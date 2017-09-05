Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 9 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial The Bahraini regime postponed the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim amid rising tensions in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report Hundreds of ISIS Takfiri terrorists are returning to Britain from Syria, with the country’s security forces saying they are unable to control the returnees.

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland Bahrain’s plan to fund a mosque in Finland has sparked tensions as Muslims say it is meant to divide rather than unite them in a country where they constitute a tiny minority.

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations The Bahraini regime has been severely censured over its massive human rights violations during United Nations session in Geneva.

UAE Military Tentacles Spreading in Africa: Report The United Arab Emirates is engaged in deliberate efforts to expand its military tentacles across the Horn of Africa.

News

Systemic Indifference to Kill More Immigrant Detainees under Trump: HRW

Systemic Indifference to Kill More Immigrant Detainees under Trump: HRW

Systemic failures in the healthcare system of US immigration detention centers has caused tens of preventable deaths, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report, warning that the toll is likely to rise under Donald Trump’s ramped-up deportation and detention plans.

North Korea Vows Revenge to US State-Sponsored Terror Plot North Korea has threatened to launch a series of retaliations on the US and South Korean intelligence agencies after an assassination attempt on its leader.

Saudi Arabia Spending $68 Million to Host Donald Trump The Saudi regime is spending $68 million to host US President Donald Trump amid austerity measures hurting citizens in the kingdom.

5,000 Chinese Fighting in Militant Groups: Syrian Ambassador Syrian ambassador to China said on Monday some 5,000 Chinese are fighting ranks of different militant groups in Syria.

Israeli Regime to Revoke Arabic Language’s Official Status in Occupied Palestine Israeli regime approved new version of the so-called nation-state bill that no more considers Arabic as "official language" in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel Closed Its Embassy in Egypt since 5 Months Ago Israeli regime’s embassy in Egypt has been closed for the past five months the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported, saying that that the security situation in Cairo prompted the closure.

Invest in Our Project, Get US Visa: Company Linked to Trump Son-in-law Companies of president’s son-in-law extols the idea of investment in estate project linked to Kushner family as a way to gain a residence visa for America.

Israel Mulls Expelling UN after UNESCO Terms It ’Occupying Power’ Israeli regime weights up expelling the UN from al-Quds (East Jerusalem) after a UNESCO strongly-worded resolution labeled it as "the occupying power".

Cholera Outbreak in Yemen: Over 1,600 Cases Detected in 12 Provinces Yemeni health minister says some 1,700 cases of cholera have surfaced in the country, as Saudi Arabia’s deadly aggression rages on against the poorest Arab nation.

Macron Trounces Le Pen to Win French Presidency Emmanuel Macron has won the French presidency by beating far-right Marine Le Pen amid a historically low turnout of voters.

US War Drills Involving 20 Countries in Jordan Jordan and the United States kicked off war drills on Sunday known as Eager Lion with about 7,400 troops from more than 20 nations taking part.

Iranian General Slams Saudis for implementing Israeli, US Policies A senior military commander in Iran has dismissed the recent Saudi deputy crown prince’s remarks against the Islamic Republic.

Hundreds of Turkish Officials Request Asylum in Germany: Report Nearly 450 Turkish diplomats, military officers, judges and other public officers have applied for asylum in Germany.

US-Backed Kurds Plan to Occupy Large Parts of Syria Ethnic Kurds are planning to occupy large parts of northern Syria with US support in move that violates the country’s sovereignty.

Filipinos Pressure President Duterte to Reject Trump’s Invitation Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is under pressure to reject US President Donald Trump’s invitation to visit the White House.

Voting Underway in France, Millions Expected to Boycott Presidential Poll French run-off presidential election is underway with voters choosing between l Macron and Le Pen amid reports of boycott by a large segment of voters.

Afghan Forces Kill Foreign Terrorists in Airstrikes Afghan forces have killed at least nineteen terrorists including members of an ISIS affiliate in the country.

Catholic Patriarch Stages Sympathy Hunger Strike in Solidarity with Palestinians The Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, and Alexandria and al-Quds (Jerusalem) went on a one-day hung strike on Saturday in solidarity with over 1,500 Palestinian prisoners, who have staged an open-ended hunger strike in Israeli jails in protest at the administrative detention policy and harsh prison conditions.

Saudi Troops Enter Bahrain before Verdict on Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim Saudi Arabia deployed more troops Bahrain ahead of the Al-Khalifa regime’s court ruling against Ayatollah Sheikh Issa Qassim expected on Sunday.

HRW Slams US Role in Saudi War Crimes in Yemen A leading human rights group slams the US over its role in Saudi-led bombing of Yemen, saying the coalition has been committing war crimes against Yemenis.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

5,000 Chinese Fighting in Militant Groups: Syrian Ambassador

Consequences of Appointing Pakistani Gen. to Anti-Yemen Coalition

Systemic Indifference to Kill More Immigrant Detainees under Trump: HRW

Israel Closed Its Embassy in Egypt since 5 Months Ago

North Korea Vows Revenge to US State-Sponsored Terror Plot

FBI Agent who Married ISIS Member Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison

US Created ISIS, Uses It as Tool: Ex-Afghan President

US General says NATO Countering ’Resurgent Russia’

President Disruptive, Has No Time to Debate over Doctrine: Trump Aid

What Does Hamas’s New Policy Document Mean?

Russia, Turkey Back Political Solution of Syrian Conflict: Putin

HRW Slams US Role in Saudi War Crimes in Yemen

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland

US to Ink Multi-Billion Arms Deal with Saudis amid War Crimes in Yemen

US Tests Second Nuclear-Capable Missile Able to Strike North Korea

US No Longer Fit for Leadership of West Policy on West Asia: UK

Syria Backs Russian Proposal on De-Escalation Zones

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report

Iran’s Arms Production Capacity Grown Hundredfold Since 2013: Defense Minister

Iran Wants World to Stop Saudi Sponsorship of Terrorism, Extremism

Reasons behind US Defense Sec Trip to West Asia

US Deploys F-35 Warplanes in Europe to Confront Russia

Powers’ Interventions, Heated Crises Make West Asia Peace Prospects Dim

Britain Blames Russia for Every Civilian Death in Syria

Will India Become Another Major Actor in West Asia?

Saudi Arabia Beheads 3 Pakistani Nationals

How Germany Chases its Economic, Military Interests in West Asia?

Muslims Must Adopt Europe’s Values or Get Out: German Minister

Russia’s ‘Father of All Bombs’ Eclipses US MOAB

How will British Foreign Policy Look Like after Brexit?

Israel Only Illegal Owner of Nukes, Disturber of Peace in Mideast: N. Korea

Russia Warns US over North Korea Tensions

Iran’s Defense Minister Talks with Russia, Syria Counterparts Over US Aggression

US, Israel Using Saudi Regime to Destroy Yemen: Ansarullah Leader

Iran Tests Qaher F-313 Fighter Jet, Unveils Defense Achievements

In Focus

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
News

Systemic Indifference to Kill More Immigrant Detainees under Trump: HRW

Tuesday 9 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Systemic Indifference to Kill More Immigrant Detainees under Trump: HRW
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Systemic failures in the healthcare system of US immigration detention centers has caused tens of preventable deaths, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report, warning that the toll is likely to rise under Donald Trump's ramped-up deportation and detention plans.

 “New evidence has emerged of dangerously subpar medical care in US immigration detention centers that has caused preventable deaths,” the New York-based rights group said in the report published on Monday.

The 104-page report was released by HRW and Community Initiatives for Visiting Immigrants in Confinement (CIVIC) after confirmation of the death of seven detained immigrants from 18 preventable deaths between 2012 and 2015 due to flawed medical care in the US.

The report defined systemic failures as unreasonable delays in care and unqualified medical staff.

“The data reveals that people in immigration detention died needlessly under the Obama administration, even with its attempts at reform,” said Grace Meng, a senior US researcher at HRW. “The Trump administration has already announced its intent to roll back key reforms while detaining even more immigrants, which would likely mean more people will die needless and preventable deaths."

The report came as the administration of President Donald Trump is increasing the detention of undocumented immigrants in the US.

The US currently detains about 40,000 people a day, or more than 400,000 per year, at an annual cost of US$2bn. Many people in detention are blocked under US law from having a bond hearing to determine whether their detention is necessary.

The Trump administration's recent request for supplemental funding included a request for $1.2bn for increased detention capacity from the current 34,000 beds to an unprecedented 45,700.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Immigrants Systemic Failure Detention Center Death Trump Human Rights Watch

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

2 Million Gazans in Darkness as Fatah Pressures Hamas to Court Israeli Regime
Bahrainis Ultimate Alert for Al Khalifa ahead of Top Cleric`s Trial
Children Paying Highest Price as Terrorism Devastates West Asian States
Mosul in ruins
2 Million Gazans in Darkness as Fatah Pressures Hamas to Court Israeli Regime

2 Million Gazans in Darkness as Fatah Pressures Hamas to Court Israeli Regime

Election Polarizes France Lefts It in Chaos
Italy Rescues 560 Refugees off Libya
Journalists Injured as Israeli Forces Fire Tear Gas at Palestinians Rallying in Solidarity with Hunger Strikers
Syrian Army Clashes with Terrorists in Countryside of Homs