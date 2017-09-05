Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 10 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime Relatives of Ahmad Dawbasha, whose parents and 18-month-old brother were burned alive by Zionist Settlers, are now suing Israeli regime for “criminal negligence".

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial The Bahraini regime postponed the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim amid rising tensions in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report Hundreds of ISIS Takfiri terrorists are returning to Britain from Syria, with the country’s security forces saying they are unable to control the returnees.

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland Bahrain’s plan to fund a mosque in Finland has sparked tensions as Muslims say it is meant to divide rather than unite them in a country where they constitute a tiny minority.

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations The Bahraini regime has been severely censured over its massive human rights violations during United Nations session in Geneva.

Trump Kicks out FBI Director

US President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey, saying Comey was no longer able to effectively lead the law enforcement agency.

China Tests New Missile Amid Korea Peninsula Tensions China has conducted a combat test of a new type of missile in the Bohai Sea, according to a statement from the country’s defense ministry.

US Arms Kurdish Militants Ignoring Turkey’s Objection The US has approved arms supply to Kurdish YGP militants in Syria ignoring fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey.

Russia Rejects Reports that ISIS Executed Russian Serviceman Russian Defense Ministry denied on Tuesday media reports of an alleged capture and execution of a Russian serviceman by ISIS terrorists in Syria.

US, UK Deploy Troops, Tanks near Syria Border: Reports Britain and the US are deploying their troops and equipment along the border between Syria and Jordan.

Bahraini Regime under Fire for Inviting Israelis The Al Khalifa regime in Bahrain has come under sharp criticism for inviting an Israeli regime delegation to attend a FIFA conference in the country.

Russia’s Putin Urges Global Unity to Combat Terrorism, Extremism Russian President Vladimir Putin says to effectively combat terrorism, extremism, and neo-Nazism today, the entire world community should unite.

Presidential Poll in South Korea, Moon Jae-in Expected to Win South Koreans headed to polling stations to pick the country’s new president after their former leader was ousted in a high-profile corruption scandal.

Turkey Strikes Northern Iraq Ignoring Baghdad’s Objections Turkey’s warplanes have conducted airstrikes inside Iraq targeting Kurdish militants despite Baghdad’s opposition to such incursions .

Iran Tests Torpedo with Three Times Speed of US Navy’s Missile US defense officials have claimed that Iran has allegedly carried out a test launch of the supercavitating Hoot torpedo in the Strait of Hormuz.

Gaza Palestinian Couple Marries at Solidarity Sit-In with Hunger-Strikers A Palestinian couple in Gaza got married on Monday at a sit-in tent set up in solidarity with some 1,600 Palestinian prisoners currently on mass hunger strike.

Italy Police Seize Huge Drug Shipment Destined for ISIS in Libya Italian Police seized a huge drug shipment bound for Libya in the northern city of Genoa, the Italian La Repubblica newspaper reported, saying multi-ton psychotropic medications were destined for ISIS terrorist group.

Systemic Indifference to Kill More Immigrant Detainees under Trump: HRW Systemic failures in the healthcare system of US immigration detention centers has caused tens of preventable deaths, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report, warning that the toll is likely to rise under Donald Trump’s ramped-up deportation and detention plans.

North Korea Vows Revenge to US State-Sponsored Terror Plot North Korea has threatened to launch a series of retaliations on the US and South Korean intelligence agencies after an assassination attempt on its leader.

Saudi Arabia Spending $68 Million to Host Donald Trump The Saudi regime is spending $68 million to host US President Donald Trump amid austerity measures hurting citizens in the kingdom.

5,000 Chinese Fighting in Militant Groups: Syrian Ambassador Syrian ambassador to China said on Monday some 5,000 Chinese are fighting ranks of different militant groups in Syria.

Israeli Regime to Revoke Arabic Language’s Official Status in Occupied Palestine Israeli regime approved new version of the so-called nation-state bill that no more considers Arabic as "official language" in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel Closed Its Embassy in Egypt since 5 Months Ago Israeli regime’s embassy in Egypt has been closed for the past five months the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported, saying that that the security situation in Cairo prompted the closure.

Invest in Our Project, Get US Visa: Company Linked to Trump Son-in-law Companies of president’s son-in-law extols the idea of investment in estate project linked to Kushner family as a way to gain a residence visa for America.

Israel Mulls Expelling UN after UNESCO Terms It ’Occupying Power’ Israeli regime weights up expelling the UN from al-Quds (East Jerusalem) after a UNESCO strongly-worded resolution labeled it as "the occupying power".

Systemic Indifference to Kill More Immigrant Detainees under Trump: HRW

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime

Italy Police Seize Huge Drug Shipment Destined for ISIS in Libya

Gaza Palestinian Couple Marries at Solidarity Sit-In with Hunger-Strikers

China Tests New Missile Amid Korea Peninsula Tensions

Trump Kicks out FBI Director

Russia Rejects Reports that ISIS Executed Russian Serviceman

US Arms Kurdish Militants Ignoring Turkey’s Objection

US Created ISIS, Uses It as Tool: Ex-Afghan President

US General says NATO Countering ’Resurgent Russia’

President Disruptive, Has No Time to Debate over Doctrine: Trump Aid

NATO Heads Back to Turkey on Conviction that Ankara Can’t be Lost

HRW Slams US Role in Saudi War Crimes in Yemen

What Does Hamas’s New Policy Document Mean?

Cholera Outbreak in Yemen: Over 1,600 Cases Detected in 12 Provinces

Syria Backs Russian Proposal on De-Escalation Zones

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report

Palestinians Call on WHO to Intervene against Force-feeding of Hunger Strikers by Israel

What Emboldens Saudi Prince to Claim They Can Uproot Yemeni Resistance Forces?

Car Bomb Kills 8 near US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan

Saudi Troops Enter Bahrain before Verdict on Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim

Iran, Russia, Turkey Sign Pact on Syria De-Escalation Zones

Saudi Arabia Spending $68 Million to Host Donald Trump

Reasons behind US Defense Sec Trip to West Asia

Muslims Must Adopt Europe’s Values or Get Out: German Minister

Powers’ Interventions, Heated Crises Make West Asia Peace Prospects Dim

Iran Tests Qaher F-313 Fighter Jet, Unveils Defense Achievements

US Deploys F-35 Warplanes in Europe to Confront Russia

Russia, Syria and Iran Warn US Over Aggression on Syria

Trump’s New Security Doctrine for West Asia

US, Israel Supporting Terrorists in Syria: Al Jaafari

Pakistan Sentences Indian Officer to Death on Espionage Charges

Putin Warns Over False Flag Chemical Attacks in Syria

North Korea Declares Readiness for War with US

Turkey’s Fresh Airstrikes Kill over 100 Kurdish Fighters in Iraq, Syria

UN Urges India, Pakistan Talks to Resolve Kashmir Conflict

Russia, Iran Condemn Turkish Airstrikes on Iraq, Syria

China’s Strategy for West Asia: Gain Toehold with limited Intervention

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
US Arms Kurdish Militants Ignoring Turkey’s Objection

Tuesday 9 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
US Arms Kurdish Militants Ignoring Turkey’s Objection

YPG Kurdish Fighters

The US has approved arms supply to Kurdish YGP militants in Syria ignoring fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey.
Alwaght- The US has approved arms supply to Kurdish YGP militants in Syria ignoring fierce opposition from NATO-member Turkey.

Reports say the White House on Tuesday ratified supplying arms to Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters to reportedly support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from ISIS.

A Trump administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not disclose how soon arms would start being delivered to the Kurdish militants, who Ankara sees as an extension of PKK militia waging an insurgency on Turkish soil.

This comes just days after reports emerged that ethnic Kurds are planning to occupy large parts of northern Syria with US support in move that violates the country’s sovereignty.

Hediya Yousef, in charge of the federalism project for the self-declared autonomous “democratic federation of north Syria”, which has expanded from the Kurdish region of Rojava to include considerable Arab territory, told Britain’s Observer newspaper that, “Arriving at the Mediterranean Sea is in our project for northern Syria, it’s a legal right for us to reach the Mediterranean.”

When asked if that meant asking the US for its political backing to achieve a trading route to the sea once they had helped eradicate ISIS terrorists from north Syria, Yousef said: “Of course.”

Senior figures have also indicated that the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF), a 50,000-strong collection of fighters dominated by the YPJ Kurdish militia, is preparing to occupy Raqqa after eradicating ISIS before pushing deeper along the Euphrates valley, and seizing the city of Deir ez–Zor from the Takfiri group.

Last December, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said that the Syrian constitution doesn’t allow for federalism and that the federal structures created by the Kurds in northern Syria “are temporary.”

ISIS Kurds YPG Syria Turkey US

Cholera Outbreak in Yemen Over 1,600 Cases Detected in 12 Provinces
2 Million Gazans in Darkness as Fatah Pressures Hamas to Court Israeli Regime
Bahrainis Ultimate Alert for Al Khalifa ahead of Top Cleric`s Trial
Children Paying Highest Price as Terrorism Devastates West Asian States
Cholera Outbreak in Yemen Over 1,600 Cases Detected in 12 Provinces

Election Polarizes France Lefts It in Chaos
Italy Rescues 560 Refugees off Libya
Journalists Injured as Israeli Forces Fire Tear Gas at Palestinians Rallying in Solidarity with Hunger Strikers
Syrian Army Clashes with Terrorists in Countryside of Homs