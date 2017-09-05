Russia Rejects Reports that ISIS Executed Russian Serviceman

Alwaght-Russian Defense Ministry denied on Tuesday media reports of an alleged capture and execution of a Russian serviceman by ISIS terrorists in Syria.

“All servicemen of the Russian armed force’s group in Syria are alive, well and are carrying out their duties in the fight against international terrorism,” the Ministry said in a statement.

“We condemn the actions of certain media outlets that have been citing information hoaxes spread by international terrorist groups on a regular basis,” the Ministry added.

Earlier, ISIS terrorist organization released a video footage allegedly showing an execution of a Russian soldier.

Western media outlets were quick to pick up the ISIS propaganda video without confirming from Russian authorities.

There was no immediate response from the FSB security service, which operates independently from the defense ministry.

Russian senator Vikor Ozerov told Interfax news agency “there would be hell to pay” if the recording proved authentic.