Saudi Arabia Spending $68 Million to Host Donald Trump

Alwaght- The Saudi regime is spending $68 million to host US President Donald Trump amid austerity measures hurting citizens in the kingdom.

According to a leaked ‘secret and urgent’ letter by Saudi King Salman to the country’s finance minister indicates that the kingdom has allocated 257 million Rials [nearly $68 million] to the preparations for hosting US President Trump.

The document mentioned that the amount will be paid to fund the Arab-American summit in addition to all the events and the entertainment expenses.

Statements by White House officials said Trump will leave Washington on May 19 to Saudi Arabia before proceeding to Tel Aviv.

This colossal amount of money is being splashed to host Trump while Saudi authorities have approved an austerity policy which has been popularly rejected due to its devastating effects on the deteriorating living standards in the kingdom.

Observers are cofounded by Trump’s decision to make Saudi Arabia the first stop on his inaugural foreign trip as US president. This move is yet another radical turnaround who in early 2016, asked the hosts on Fox & Friends: “Who blew up the World Trade Center? It wasn't the Iraqis, it was Saudi — take a look at Saudi Arabia, open the documents."

The day after news broke of Trump’s impending visit to Riyadh, reports emerged that Saudi Arabia and the US are in talks on arms sales worth tens of billions.