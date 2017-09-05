Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 9 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime Relatives of Ahmad Dawbasha, whose parents and 18-month-old brother were burned alive by Zionist Settlers, are now suing Israeli regime for “criminal negligence".

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial The Bahraini regime postponed the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim amid rising tensions in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report Hundreds of ISIS Takfiri terrorists are returning to Britain from Syria, with the country’s security forces saying they are unable to control the returnees.

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland Bahrain’s plan to fund a mosque in Finland has sparked tensions as Muslims say it is meant to divide rather than unite them in a country where they constitute a tiny minority.

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations The Bahraini regime has been severely censured over its massive human rights violations during United Nations session in Geneva.

US, UK Deploy Troops, Tanks near Syria Border: Reports

Britain and the US are deploying their troops and equipment along the border between Syria and Jordan.

Bahraini Regime under Fire for Inviting Israelis The Al Khalifa regime in Bahrain has come under sharp criticism for inviting an Israeli regime delegation to attend a FIFA conference in the country.

Russia’s Putin Urges Global Unity to Combat Terrorism, Extremism Russian President Vladimir Putin says to effectively combat terrorism, extremism, and neo-Nazism today, the entire world community should unite.

Presidential Poll in South Korea, Moon Jae-in Expected to Win South Koreans headed to polling stations to pick the country’s new president after their former leader was ousted in a high-profile corruption scandal.

Turkey Strikes Northern Iraq Ignoring Baghdad’s Objections Turkey’s warplanes have conducted airstrikes inside Iraq targeting Kurdish militants despite Baghdad’s opposition to such incursions .

Iran Tests Torpedo with Three Times Speed of US Navy’s Missile US defense officials have claimed that Iran has allegedly carried out a test launch of the supercavitating Hoot torpedo in the Strait of Hormuz.

Gaza Palestinian Couple Marries at Solidarity Sit-In with Hunger-Strikers A Palestinian couple in Gaza got married on Monday at a sit-in tent set up in solidarity with some 1,600 Palestinian prisoners currently on mass hunger strike.

Italy Police Seize Huge Drug Shipment Destined for ISIS in Libya Italian Police seized a huge drug shipment bound for Libya in the northern city of Genoa, the Italian La Repubblica newspaper reported, saying multi-ton psychotropic medications were destined for ISIS terrorist group.

Systemic Indifference to Kill More Immigrant Detainees under Trump: HRW Systemic failures in the healthcare system of US immigration detention centers has caused tens of preventable deaths, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report, warning that the toll is likely to rise under Donald Trump’s ramped-up deportation and detention plans.

North Korea Vows Revenge to US State-Sponsored Terror Plot North Korea has threatened to launch a series of retaliations on the US and South Korean intelligence agencies after an assassination attempt on its leader.

Saudi Arabia Spending $68 Million to Host Donald Trump The Saudi regime is spending $68 million to host US President Donald Trump amid austerity measures hurting citizens in the kingdom.

5,000 Chinese Fighting in Militant Groups: Syrian Ambassador Syrian ambassador to China said on Monday some 5,000 Chinese are fighting ranks of different militant groups in Syria.

Israeli Regime to Revoke Arabic Language’s Official Status in Occupied Palestine Israeli regime approved new version of the so-called nation-state bill that no more considers Arabic as "official language" in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel Closed Its Embassy in Egypt since 5 Months Ago Israeli regime’s embassy in Egypt has been closed for the past five months the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported, saying that that the security situation in Cairo prompted the closure.

Invest in Our Project, Get US Visa: Company Linked to Trump Son-in-law Companies of president’s son-in-law extols the idea of investment in estate project linked to Kushner family as a way to gain a residence visa for America.

Israel Mulls Expelling UN after UNESCO Terms It ’Occupying Power’ Israeli regime weights up expelling the UN from al-Quds (East Jerusalem) after a UNESCO strongly-worded resolution labeled it as "the occupying power".

Cholera Outbreak in Yemen: Over 1,600 Cases Detected in 12 Provinces Yemeni health minister says some 1,700 cases of cholera have surfaced in the country, as Saudi Arabia’s deadly aggression rages on against the poorest Arab nation.

Macron Trounces Le Pen to Win French Presidency Emmanuel Macron has won the French presidency by beating far-right Marine Le Pen amid a historically low turnout of voters.

US War Drills Involving 20 Countries in Jordan Jordan and the United States kicked off war drills on Sunday known as Eager Lion with about 7,400 troops from more than 20 nations taking part.

Iranian General Slams Saudis for implementing Israeli, US Policies A senior military commander in Iran has dismissed the recent Saudi deputy crown prince’s remarks against the Islamic Republic.

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Tuesday 9 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
US, UK Deploy Troops, Tanks near Syria Border: Reports
Alwaght- Britain and the US are deploying their troops and equipment along the border between Syria and Jordan.

According to Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV, satellite images have shown dozens of military vehicles believed to be belonging to British and US forces deployed along Jordan's southern border.

According to al Mayadeen, the images show US, British and Jordanian military including British battalions with "Challenger" tanks and a number of Cobra and Black Hawk helicopters. The media outlet says some 4,000 armed men are being trained in Jordan in the Al-Tanf area, along the Syrian border.

Al Mayadeen also reported that Jordanians were assembling heavy artillery and US-made "Hermas" missile launchers, purportedly to enter Syria, with air cover and land securing with backup from the US Air Force and Dutch and Bahraini planes.

Sources say US, British and Jordanian forces are preparing for a possible invasion of Syria under the pretext of war on ISIS terrorists.

Meanwhile Syria is on the alert after intelligence reports gathered from surveillance drones suggested that the US, Britain and Jordanian are set to launch a massive invasion on the country.

These reports came after Jordan and the US kicked off war drills on Sunday known as Eager Lion with about 7,400 troops from more than 20 nations taking part.

Jordanian and American officials say the military drills which include aspects of border security, cyber-defense, and "command and control" exercises are meant to bolster coordination in response to threats including "terrorism".

A statement by the Jordanian army said troops from Europe, Asia, Africa and the Persian Gulf region are taking part in the exercises, which run until May 18, including from Britain, Japan, Kenya and Saudi Arabia.

Jordan provided the CIA and the Pentagon training grounds for militant groups and terrorists fighting to overthrow the legitimate Syrian government led by President Bashar al-Assad.

Syria US UK Jordan Troops Military Invasion

2 Million Gazans in Darkness as Fatah Pressures Hamas to Court Israeli Regime
Bahrainis Ultimate Alert for Al Khalifa ahead of Top Cleric`s Trial
Children Paying Highest Price as Terrorism Devastates West Asian States
Cholera Outbreak in Yemen Over 1,600 Cases Detected in 12 Provinces

Election Polarizes France Lefts It in Chaos
Italy Rescues 560 Refugees off Libya
Journalists Injured as Israeli Forces Fire Tear Gas at Palestinians Rallying in Solidarity with Hunger Strikers
Syrian Army Clashes with Terrorists in Countryside of Homs