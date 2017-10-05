Iran FM Visit to Afghanistan: Tehran Worries, Kabul Challenges

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association

The international football association, FIFA, has withdrawn its resolution against Israel that would ban regime's clubs and national team from participating in professional international tournaments.

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime Relatives of Ahmad Dawbasha, whose parents and 18-month-old brother were burned alive by Zionist Settlers, are now suing Israeli regime for “criminal negligence".

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial The Bahraini regime postponed the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim amid rising tensions in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report Hundreds of ISIS Takfiri terrorists are returning to Britain from Syria, with the country’s security forces saying they are unable to control the returnees.

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland Bahrain’s plan to fund a mosque in Finland has sparked tensions as Muslims say it is meant to divide rather than unite them in a country where they constitute a tiny minority.

News

Saudi Forces Shot Dead Youth in Shiite-Populated Qatif

Saudi Forces Shot Dead Youth in Shiite-Populated Qatif

A Saudi youth was killed after Al Saud regime’s forces raided on al-Awamiyah village in the Arab country’s Shiite-populated Qatif region.

Trump Kicks out FBI Director US President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey, saying Comey was no longer able to effectively lead the law enforcement agency.

China Tests New Missile Amid Korea Peninsula Tensions China has conducted a combat test of a new type of missile in the Bohai Sea, according to a statement from the country’s defense ministry.

US Arms Kurdish Militants Ignoring Turkey’s Objection The US has approved arms supply to Kurdish YGP militants in Syria ignoring fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey.

Russia Rejects Reports that ISIS Executed Russian Serviceman Russian Defense Ministry denied on Tuesday media reports of an alleged capture and execution of a Russian serviceman by ISIS terrorists in Syria.

US, UK Deploy Troops, Tanks near Syria Border: Reports Britain and the US are deploying their troops and equipment along the border between Syria and Jordan.

Bahraini Regime under Fire for Inviting Israelis The Al Khalifa regime in Bahrain has come under sharp criticism for inviting an Israeli regime delegation to attend a FIFA conference in the country.

Russia’s Putin Urges Global Unity to Combat Terrorism, Extremism Russian President Vladimir Putin says to effectively combat terrorism, extremism, and neo-Nazism today, the entire world community should unite.

Presidential Poll in South Korea, Moon Jae-in Expected to Win South Koreans headed to polling stations to pick the country’s new president after their former leader was ousted in a high-profile corruption scandal.

Turkey Strikes Northern Iraq Ignoring Baghdad’s Objections Turkey’s warplanes have conducted airstrikes inside Iraq targeting Kurdish militants despite Baghdad’s opposition to such incursions .

Iran Tests Torpedo with Three Times Speed of US Navy’s Missile US defense officials have claimed that Iran has allegedly carried out a test launch of the supercavitating Hoot torpedo in the Strait of Hormuz.

Gaza Palestinian Couple Marries at Solidarity Sit-In with Hunger-Strikers A Palestinian couple in Gaza got married on Monday at a sit-in tent set up in solidarity with some 1,600 Palestinian prisoners currently on mass hunger strike.

Italy Police Seize Huge Drug Shipment Destined for ISIS in Libya Italian Police seized a huge drug shipment bound for Libya in the northern city of Genoa, the Italian La Repubblica newspaper reported, saying multi-ton psychotropic medications were destined for ISIS terrorist group.

Systemic Indifference to Kill More Immigrant Detainees under Trump: HRW Systemic failures in the healthcare system of US immigration detention centers has caused tens of preventable deaths, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report, warning that the toll is likely to rise under Donald Trump’s ramped-up deportation and detention plans.

North Korea Vows Revenge to US State-Sponsored Terror Plot North Korea has threatened to launch a series of retaliations on the US and South Korean intelligence agencies after an assassination attempt on its leader.

Saudi Arabia Spending $68 Million to Host Donald Trump The Saudi regime is spending $68 million to host US President Donald Trump amid austerity measures hurting citizens in the kingdom.

5,000 Chinese Fighting in Militant Groups: Syrian Ambassador Syrian ambassador to China said on Monday some 5,000 Chinese are fighting ranks of different militant groups in Syria.

Israeli Regime to Revoke Arabic Language’s Official Status in Occupied Palestine Israeli regime approved new version of the so-called nation-state bill that no more considers Arabic as "official language" in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel Closed Its Embassy in Egypt since 5 Months Ago Israeli regime’s embassy in Egypt has been closed for the past five months the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported, saying that that the security situation in Cairo prompted the closure.

Invest in Our Project, Get US Visa: Company Linked to Trump Son-in-law Companies of president’s son-in-law extols the idea of investment in estate project linked to Kushner family as a way to gain a residence visa for America.

Gaza Palestinian Couple Marries at Solidarity Sit-In with Hunger-Strikers

Trump Kicks out FBI Director

Iran FM Visit to Afghanistan: Tehran Worries, Kabul Challenges

FIFA Withdraws Resolution that Suspends Israeli Football Association

Saudi Forces Shot Dead Youth in Shiite-Populated Qatif

Iraqi Boys Share Harrowing Tale of Slavery by ISIS Terrorist Group

NATO Heads Back to Turkey on Conviction that Ankara Can’t be Lost

US General says NATO Countering ’Resurgent Russia’

US Created ISIS, Uses It as Tool: Ex-Afghan President

HRW Slams US Role in Saudi War Crimes in Yemen

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland

US to Ink Multi-Billion Arms Deal with Saudis amid War Crimes in Yemen

Syria Backs Russian Proposal on De-Escalation Zones

Yemenis Forced to Choose Between Treating Sick Children or Feeding Healthy Ones: UNICEF

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report

Iran Wants World to Stop Saudi Sponsorship of Terrorism, Extremism

Cholera Outbreak in Yemen: Over 1,600 Cases Detected in 12 Provinces

What Emboldens Saudi Prince to Claim They Can Uproot Yemeni Resistance Forces?

Palestinians Call on WHO to Intervene against Force-feeding of Hunger Strikers by Israel

Iran, Russia, Turkey Sign Pact on Syria De-Escalation Zones

Saudi Troops Enter Bahrain before Verdict on Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim

Reasons behind US Defense Sec Trip to West Asia

Will India Become Another Major Actor in West Asia?

Russia Warns US over North Korea Tensions

Powers’ Interventions, Heated Crises Make West Asia Peace Prospects Dim

Muslims Must Adopt Europe’s Values or Get Out: German Minister

US Deploys F-35 Warplanes in Europe to Confront Russia

Russia, Syria and Iran Warn US Over Aggression on Syria

Israel Only Illegal Owner of Nukes, Disturber of Peace in Mideast: N. Korea

Trump’s New Security Doctrine for West Asia

Iran Tests Qaher F-313 Fighter Jet, Unveils Defense Achievements

Will US Send 50,000 Troops to Syria?

Putin Warns Over False Flag Chemical Attacks in Syria

Pakistan Sentences Indian Officer to Death on Espionage Charges

How will British Foreign Policy Look Like after Brexit?

North Korea Declares Readiness for War with US

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Iran FM Visit to Afghanistan: Tehran Worries, Kabul Challenges

Iran FM Visit to Afghanistan: Tehran Worries, Kabul Challenges

Alwaght- The Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif visited Kabul Saturday, May 7, to discuss with the Afghan officials a set of issues as Tehran raises security concerns majorly caused by recent developments in the neighboring country.

Afghanistan visit followed FM Zarif's trip to Pakistan on the heels of terror attack that killed at least 10 Iranian border guards in Mirjaveh town, southeast of the country. Attackers fled to Pakistan territories as their “safe haven.”

Some long-term Iranian goals are said to have been lying behind the visit. Tehran has been working on a security pact with Afghanistan as it sees itself bordering the unstable Pakistan and Afghanistan. A security agreement is expected to draw up a strategic mechanism covering security, economic, political, and some other matters.

The Afghan security conditions have undergone some changes recently. New militant groups have begun emerging in the country, among them ISIS terrorist group which is moving to destabilize the formerly secure areas of the country like the north. Iran as a country sharing borders with Afghanistan watches closely the terrorist group's moves in its new area of influence while it is losing ground in Syria and Iraq.  

The northern areas of Afghanistan, which once were home to the Northern Alliance and other groups close to Iran like those led by Ahmad Shah Massoud, are now scene to ISIS militants' saber-rattling, something putting the pro-Iranian Tajiks and Shiite groups inside Afghanistan on the line, not to mention that it has almost stopped the process of development in the northern regions.

On the other side, rise of ISIS terrorist group in the Afghan territories has facilitated transfer of terrorist fighters to the Central Asian countries including Turkmenistan which also borders Iran. Zarif's visit reflects the Iranian struggles to push Afghanistan's domestic conditions towards improvement which in turn will distance the security threats from Iran’s border areas to avoid the terror attacks like what happened recently in the Iranian border town in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

Iran also looks to see what happens next to Afghanistan’s government as some former Taliban groups now get involved in the country’s political body, something that probably helps the anti-Iranian groups, including Pashtuns, gain more power. It is important for Tehran to see who is joining the government body with what aims. It will work to support the moderate sides that are in favor of security and stability in the country.

Iran, Afghanistan fail to establish strategic ties

Tehran and Kabul have so far failed to enter in a strategic partnership that helps them face the challenges together largely because of Afghanistan's ethnic structure. The country contains different ethnic groups with their eyes majorly on their foreign supporters. Actors such as Pakistan, Uzbekistan, China, Turkmenistan, and also Iran hold a sway over parts of Afghanistan’s ethnic body.

Another factor preventing closer Tehran-Kabul ties is the foreign interventions. When Ashraf Ghani became president, he visited Iran and welcomed Chabahar Port development project which will benefit Afghanistan ridding the country of its land lock. Reports say that foreign lobbying from the Western countries and also recently Arab countries like Saudi Arabia pressed the Afghan government to stop backing the project that aims at connecting Afghanistan markets to the Iranian port.

Foreign actors have been firm in their efforts to block Iranian-Afghan closeness. Historically, Britain separated Afghanistan from Iran in the 18th century, and then the US did its best to keep Kabul away from Tehran in the modern times. And a new anti-Iranian player in Afghanistan is Saudi Arabia which works hard ideologically to back the anti-Tehran agenda holders including Taliban in Afghanistan. It is not only Taliban that comes against Iranian influence in the country. A new militant force is arriving, ISIS. It finds Afghanistan a new safe haven now that the terror group is losing edge to the government forces in Syria and Iraq. Tehran works to rid itself of the upcoming challenges from this terrorist group through contacts with Kabul.

It is not just Iran that feels the upcoming perils, as other countries like Russia, China, and India, too, share the same concerns. These countries have recently worked on establishing contacts with the Afghan government. All are in favor of a stable state of Afghanistan. Beside their economic interests and seeing Afghanistan as a good market for the Chinese products, Beijing leaders hold their security worries like India and Russia. The three countries have Muslim minorities that partially host radical and separatist forces posing potential threats to the integrity of the three countries. Iran like the other three countries holds its security and economic agenda in relation to Afghanistan.

The outlook of Iran-Afghanistan relations is well dependent on the domestic and foreign factors. The government in Afghanistan faces challenges as claims of election fraud made it heavily fragile and created gaps between the Pashtun southerners and the Tajik and Shiite northerners. Amid such a state of division the hopes for boosted Afghanistan relations with pro-stability parties like Iran are largely unrealizable. This means that the foreign-backed terrorists will continue activities across the country and will work to strength their base there, something driving Iran to work on helping the Afghans stand together to confront the challenges that are renewing themselves and striking Afghanistan hard.

