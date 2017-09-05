Bahraini Regime under Fire for Inviting Israelis

Alwaght- The Al Khalifa regime in Bahrain has come under sharp criticism for inviting an Israeli regime delegation to attend a FIFA conference in the country.

In a joint statement issued on Monday, 12 Bahraini-based human rights institutions condemned the planned visit.

According to the Bahraini Mirror, the activists noted that Bahraini rulers were hosting a delegation of the Israeli regime which has over decades been trampling upon the rights, integrity, and the lives of the Palestinian people.

Al Khalifa regime, which is also repressing a popular uprising at home, is set to host the Israeli delegation during FIFA’s 67th Congress be held in the Bahraini capital of Manama on May10- 11.

In their statement, the Bahraini-based rights groups also called on the leadership of regional countries not to forget or undermine the Palestinian issue.

Last October, the President of the Bahrain Football Association (BFA), Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa said Israeli Football Association (IFA) was allowed to attend the FIFA conference after green light from the country’s monarchy.

Bahrain, just like Saudi Arabia, has been publicly warming up to the Israeli regime after years of clandestine ties.

In March 2016, the Bahraini king met a Zionist Rabbi and both praised the blacklisting of Lebanese resistance movement, Hezbollah, as a “terrorist organization” by the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council.

Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa received a New York based Zionist Rabbi Marc Schneier, in the royal palace in Manama. During the meeting, Schneier said Iran is a common enemy of the Israeli regime and Arab nations. In mid-March last year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his regime’s relations with regional Arab countries was “dramatically warming.”