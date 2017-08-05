Consequences of Appointing Pakistani Gen. to Anti-Yemen Coalition

Alwaght- The Saudi-led Arab military coalition in past two years has used its most modern equipments in its war against the neighboring Yemen but not only declined to achieve its preset goals but also exposed itself to long-range missiles fired by the Yemeni army and the popular forces led by Ansarullah resistance movement.

The Yemeni missiles hit an array of targets on the countries' borders, the naval vessels, and the Saudi military vehicles operating on Yemen's soil. The missile strikes are said to have largely frustrated the invading Saudis, making them lose hope for coming out of the war successful.

Riyadh’s failure to reach what it planned to get because of the Yemeni forces' resistance pushed the Saudi leaders to seek dragging other regional and international sides to the battle in a bid to get the ability to move out of the self-created Yemen quagmire.

The Saudi efforts are not limited to persuading the US to step into the war. They have even been working to get Pakistan on board, predominantly setting their heart on the Riyadh-Islamabad's long years of close military and political relations. For the Saudis, Pakistan's entry to the struggle is not only a guarantor of a safe exit of the Arab coalition from the costly conflict, but also Islamabad's membership of the coalition as a non-Arab member can win at least a minor legitimacy for Saudi measures in Yemen while the kingdom is under fire of the rights groups for its atrocities against the Yemeni civilians who are suffering the plight of the war-caused devastation.

Optimistic about the Pakistani backing, the Saudis have been asking support of Pakistan’s army commanders including the retired high-profile army general Raheel Sharif for final ridding from the crisis. The kingdom offered large-scale financial aid in exchange for Islamabad’s help, ranging from funding for the military to low price oil supply.

Well aware of the regional influence of partnership with Saudi Arabia especially impacts on its relations with Iran, the Pakistani government so far avoided any engagement in the war against Yemen. Even Pakistan’s parliament expressed its opposition to any military cooperation of the country with Riyadh in the conflict. Additionally, various Pakistani cities have been scene to rallies protesting the anti-Yemeni war, and rejecting any possible Riyadh-Islamabad alliance against the Yemenis.

However, under ongoing Saudi, and of course American, strains, Pakistan recently authorized General Sharif, who formerly served as the country’s chief of army staff, to be head of the anti-Yemen alliance led by Saudi Arabia. The opponents of the idea have strongly reacted to the Islamabad leaders' decision.

The critics of the Sharif appointment as the chief of the Saudi-led military coalition have cited a set of reasons for their objection. They argue that there is no transparent extent of the coalition’s leverages. Moreover, it is not clear how General Sharif takes his role in the military organization. They even question its costs and advantages for Pakistan, adding that this participation will bring about a lot of domestic and regional consequences.

All in all, they argue that its disadvantages outstrip its benefits for the country. In terms of regional consequences, they note that any work with Riyadh will harm Islamabad’s impartiality as it seeks settlements for the regional crises. It will lead to reduced levels of ties with Iran. Sharif's leading of the Saudi-led coalition will damage the neutral posture of Pakistan in mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The impacts of Pakistan’s decision are far from being limited to the regional relations. At home, Pakistan should expect ramifications, including intensification of sectarian tensions and perhaps provocation of radical Salafi groups, and even ISIS terrorist group, against the Shiite Muslims of the country. It can also neutralize the Pakistan army’s campaign to provide security across the tense regions of the country, and even affect Pakistan’s army prestige nationally.

Accordingly, the leaders of the political and religious parties and groups warn the former army general that heading the Islamic alliance will further tarnish Pakistan’s image across the Muslim world.

By accepting membership of the military coalition whose mechanism is yet to be clear, Islamabad has headed to an uncertain pathway.