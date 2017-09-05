Systemic Indifference to Kill More Immigrant Detainees under Trump: HRW

Alwaght- Systemic failures in the healthcare system of US immigration detention centers has caused tens of preventable deaths, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report, warning that the toll is likely to rise under Donald Trump's ramped-up deportation and detention plans.

“New evidence has emerged of dangerously subpar medical care in US immigration detention centers that has caused preventable deaths,” the New York-based rights group said in the report published on Monday.

The 104-page report was released by HRW and Community Initiatives for Visiting Immigrants in Confinement (CIVIC) after confirmation of the death of seven detained immigrants from 18 preventable deaths between 2012 and 2015 due to flawed medical care in the US.

The report defined systemic failures as unreasonable delays in care and unqualified medical staff.

“The data reveals that people in immigration detention died needlessly under the Obama administration, even with its attempts at reform,” said Grace Meng, a senior US researcher at HRW. “The Trump administration has already announced its intent to roll back key reforms while detaining even more immigrants, which would likely mean more people will die needless and preventable deaths."

The report came as the administration of President Donald Trump is increasing the detention of undocumented immigrants in the US.

The US currently detains about 40,000 people a day, or more than 400,000 per year, at an annual cost of US$2bn. Many people in detention are blocked under US law from having a bond hearing to determine whether their detention is necessary.

The Trump administration's recent request for supplemental funding included a request for $1.2bn for increased detention capacity from the current 34,000 beds to an unprecedented 45,700.