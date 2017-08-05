Consequences of Appointing Pakistani Gen. to Anti-Yemen Coalition

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 9 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial The Bahraini regime postponed the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim amid rising tensions in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report Hundreds of ISIS Takfiri terrorists are returning to Britain from Syria, with the country’s security forces saying they are unable to control the returnees.

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland Bahrain’s plan to fund a mosque in Finland has sparked tensions as Muslims say it is meant to divide rather than unite them in a country where they constitute a tiny minority.

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations The Bahraini regime has been severely censured over its massive human rights violations during United Nations session in Geneva.

UAE Military Tentacles Spreading in Africa: Report The United Arab Emirates is engaged in deliberate efforts to expand its military tentacles across the Horn of Africa.

Systemic Indifference to Kill More Immigrant Detainees under Trump: HRW

Systemic Indifference to Kill More Immigrant Detainees under Trump: HRW

Systemic failures in the healthcare system of US immigration detention centers has caused tens of preventable deaths, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report, warning that the toll is likely to rise under Donald Trump’s ramped-up deportation and detention plans.

North Korea Vows Revenge to US State-Sponsored Terror Plot North Korea has threatened to launch a series of retaliations on the US and South Korean intelligence agencies after an assassination attempt on its leader.

Saudi Arabia Spending $68 Million to Host Donald Trump The Saudi regime is spending $68 million to host US President Donald Trump amid austerity measures hurting citizens in the kingdom.

5,000 Chinese Fighting in Militant Groups: Syrian Ambassador Syrian ambassador to China said on Monday some 5,000 Chinese are fighting ranks of different militant groups in Syria.

Israeli Regime to Revoke Arabic Language’s Official Status in Occupied Palestine Israeli regime approved new version of the so-called nation-state bill that no more considers Arabic as "official language" in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel Closed Its Embassy in Egypt since 5 Months Ago Israeli regime’s embassy in Egypt has been closed for the past five months the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported, saying that that the security situation in Cairo prompted the closure.

Invest in Our Project, Get US Visa: Company Linked to Trump Son-in-law Companies of president’s son-in-law extols the idea of investment in estate project linked to Kushner family as a way to gain a residence visa for America.

Israel Mulls Expelling UN after UNESCO Terms It ’Occupying Power’ Israeli regime weights up expelling the UN from al-Quds (East Jerusalem) after a UNESCO strongly-worded resolution labeled it as "the occupying power".

Cholera Outbreak in Yemen: Over 1,600 Cases Detected in 12 Provinces Yemeni health minister says some 1,700 cases of cholera have surfaced in the country, as Saudi Arabia’s deadly aggression rages on against the poorest Arab nation.

Macron Trounces Le Pen to Win French Presidency Emmanuel Macron has won the French presidency by beating far-right Marine Le Pen amid a historically low turnout of voters.

US War Drills Involving 20 Countries in Jordan Jordan and the United States kicked off war drills on Sunday known as Eager Lion with about 7,400 troops from more than 20 nations taking part.

Iranian General Slams Saudis for implementing Israeli, US Policies A senior military commander in Iran has dismissed the recent Saudi deputy crown prince’s remarks against the Islamic Republic.

Hundreds of Turkish Officials Request Asylum in Germany: Report Nearly 450 Turkish diplomats, military officers, judges and other public officers have applied for asylum in Germany.

US-Backed Kurds Plan to Occupy Large Parts of Syria Ethnic Kurds are planning to occupy large parts of northern Syria with US support in move that violates the country’s sovereignty.

Filipinos Pressure President Duterte to Reject Trump’s Invitation Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is under pressure to reject US President Donald Trump’s invitation to visit the White House.

Voting Underway in France, Millions Expected to Boycott Presidential Poll French run-off presidential election is underway with voters choosing between l Macron and Le Pen amid reports of boycott by a large segment of voters.

Afghan Forces Kill Foreign Terrorists in Airstrikes Afghan forces have killed at least nineteen terrorists including members of an ISIS affiliate in the country.

Catholic Patriarch Stages Sympathy Hunger Strike in Solidarity with Palestinians The Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, and Alexandria and al-Quds (Jerusalem) went on a one-day hung strike on Saturday in solidarity with over 1,500 Palestinian prisoners, who have staged an open-ended hunger strike in Israeli jails in protest at the administrative detention policy and harsh prison conditions.

Saudi Troops Enter Bahrain before Verdict on Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim Saudi Arabia deployed more troops Bahrain ahead of the Al-Khalifa regime’s court ruling against Ayatollah Sheikh Issa Qassim expected on Sunday.

HRW Slams US Role in Saudi War Crimes in Yemen A leading human rights group slams the US over its role in Saudi-led bombing of Yemen, saying the coalition has been committing war crimes against Yemenis.

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike


alwaght.com
Consequences of Appointing Pakistani Gen. to Anti-Yemen Coalition

Tuesday 9 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Consequences of Appointing Pakistani Gen. to Anti-Yemen Coalition

Riyadh Seeks Islamabad Backing in Row with Tehran

Alwaght- The Saudi-led Arab military coalition in past two years has used its most modern equipments in its war against the neighboring Yemen but not only declined to achieve its preset goals but also exposed itself to long-range missiles fired by the Yemeni army and the popular forces led by Ansarullah resistance movement.

The Yemeni missiles hit an array of targets on the countries' borders, the naval vessels, and the Saudi military vehicles operating on Yemen's soil. The missile strikes are said to have largely frustrated the invading Saudis, making them lose hope for coming out of the war successful.

Riyadh’s failure to reach what it planned to get because of the Yemeni forces' resistance pushed the Saudi leaders to seek dragging other regional and international sides to the battle in a bid to get the ability to move out of the self-created Yemen quagmire.

The Saudi efforts are not limited to persuading the US to step into the war. They have even been working to get Pakistan on board, predominantly setting their heart on the Riyadh-Islamabad's long years of close military and political relations. For the Saudis, Pakistan's entry to the struggle is not only a guarantor of a safe exit of the Arab coalition from the costly conflict, but also Islamabad's membership of the coalition as a non-Arab member can win at least a minor legitimacy for Saudi measures in Yemen while the kingdom is under fire of the rights groups for its atrocities against the Yemeni civilians who are suffering the plight of the war-caused devastation.

Optimistic about the Pakistani backing, the Saudis have been asking support of Pakistan’s army commanders including the retired high-profile army general Raheel Sharif for final ridding from the crisis. The kingdom offered large-scale financial aid in exchange for Islamabad’s help, ranging from funding for the military to low price oil supply.

Well aware of the regional influence of partnership with Saudi Arabia especially impacts on its relations with Iran, the Pakistani government so far avoided any engagement in the war against Yemen. Even Pakistan’s parliament expressed its opposition to any military cooperation of the country with Riyadh in the conflict. Additionally, various Pakistani cities have been scene to rallies protesting the anti-Yemeni war, and rejecting any possible Riyadh-Islamabad alliance against the Yemenis.

However, under ongoing Saudi, and of course American, strains, Pakistan recently authorized General Sharif, who formerly served as the country’s chief of army staff, to be head of the anti-Yemen alliance led by Saudi Arabia. The opponents of the idea have strongly reacted to the Islamabad leaders' decision.

The critics of the Sharif appointment as the chief of the Saudi-led military coalition have cited a set of reasons for their objection. They argue that there is no transparent extent of the coalition’s leverages. Moreover, it is not clear how General Sharif takes his role in the military organization. They even question its costs and advantages for Pakistan, adding that this participation will bring about a lot of domestic and regional consequences.

All in all, they argue that its disadvantages outstrip its benefits for the country. In terms of regional consequences, they note that any work with Riyadh will harm Islamabad’s impartiality as it seeks settlements for the regional crises. It will lead to reduced levels of ties with Iran. Sharif's leading of the Saudi-led coalition will damage the neutral posture of Pakistan in mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The impacts of Pakistan’s decision are far from being limited to the regional relations. At home, Pakistan should expect ramifications, including intensification of sectarian tensions and perhaps provocation of radical Salafi groups, and even ISIS terrorist group, against the Shiite Muslims of the country. It can also neutralize the Pakistan army’s campaign to provide security across the tense regions of the country, and even affect Pakistan’s army prestige nationally.

Accordingly, the leaders of the political and religious parties and groups warn the former army general that heading the Islamic alliance will further tarnish Pakistan’s image across the Muslim world.

By accepting membership of the military coalition whose mechanism is yet to be clear, Islamabad has headed to an uncertain pathway.

 

Saudi Arabia General Raheel

