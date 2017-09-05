Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 9 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime

Relative of Palestinian Toddler Burned Alive by Zionists Sue Israeli Regime Relatives of Ahmad Dawbasha, whose parents and 18-month-old brother were burned alive by Zionist Settlers, are now suing Israeli regime for “criminal negligence".

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial The Bahraini regime postponed the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim amid rising tensions in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report Hundreds of ISIS Takfiri terrorists are returning to Britain from Syria, with the country’s security forces saying they are unable to control the returnees.

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland Bahrain’s plan to fund a mosque in Finland has sparked tensions as Muslims say it is meant to divide rather than unite them in a country where they constitute a tiny minority.

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations The Bahraini regime has been severely censured over its massive human rights violations during United Nations session in Geneva.

Gaza Palestinian Couple Marries at Solidarity Sit-In with Hunger-Strikers

Gaza Palestinian Couple Marries at Solidarity Sit-In with Hunger-Strikers

A Palestinian couple in Gaza got married on Monday at a sit-in tent set up in solidarity with some 1,600 Palestinian prisoners currently on mass hunger strike.

Italy Police Seize Huge Drug Shipment Destined for ISIS in Libya Italian Police seized a huge drug shipment bound for Libya in the northern city of Genoa, the Italian La Repubblica newspaper reported, saying multi-ton psychotropic medications were destined for ISIS terrorist group.

Systemic Indifference to Kill More Immigrant Detainees under Trump: HRW Systemic failures in the healthcare system of US immigration detention centers has caused tens of preventable deaths, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report, warning that the toll is likely to rise under Donald Trump’s ramped-up deportation and detention plans.

North Korea Vows Revenge to US State-Sponsored Terror Plot North Korea has threatened to launch a series of retaliations on the US and South Korean intelligence agencies after an assassination attempt on its leader.

Saudi Arabia Spending $68 Million to Host Donald Trump The Saudi regime is spending $68 million to host US President Donald Trump amid austerity measures hurting citizens in the kingdom.

5,000 Chinese Fighting in Militant Groups: Syrian Ambassador Syrian ambassador to China said on Monday some 5,000 Chinese are fighting ranks of different militant groups in Syria.

Israeli Regime to Revoke Arabic Language’s Official Status in Occupied Palestine Israeli regime approved new version of the so-called nation-state bill that no more considers Arabic as "official language" in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel Closed Its Embassy in Egypt since 5 Months Ago Israeli regime’s embassy in Egypt has been closed for the past five months the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported, saying that that the security situation in Cairo prompted the closure.

Invest in Our Project, Get US Visa: Company Linked to Trump Son-in-law Companies of president’s son-in-law extols the idea of investment in estate project linked to Kushner family as a way to gain a residence visa for America.

Israel Mulls Expelling UN after UNESCO Terms It ’Occupying Power’ Israeli regime weights up expelling the UN from al-Quds (East Jerusalem) after a UNESCO strongly-worded resolution labeled it as "the occupying power".

Cholera Outbreak in Yemen: Over 1,600 Cases Detected in 12 Provinces Yemeni health minister says some 1,700 cases of cholera have surfaced in the country, as Saudi Arabia’s deadly aggression rages on against the poorest Arab nation.

Macron Trounces Le Pen to Win French Presidency Emmanuel Macron has won the French presidency by beating far-right Marine Le Pen amid a historically low turnout of voters.

US War Drills Involving 20 Countries in Jordan Jordan and the United States kicked off war drills on Sunday known as Eager Lion with about 7,400 troops from more than 20 nations taking part.

Iranian General Slams Saudis for implementing Israeli, US Policies A senior military commander in Iran has dismissed the recent Saudi deputy crown prince’s remarks against the Islamic Republic.

Hundreds of Turkish Officials Request Asylum in Germany: Report Nearly 450 Turkish diplomats, military officers, judges and other public officers have applied for asylum in Germany.

US-Backed Kurds Plan to Occupy Large Parts of Syria Ethnic Kurds are planning to occupy large parts of northern Syria with US support in move that violates the country’s sovereignty.

Filipinos Pressure President Duterte to Reject Trump’s Invitation Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is under pressure to reject US President Donald Trump’s invitation to visit the White House.

Voting Underway in France, Millions Expected to Boycott Presidential Poll French run-off presidential election is underway with voters choosing between l Macron and Le Pen amid reports of boycott by a large segment of voters.

Afghan Forces Kill Foreign Terrorists in Airstrikes Afghan forces have killed at least nineteen terrorists including members of an ISIS affiliate in the country.

Catholic Patriarch Stages Sympathy Hunger Strike in Solidarity with Palestinians The Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, and Alexandria and al-Quds (Jerusalem) went on a one-day hung strike on Saturday in solidarity with over 1,500 Palestinian prisoners, who have staged an open-ended hunger strike in Israeli jails in protest at the administrative detention policy and harsh prison conditions.

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

undefined
Italy Police Seize Huge Drug Shipment Destined for ISIS in Libya

Tuesday 9 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Italy Police Seize Huge Drug Shipment Destined for ISIS in Libya
Alwaght- Italian Police seized a huge drug shipment bound for Libya in the northern city of Genoa, the Italian La Repubblica newspaper reported, saying multi-ton psychotropic medications were destined for ISIS terrorist group.

The shipment contained 37.5 tons of tramadol – a synthetic opioid used in treating pain and also actively used across the Middle East as a narcotic substance. The haul also included Captagon, known as the “fighter drug” – an amphetamine-containing substance used by jihadists in several Middle Eastern war zones to enhance battle performance, Russia Today cited the Italian daily as reporting.

The drugs were stored in three freight containers that docked in Genoa from India and were bound for Libya. It was initially shipped from India to Sri Lanka, where it was “hidden,” Italian Ticino News broadcaster reports. The drugs were disguised as shampoo and synthetic fabrics.

The street value of the seized drugs is estimated to be around € 75 million ($ 81.96 million), the paper reports.The drug money would likely go on financing terrorist activities and particularly Islamic State, the investigators said.

 
 

The investigation and the seizure was led and coordinated by the district prosecuting attorney of the anti-terrorist department, Federico Manotti. From Libya, the drugs would be sent to other regions controlled by Islamic State, particularly to Mosul and some districts of Tobruk, according to the investigators.

The seizure has led investigators to suspect that some terrorist supporters involved in drug trafficking are now hiding somewhere in Italy, the Liguria Notizie media outlet reports.

In March, a maritime analytics firm Windward warned that cargo ships which ‘go dark’ in European waters could be involved in arms, drugs or human trafficking and eventually pose a terrorist threat.

Windward claims that vessels from other home ports went ‘dark’ on 2,850 occasions before entering European waters in January and February 2017. Some 300 ships reached European shores with invalid shipping documents.

 

Italy Drug Tramadol ISIS Libya

