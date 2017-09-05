Iran Tests Torpedo with Three Times Speed of US Navy’s Missile

Alwaght- US defense officials have claimed that Iran has allegedly carried out a test launch of the supercavitating Hoot torpedo in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to RT, US officials did not specify if the launch of the weapon, which has been tested at regular intervals since 2006, was a success. So far officials in Iran have not confirmed or denied the report.

Experts say the Hoot torpedo is based on a different, Russian-made technology, though Moscow has never exported fully-capable version of its similar Shkval torpedo and has denied selling the technology to Tehran.

Both torpedoes use supercavitation – the use of rocket fuel to vaporize the liquid around the torpedo as it moves underwater. The effect creates a bubble of air around the traveling missile, massively reducing resistance and increasing the maximum possible speed. Both the Hoot and the Shkval are thought to be capable of traveling at 360 km/h – more than three times the speed of that used by the US navy.