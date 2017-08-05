Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 8 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial The Bahraini regime postponed the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim amid rising tensions in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report Hundreds of ISIS Takfiri terrorists are returning to Britain from Syria, with the country’s security forces saying they are unable to control the returnees.

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland Bahrain’s plan to fund a mosque in Finland has sparked tensions as Muslims say it is meant to divide rather than unite them in a country where they constitute a tiny minority.

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations The Bahraini regime has been severely censured over its massive human rights violations during United Nations session in Geneva.

UAE Military Tentacles Spreading in Africa: Report The United Arab Emirates is engaged in deliberate efforts to expand its military tentacles across the Horn of Africa.

News

Saudi Regime Spending $68 Million to Host Donald Trump

Saudi Regime Spending $68 Million to Host Donald Trump

The Saudi regime is spending $68 million to host US President Donald Trump amid austerity measures hurting citizens in the kingdom.

Iran Warns Saudi Arabia of Crushing Blow if it Attacks Iran has warned that nowhere in Saudi Arabia, except the Muslim holy sites, will remain intact if Riyadh takes any move against the Islamic Republic.

5,000 Chinese Fighting in Militant Groups: Syrian Ambassador Syrian ambassador to China said on Monday some 5,000 Chinese are fighting ranks of different militant groups in Syria.

Israeli Regime to Revoke Arabic Language’s Official Status in Occupied Palestine Israeli regime approved new version of the so-called nation-state bill that no more considers Arabic as "official language" in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel Closed Its Embassy in Egypt since 5 Months Ago Israeli regime’s embassy in Egypt has been closed for the past five months the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported, saying that that the security situation in Cairo prompted the closure.

Invest in Our Project, Get US Visa: Company Linked to Trump Son-in-law Companies of president’s son-in-law extols the idea of investment in estate project linked to Kushner family as a way to gain a residence visa for America.

Israel Mulls Expelling UN after UNESCO Terms It ’Occupying Power’ Israeli regime weights up expelling the UN from al-Quds (East Jerusalem) after a UNESCO strongly-worded resolution labeled it as "the occupying power".

Cholera Outbreak in Yemen: Over 1,600 Cases Detected in 12 Provinces Yemeni health minister says some 1,700 cases of cholera have surfaced in the country, as Saudi Arabia’s deadly aggression rages on against the poorest Arab nation.

Macron Trounces Le Pen to Win French Presidency Emmanuel Macron has won the French presidency by beating far-right Marine Le Pen amid a historically low turnout of voters.

US War Drills Involving 20 Countries in Jordan Jordan and the United States kicked off war drills on Sunday known as Eager Lion with about 7,400 troops from more than 20 nations taking part.

Iranian General Slams Saudis for implementing Israeli, US Policies A senior military commander in Iran has dismissed the recent Saudi deputy crown prince’s remarks against the Islamic Republic.

Hundreds of Turkish Officials Request Asylum in Germany: Report Nearly 450 Turkish diplomats, military officers, judges and other public officers have applied for asylum in Germany.

US-Backed Kurds Plan to Occupy Large Parts of Syria Ethnic Kurds are planning to occupy large parts of northern Syria with US support in move that violates the country’s sovereignty.

Filipinos Pressure President Duterte to Reject Trump’s Invitation Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is under pressure to reject US President Donald Trump’s invitation to visit the White House.

Voting Underway in France, Millions Expected to Boycott Presidential Poll French run-off presidential election is underway with voters choosing between l Macron and Le Pen amid reports of boycott by a large segment of voters.

Afghan Forces Kill Foreign Terrorists in Airstrikes Afghan forces have killed at least nineteen terrorists including members of an ISIS affiliate in the country.

Catholic Patriarch Stages Sympathy Hunger Strike in Solidarity with Palestinians The Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, and Alexandria and al-Quds (Jerusalem) went on a one-day hung strike on Saturday in solidarity with over 1,500 Palestinian prisoners, who have staged an open-ended hunger strike in Israeli jails in protest at the administrative detention policy and harsh prison conditions.

Saudi Troops Enter Bahrain before Verdict on Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim Saudi Arabia deployed more troops Bahrain ahead of the Al-Khalifa regime’s court ruling against Ayatollah Sheikh Issa Qassim expected on Sunday.

HRW Slams US Role in Saudi War Crimes in Yemen A leading human rights group slams the US over its role in Saudi-led bombing of Yemen, saying the coalition has been committing war crimes against Yemenis.

Islamic Jihad Censures Hamas for Softening Stance on Israeli Regime Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement has rejected Hamas’s new policy of softening its stance on the usurper Israeli regime

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial

UAE-Saudi Disputes Emerge Further as Yemen War Unfolds

Invest in Our Project, Get US Visa: Company Linked to Trump Son-in-law

Cholera Outbreak in Yemen: Over 1,600 Cases Detected in 12 Provinces

Israeli Regime to Revoke Arabic Language’s Official Status in Occupied Palestine

Israelis Need to Restore Their Short-term Memory in Relation to Hezbollah

5,000 Chinese Fighting in Militant Groups: Syrian Ambassador

Israel Closed Its Embassy in Egypt since 5 Months Ago

Israel Mulls Expelling UN after UNESCO Terms It ’Occupying Power’

Unraveling Israeli Crimes on Yemeni Children Kidnapped, Sold in 1950s

Iran Warns Saudi Arabia of Crushing Blow if it Attacks

Syrian Backs De-Escalation Zones, Army to Decisively Confront Violations: Al Muallem

US Created ISIS, Uses It as Tool: Ex-Afghan President

UNESCO Terms Israel as Occupying Power Trying to Alter Al-Quds Identity

NATO Heads Back to Turkey on Conviction that Ankara Can’t be Lost

President Disruptive, Has No Time to Debate over Doctrine: Trump Aid

Palestinian Dies of Liver Disease Contracted in Israeli Jail

Hezbollah Chief Slams Arab Leaders’ Silence amid Palestinian Hunger Strike

Palestinian Hamas Announces New Stances in Doha

What Does Hamas’s New Policy Document Mean?

Syria Backs Russian Proposal on De-Escalation Zones

Iran, Syria to Strengthen Military Ties in War on Terror

US No Longer Fit for Leadership of West Policy on West Asia: UK

Iran Wants World to Stop Saudi Sponsorship of Terrorism, Extremism

Yemenis Forced to Choose Between Treating Sick Children or Feeding Healthy Ones: UNICEF

What Emboldens Saudi Prince to Claim They Can Uproot Yemeni Resistance Forces?

Car Bomb Kills 8 near US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan

Will India Become Another Major Actor in West Asia?

Muslims Must Adopt Europe’s Values or Get Out: German Minister

Russia Warns US over North Korea Tensions

Iran Tests Qaher F-313 Fighter Jet, Unveils Defense Achievements

How will British Foreign Policy Look Like after Brexit?

Saudi Arabia Beheads 3 Pakistani Nationals

China’s Strategy for West Asia: Gain Toehold with limited Intervention

Israeli Regime Implement Punitive Actions against 1,600 Palestinian Hunger-Strikers

North Korea Declares Readiness for War with US

ISIS Terrorists Attacked, Killed by Wild Boars in Iraq

Pakistan to Quit Saudi Coalition if Iran Targeted: Defense Minister

Russia, Iran Condemn Turkish Airstrikes on Iraq, Syria

US, Israel Supporting Terrorists in Syria: Al Jaafari

UN Envoy Praises Effective Tehran Meeting on Syria Talks

US Deploys F-35 Warplanes in Europe to Confront Russia

In Focus

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
News

Saudi Regime Spending $68 Million to Host Donald Trump

Monday 8 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Regime Spending $68 Million to Host Donald Trump
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The Saudi regime is spending $68 million to host US President Donald Trump amid austerity measures hurting citizens in the kingdom.

According to a leaked ‘secret and urgent’ letter by Saudi King Salman to the country’s finance minister indicates that the kingdom has allocated 257 million Rials [nearly $68 million] to the preparations for hosting US President Trump.

The document mentioned that the amount will be paid to fund the Arab-American summit in addition to all the events and the entertainment expenses.

Statements by White House officials said Trump will leave Washington on May 19 to Saudi Arabia before proceeding to Tel Aviv.

This colossal amount of money is being splashed to host Trump while Saudi authorities have approved an austerity policy which has been popularly rejected due to its devastating effects on the deteriorating living standards in the kingdom.

Observers are cofounded by Trump’s decision to make Saudi Arabia the first stop on his inaugural foreign trip as US president.   This move is yet another radical turnaround who in early 2016, asked the hosts on Fox & Friends: “Who blew up the World Trade Center? It wasn't the Iraqis, it was Saudi — take a look at Saudi Arabia, open the documents."

The day after news broke of Trump’s impending visit to Riyadh, reports emerged that Saudi Arabia and the are US in talks on billions in arms sales.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Saudi Arabia US King Salman Trump Millions

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

2 Million Gazans in Darkness as Fatah Pressures Hamas to Court Israeli Regime
Bahrainis Ultimate Alert for Al Khalifa ahead of Top Cleric`s Trial
Children Paying Highest Price as Terrorism Devastates West Asian States
Mosul in ruins
2 Million Gazans in Darkness as Fatah Pressures Hamas to Court Israeli Regime

2 Million Gazans in Darkness as Fatah Pressures Hamas to Court Israeli Regime

Italy Rescues 560 Refugees off Libya
Journalists Injured as Israeli Forces Fire Tear Gas at Palestinians Rallying in Solidarity with Hunger Strikers
Syrian Army Clashes with Terrorists in Countryside of Homs
Syrian Army`s IED Destroys Militants` Cars in Countryside of Daraa