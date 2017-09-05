Gaza Palestinian Couple Marries at Solidarity Sit-In with Hunger-Strikers

Alwaght- A Palestinian couple in Gaza got married on Monday at a sit-in tent set up in solidarity with some 1,600 Palestinian prisoners currently on mass hunger strike.

According to Ma’an news agency during the wedding of Saed al-Lolo and Kholud Darwish, guests of the wedding and the protesters took pictures with the couple -- who stood inside a cage, symbolic of a prison cell -- while chanting slogans in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners.

Al-Lolo, the groom, told Ma’an that “there is no better place to get married, amid the prisoners’ hunger strike, than the sit-in tent.”

Sit-in tents have sprouted up across the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza strip in solidarity with the prisoners, who entered their 23 day of hunger strike on Tuesday.

The prisoners have been protesting to put an end to the practice of arbitrary administrative detention, torture, ill-treatment, medical negligence, solitary confinement, and the deprivation of basic rights such as family visits and the right to education.

More than 1,600 Palestinian prisoners have joined the protest action dubbed the Freedom and Dignity Strike since April 17, which was initially called by imprisoned and former Fatah movement leader Marwan Barghouti. The strikers are demanding basic rights, such as an end to the policies of administrative detention, solitary confinement and deliberate medical negligence.

Israeli authorities have detained approximately one million Palestinians since the establishment of the usurper regime of Israel in 1948 and the subsequent occupation of the West Bank, East al-Quds, and the Gaza Strip in 1967, according to a joint statement released on Saturday by Palestinian organizations.

According to prisoners' rights organization Addameer, some 6,300 Palestinians were held in Israeli regime notorious prisons as of March 2017.