treats hunger strikers with such cruelty and savagery to the extent that it is willing to completely exhaust their health and lead them to death."

The committee accused the Israel Prison Service (IPS) of harassing hunger strikers on a daily basis. "The Israeli Prison Service carry out inspection raids every day using police dogs, and they spill water on prisoners instead of giving them water to drink," the statement added.

Many hunger strikers have also landed in solitary confinement or have been transferred multiple times throughout Israel’s network of prisons, faced assault, nightly cell raids, confiscation of personal belongings, subhuman cell conditions, and have even been fined hundreds of shekels as punishment for refusing meals.

However, hunger strikers were still standing firm despite the abuse, hunger, and pain, and were committed to compelling IPS to grant them their rights, according to letter smuggled out of a solitary confinement cell in Ashkelon prison by Palestinian journalist Muhammad al-Qiq.

The letter, published by the Gaza-based Asra Media Office, said that the determination of hunger-striking prisoners was “sky-high."

Al-Qiq was famous for undertaking a grueling 94-day hunger strike in Israeli prison in 2016, and took on a second solitary hunger strike that came to a close in March after he reached a deal with Israel.

He said in the smuggled letter that he had already lost six kilograms since joining the mass hunger strike five days ago. “Once they have made up their minds to face the occupier with their empty stomachs, heroic prisoners will have the final word,” he affirmed.

Immediately after the strike began, IPS banned lawyer and family visitations for hunger strikers, and for the first 20 days of the strike, lawyers were only given access to Ofer and Askhelon prison.

On Sunday, lawyers were able to visit hunger-striking prisoners in Ktziot and Nitzan prison for the first time, after IPS was compelled to permit lawyer visits following an Israeli Supreme Court petition filed by legal NGO Adalah and the Palestinian Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs.

Following the court hearing, Adalah Attorney Muna Haddad denounced IPS fo “adding insult to injury” by imposing the unconstitutional ban: “The Palestinian prisoners embarked on their strike to protest the humiliating and inhumane conditions in which they are being held and, in response, the IPS took punitive measures that violated the prisoners’ rights even further.”

Later on Monday, lawyer from the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) Khalid Mahajneh said he became the first lawyer permitted access to hunger strikers in Nafha prison since the beginning of the hunger strike.

He visited prisoner Mujahed Hamed, from the town of Silwad in the central occupied West Bank, who has been on the hunger strike since the beginning.

Hamed told Mahajneh that he was transferred to Nafha from Ashkelon prison,along with fellow hunger strikers Amin Abu Radaha, Mazen al-Qadi, Ayman Jiem, Muhammad al-Sabbah, and Mustafa Arrar.

While he was still at Ashkelon, IPS forces raided prison cells and attemtped to strip search hunger strikers, and when the prisoners resisted, they were assaulted. Hamed said was still suffering from chest pain as a result of the beating and has been denied medical treatment ever since.

Hamed added that IPS attempted to blackmail him, offering him treatment in exchange for ending his strike.

After being transferred to Nafha, the hunger strikers were forced to drink water from taps in the toilets tabs after being denied actual drinking water by IPS authorities.

In the ensuing days, Hamed said he witnessed weakening hunger strikers being subjected to daily prison transfers within and outside of Nafha in an IPS attempt to break their strike.

He confirmed that hunger striking prisoners in Nafha have also been fined for refusing food, denied access to the commissary, been barred from receiving visits, and had their personal belongings seized on the first day of the strike.

Hamed pointed out that hunger-striking prisoners are divided into five groups in Nafha, including one that was transferred to a controversial field hospital set up for hunger strikers.

Prisoners suffering from deteriorating health conditions or those who have been beaten by IPS officers are taken to the field hospital, where they being extorted to receive medical services and meals in exchange for ending their hunger strikes, Hamed reported.

He also said prison and field hospital staff were spreading rumors as a part of psychological warfare playing out across Israeli prisons to influence prisoners to give up the hunger strike.

Meanwhile, Adalah wrote in a press release Monday that requests by Yousif Jabarin, a member of Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, to visit leader of the strike Marwan Barghouthi -- who has been languishing in solitary confinement since the strike began -- have been rejected.

The (IPS) rejection of all my requests to visit Barghouthi constitutes a serious harm to my political activity as a Knesset member and to parliamentary immunity," Adalah quoted Jabarin as saying. "There is no doubt that the prisoners' strike is of utmost public importance and that it is my role as an elected public official to examine and scrutinize IPS policies relating to this issue. This is done by, amongst other means, visiting prisoners."

Israeli authorities have detained approximately one million Palestinians since the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948 and the subsequent occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip in 1967, according to Palestinian organizations.

According to prisoners' rights organization Addameer, some 6,300 Palestinians were held in Israeli custody as of April.

Palestine Mass Hunger Strike Israeli Regime Prison

