Saudi Forces Shot Dead Youth in Shiite-Populated Qatif

  Wednesday 10 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association The international football association, FIFA, has withdrawn its resolution against Israel that would ban regime’s clubs and national team from participating in professional international tournaments.

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime Relatives of Ahmad Dawbasha, whose parents and 18-month-old brother were burned alive by Zionist Settlers, are now suing Israeli regime for “criminal negligence".

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial The Bahraini regime postponed the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim amid rising tensions in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report Hundreds of ISIS Takfiri terrorists are returning to Britain from Syria, with the country’s security forces saying they are unable to control the returnees.

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland Bahrain’s plan to fund a mosque in Finland has sparked tensions as Muslims say it is meant to divide rather than unite them in a country where they constitute a tiny minority.

A Saudi youth was killed after Al Saud regime’s forces raided on al-Awamiyah village in the Arab country’s Shiite-populated Qatif region.

Trump Kicks out FBI Director US President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey, saying Comey was no longer able to effectively lead the law enforcement agency.

China Tests New Missile Amid Korea Peninsula Tensions China has conducted a combat test of a new type of missile in the Bohai Sea, according to a statement from the country’s defense ministry.

US Arms Kurdish Militants Ignoring Turkey’s Objection The US has approved arms supply to Kurdish YGP militants in Syria ignoring fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey.

Russia Rejects Reports that ISIS Executed Russian Serviceman Russian Defense Ministry denied on Tuesday media reports of an alleged capture and execution of a Russian serviceman by ISIS terrorists in Syria.

US, UK Deploy Troops, Tanks near Syria Border: Reports Britain and the US are deploying their troops and equipment along the border between Syria and Jordan.

Bahraini Regime under Fire for Inviting Israelis The Al Khalifa regime in Bahrain has come under sharp criticism for inviting an Israeli regime delegation to attend a FIFA conference in the country.

Russia’s Putin Urges Global Unity to Combat Terrorism, Extremism Russian President Vladimir Putin says to effectively combat terrorism, extremism, and neo-Nazism today, the entire world community should unite.

Presidential Poll in South Korea, Moon Jae-in Expected to Win South Koreans headed to polling stations to pick the country’s new president after their former leader was ousted in a high-profile corruption scandal.

Turkey Strikes Northern Iraq Ignoring Baghdad’s Objections Turkey’s warplanes have conducted airstrikes inside Iraq targeting Kurdish militants despite Baghdad’s opposition to such incursions .

Iran Tests Torpedo with Three Times Speed of US Navy’s Missile US defense officials have claimed that Iran has allegedly carried out a test launch of the supercavitating Hoot torpedo in the Strait of Hormuz.

Gaza Palestinian Couple Marries at Solidarity Sit-In with Hunger-Strikers A Palestinian couple in Gaza got married on Monday at a sit-in tent set up in solidarity with some 1,600 Palestinian prisoners currently on mass hunger strike.

Italy Police Seize Huge Drug Shipment Destined for ISIS in Libya Italian Police seized a huge drug shipment bound for Libya in the northern city of Genoa, the Italian La Repubblica newspaper reported, saying multi-ton psychotropic medications were destined for ISIS terrorist group.

Systemic Indifference to Kill More Immigrant Detainees under Trump: HRW Systemic failures in the healthcare system of US immigration detention centers has caused tens of preventable deaths, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report, warning that the toll is likely to rise under Donald Trump’s ramped-up deportation and detention plans.

North Korea Vows Revenge to US State-Sponsored Terror Plot North Korea has threatened to launch a series of retaliations on the US and South Korean intelligence agencies after an assassination attempt on its leader.

Saudi Arabia Spending $68 Million to Host Donald Trump The Saudi regime is spending $68 million to host US President Donald Trump amid austerity measures hurting citizens in the kingdom.

5,000 Chinese Fighting in Militant Groups: Syrian Ambassador Syrian ambassador to China said on Monday some 5,000 Chinese are fighting ranks of different militant groups in Syria.

Israeli Regime to Revoke Arabic Language’s Official Status in Occupied Palestine Israeli regime approved new version of the so-called nation-state bill that no more considers Arabic as "official language" in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel Closed Its Embassy in Egypt since 5 Months Ago Israeli regime’s embassy in Egypt has been closed for the past five months the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported, saying that that the security situation in Cairo prompted the closure.

Invest in Our Project, Get US Visa: Company Linked to Trump Son-in-law Companies of president’s son-in-law extols the idea of investment in estate project linked to Kushner family as a way to gain a residence visa for America.

Gaza Palestinian Couple Marries at Solidarity Sit-In with Hunger-Strikers

Trump Kicks out FBI Director

Iran FM Visit to Afghanistan: Tehran Worries, Kabul Challenges

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association

Saudi Forces Shot Dead Youth in Shiite-Populated Qatif

Iraqi Boys Share Harrowing Tale of Slavery by ISIS Terrorist Group

NATO Heads Back to Turkey on Conviction that Ankara Can’t be Lost

US General says NATO Countering ’Resurgent Russia’

US Created ISIS, Uses It as Tool: Ex-Afghan President

HRW Slams US Role in Saudi War Crimes in Yemen

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland

US to Ink Multi-Billion Arms Deal with Saudis amid War Crimes in Yemen

Syria Backs Russian Proposal on De-Escalation Zones

Yemenis Forced to Choose Between Treating Sick Children or Feeding Healthy Ones: UNICEF

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report

Iran Wants World to Stop Saudi Sponsorship of Terrorism, Extremism

Cholera Outbreak in Yemen: Over 1,600 Cases Detected in 12 Provinces

What Emboldens Saudi Prince to Claim They Can Uproot Yemeni Resistance Forces?

Palestinians Call on WHO to Intervene against Force-feeding of Hunger Strikers by Israel

Iran, Russia, Turkey Sign Pact on Syria De-Escalation Zones

Saudi Troops Enter Bahrain before Verdict on Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim

Reasons behind US Defense Sec Trip to West Asia

Will India Become Another Major Actor in West Asia?

Russia Warns US over North Korea Tensions

Powers’ Interventions, Heated Crises Make West Asia Peace Prospects Dim

Muslims Must Adopt Europe’s Values or Get Out: German Minister

US Deploys F-35 Warplanes in Europe to Confront Russia

Russia, Syria and Iran Warn US Over Aggression on Syria

Israel Only Illegal Owner of Nukes, Disturber of Peace in Mideast: N. Korea

Trump’s New Security Doctrine for West Asia

Iran Tests Qaher F-313 Fighter Jet, Unveils Defense Achievements

Will US Send 50,000 Troops to Syria?

Putin Warns Over False Flag Chemical Attacks in Syria

Pakistan Sentences Indian Officer to Death on Espionage Charges

How will British Foreign Policy Look Like after Brexit?

North Korea Declares Readiness for War with US

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

undefined
Wednesday 10 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi riot police gather as Saudi protesters (unseen) chant slogans during a demonstration in Qatif, Saudi Arabia, March 11, 2011. (Photo by AP)

A Saudi youth was killed after Al Saud regime’s forces raided on al-Awamiyah village in the Arab country’s Shiite-populated Qatif region.
Alwaght- A Saudi youth was killed after Al Saud regime's forces raided on al-Awamiyah village in the Arab country's Shiite-populated Qatif region.

Nimr Media Network as reported that Saudi forces raided the al-Masoura neighborhood of al-Awamiyah in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province and surrounded the entire village for more than three hours, according to Press TV.

They reportedly attempted but failed to destroy residential buildings in the village.

According to the report, gunshots were later heard, and at least one young man was killed.

This photo shows armored vehicles and equipment used in an attack by Saudi forces on the al-Masoura neighborhood of al-Awamiyah in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province on May 10, 2017. 

The Shiite-populated Eastern Province has been the scene of peaceful demonstrations since February 2011. Protesters have been demanding reforms, freedom of expression, the release of political prisoners, and an end to economic and religious discrimination against the oil-rich region.

The protests have been met with a heavy-handed crackdown by the regime. Security forces have ramped up security measures across the province.

Over the past years, Riyadh has also redefined its anti-terrorism laws so as to also target activism.

In January 2016, Saudi authorities executed Shiite cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr, who was an outspoken critic of the policies of the Riyadh regime. Nimr had been arrested in Qatif in 2012.

 

Saudi Arabia Qatif Shiite Youth Kill

