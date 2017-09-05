US, UK Deploy Troops, Tanks near Syria Border: Reports

Alwaght- Britain and the US are deploying their troops and equipment along the border between Syria and Jordan.

According to Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV, satellite images have shown dozens of military vehicles believed to be belonging to British and US forces deployed along Jordan's southern border.

According to al Mayadeen, the images show US, British and Jordanian military including British battalions with "Challenger" tanks and a number of Cobra and Black Hawk helicopters. The media outlet says some 4,000 armed men are being trained in Jordan in the Al-Tanf area, along the Syrian border.

Al Mayadeen also reported that Jordanians were assembling heavy artillery and US-made "Hermas" missile launchers, purportedly to enter Syria, with air cover and land securing with backup from the US Air Force and Dutch and Bahraini planes.

Sources say US, British and Jordanian forces are preparing for a possible invasion of Syria under the pretext of war on ISIS terrorists.

Meanwhile Syria is on the alert after intelligence reports gathered from surveillance drones suggested that the US, Britain and Jordanian are set to launch a massive invasion on the country.

These reports came after Jordan and the US kicked off war drills on Sunday known as Eager Lion with about 7,400 troops from more than 20 nations taking part.

Jordanian and American officials say the military drills which include aspects of border security, cyber-defense, and "command and control" exercises are meant to bolster coordination in response to threats including "terrorism".

A statement by the Jordanian army said troops from Europe, Asia, Africa and the Persian Gulf region are taking part in the exercises, which run until May 18, including from Britain, Japan, Kenya and Saudi Arabia.

Jordan provided the CIA and the Pentagon training grounds for militant groups and terrorists fighting to overthrow the legitimate Syrian government led by President Bashar al-Assad.