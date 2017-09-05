Russia’s Putin Urges Global Unity to Combat Terrorism, Extremism

Alwaght- Russian President Vladimir Putin says in order to effectively combat terrorism, extremism, and neo-Nazism the entire world community should unite.

Putin made the remarks during a Victory Day parade at Moscow’s Red Square, adding that the lessons of the past should not be ignored.

“The lessons of the past war urge us to be vigilant, and the Russian Armed Forces are capable of repelling any potential aggression,” the Russian president added, stressing that “nowadays, life itself requires raising our defense potential.”

He added that Russia will always be on the side of forces for peace, with those who choose the path of equal partnership and those who deny wars as contrary to the very essence of life and human nature.

Putin pointed out that the Nazis were able to start World War II because of the disunity of the world’s leading countries. He underlined that the disunity, “allowed the Nazis to appropriate themselves the right to decide the fate of other peoples, to unleash the most brutal, bloody war, to enslave almost all European countries, putting them at the service of their deadly targets.” The military parade in Moscow marking the 72nd anniversary of the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945 involved 10,000 troops and 114 state-of-the-art pieces of military vehicles were on display.

Units representing all branches of Russia’s military – the Ground Forces, the Aerospace Force, the Navy, the Marines, the Strategic Missile Forces, the Airborne Troops as well as the National Guard, Emergencies Ministry and the Federal Security Service forces marched across Red Square.