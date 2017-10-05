FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 10 May 2017
Wednesday 10 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- The international football association, FIFA, has withdrawn its resolution against Israel that would ban regime's clubs and national team from participating in professional international tournaments.  

Regarding the fact that FIFA guidelines ban national associations from registering teams on other associations’ territories, more than 170 Palestinian football clubs and sports leagues had called on the world body to suspend the Israeli Football Association because it includes teams based in occupied Palestinian territories of west bank.

Israeli regime has occupied the West Bank in the 1967 war and despite international condemnation continues to build illegal settlements on Palestinian lands.

Tel Aviv regime has reportedly six teams based in illegal settlements that play in lower leagues.

However, FIFA under pressure decided to remove the resolution from the FIFA Congress’s agenda in a meeting in Bahrain on Tuesday that would suspend the apartheid regime's Football teams.

“Following the report by chairman of the Monitoring Committee Israel-Palestine, Tokyo Sexwale, the FIFA Council considered that at this stage it is premature for the FIFA Congress to take any decision,” the council said the statement.

FIFA’s 67th Congress in the Bahraini capital of Manama  

Israeli Regime hawkish prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, had warned Infantino in a phone call on Sunday that the Palestinian resolution could "ruin FIFA", Haaretz reported.

"The Palestinian conflict is long term and FIFA isn't going to solve it," Netanyahu told the FIFA president, according to the Israeli newspaper.

Human Rights Watch had urged FIFA to take action against occupied land-based clubs.

"Any lingering doubt about whether FIFA should continue to sponsor matches in Israeli settlements in the West Bank should have been erased last month when the United Nations Security Council voted to reaffirm the unlawfulness of settlements, established on occupied Palestinian land," Sari Bashi, the rights group's Israel/Palestine advocacy director, said in January, referring to the December 2015 UN resolution.

Israel an Occupying Power Trying to Alter Al-Quds Identity: UNESCO

UNESCO has passed early on may 2017 a resolution that criticized Israeli regime’s actions in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) and the Gaza Strip.

The resolution, which declared Israel's sovereignty over al-Quds as "null and void", and condemned regime's excavations in East al-Quds and the Old City.

The resolution called on the "occupying power" to cease "persistent excavations, tunneling, works and projects in East Al Quds", which the Palestinians want as the capital of their future state.

Al-Aqsa Mosque in Al-Quds City 

The UNESCO statement emphasized "the importance of the Old City of al-Quds and its walls for the three monotheistic religions", while accusing the Israeli regime of taking actions that have "altered, or purport to alter the character and status of the Holy City".

The resolution, also criticized the Israeli regime for its ten-year blockade of the impoverished Gaza Strip.

But the UN body's resolution not only did not forced the apartheid regime's officials to change their racist measures but also provoked them to mull expelling the the international body and its affiliated organizations from occupied Palestinian lands.

Tel Aviv regime held a debate on Sunday, vowing to kick out UN and affiliated agencies from its longstanding offices in occupied al-Quds, as proposed by a minister of culture.

Tel Aviv is no stranger to such penalties in response to what it perceives as hostile actions on the part of the UN. Back in March, the Israeli regime already employed a similar measure, slashing $2 million from its annual UN contribution, citing “hostile resolutions” by UN’s Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Israeli regime has recently announced plans to build 25,000 illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories in defiance of international law.

Tel Aviv regime’s Housing Minister Yoav Galant has recently announced that they had a plan to build 25,000 more illegal settlements in occupied Palestinian lands.

"We will build 10,000 units in Jerusalem (al-Quds) and some 15,000 within the (extended) municipal boundaries of Jerusalem. It will happen," Galant told Israel Radio.

 

