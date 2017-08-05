Syria Backs De-Escalation Zones, Army to Decisively Confront Violations: FM

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 9 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial

Scared Bahraini Regime Postpones Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim’s Trial The Bahraini regime postponed the verdict issuance in the case of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim amid rising tensions in the tiny Persian Gulf sheikhdom.

Britain Unable to Control ISIS Terrorists Returning from Syria, Iraq: Report Hundreds of ISIS Takfiri terrorists are returning to Britain from Syria, with the country’s security forces saying they are unable to control the returnees.

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland Bahrain’s plan to fund a mosque in Finland has sparked tensions as Muslims say it is meant to divide rather than unite them in a country where they constitute a tiny minority.

World Censures Bahrain over Human Rights Violations The Bahraini regime has been severely censured over its massive human rights violations during United Nations session in Geneva.

UAE Military Tentacles Spreading in Africa: Report The United Arab Emirates is engaged in deliberate efforts to expand its military tentacles across the Horn of Africa.

Saudi Arabia Spending $68 Million to Host Donald Trump

Saudi Arabia Spending $68 Million to Host Donald Trump

The Saudi regime is spending $68 million to host US President Donald Trump amid austerity measures hurting citizens in the kingdom.

5,000 Chinese Fighting in Militant Groups: Syrian Ambassador Syrian ambassador to China said on Monday some 5,000 Chinese are fighting ranks of different militant groups in Syria.

Israeli Regime to Revoke Arabic Language’s Official Status in Occupied Palestine Israeli regime approved new version of the so-called nation-state bill that no more considers Arabic as "official language" in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel Closed Its Embassy in Egypt since 5 Months Ago Israeli regime’s embassy in Egypt has been closed for the past five months the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported, saying that that the security situation in Cairo prompted the closure.

Invest in Our Project, Get US Visa: Company Linked to Trump Son-in-law Companies of president’s son-in-law extols the idea of investment in estate project linked to Kushner family as a way to gain a residence visa for America.

Israel Mulls Expelling UN after UNESCO Terms It ’Occupying Power’ Israeli regime weights up expelling the UN from al-Quds (East Jerusalem) after a UNESCO strongly-worded resolution labeled it as "the occupying power".

Cholera Outbreak in Yemen: Over 1,600 Cases Detected in 12 Provinces Yemeni health minister says some 1,700 cases of cholera have surfaced in the country, as Saudi Arabia’s deadly aggression rages on against the poorest Arab nation.

Macron Trounces Le Pen to Win French Presidency Emmanuel Macron has won the French presidency by beating far-right Marine Le Pen amid a historically low turnout of voters.

US War Drills Involving 20 Countries in Jordan Jordan and the United States kicked off war drills on Sunday known as Eager Lion with about 7,400 troops from more than 20 nations taking part.

Iranian General Slams Saudis for implementing Israeli, US Policies A senior military commander in Iran has dismissed the recent Saudi deputy crown prince’s remarks against the Islamic Republic.

Hundreds of Turkish Officials Request Asylum in Germany: Report Nearly 450 Turkish diplomats, military officers, judges and other public officers have applied for asylum in Germany.

US-Backed Kurds Plan to Occupy Large Parts of Syria Ethnic Kurds are planning to occupy large parts of northern Syria with US support in move that violates the country’s sovereignty.

Filipinos Pressure President Duterte to Reject Trump’s Invitation Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is under pressure to reject US President Donald Trump’s invitation to visit the White House.

Voting Underway in France, Millions Expected to Boycott Presidential Poll French run-off presidential election is underway with voters choosing between l Macron and Le Pen amid reports of boycott by a large segment of voters.

Afghan Forces Kill Foreign Terrorists in Airstrikes Afghan forces have killed at least nineteen terrorists including members of an ISIS affiliate in the country.

Catholic Patriarch Stages Sympathy Hunger Strike in Solidarity with Palestinians The Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, and Alexandria and al-Quds (Jerusalem) went on a one-day hung strike on Saturday in solidarity with over 1,500 Palestinian prisoners, who have staged an open-ended hunger strike in Israeli jails in protest at the administrative detention policy and harsh prison conditions.

Saudi Troops Enter Bahrain before Verdict on Ayatollah Sheikh Qassim Saudi Arabia deployed more troops Bahrain ahead of the Al-Khalifa regime’s court ruling against Ayatollah Sheikh Issa Qassim expected on Sunday.

HRW Slams US Role in Saudi War Crimes in Yemen A leading human rights group slams the US over its role in Saudi-led bombing of Yemen, saying the coalition has been committing war crimes against Yemenis.

Islamic Jihad Censures Hamas for Softening Stance on Israeli Regime Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement has rejected Hamas’s new policy of softening its stance on the usurper Israeli regime

US Created ISIS, Uses It as Tool: Ex-Afghan President Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai blames the US for rise of ISIS in his motherland, saying Washington has created the terrorist group.

Israelis Need to Restore Their Short-term Memory in Relation to Hezbollah

Cholera Outbreak in Yemen: Over 1,600 Cases Detected in 12 Provinces

Israel Mulls Expelling UN after UNESCO Terms It ’Occupying Power’

5,000 Chinese Fighting in Militant Groups: Syrian Ambassador

Invest in Our Project, Get US Visa: Company Linked to Trump Son-in-law

Unraveling Israeli Crimes on Yemeni Children Kidnapped, Sold in 1950s

Syria Backs De-Escalation Zones, Army to Decisively Confront Violations: FM

UAE-Saudi Disputes Emerge Further as Yemen War Unfolds

Saudi Arabia Spending $68 Million to Host Donald Trump

Israeli Regime to Revoke Arabic Language’s Official Status in Occupied Palestine

Israel Closed Its Embassy in Egypt since 5 Months Ago

FBI Agent who Married ISIS Member Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison

China’s Strategy for West Asia: Gain Toehold with limited Intervention

Palestinian Dies of Liver Disease Contracted in Israeli Jail

UNESCO Terms Israel as Occupying Power Trying to Alter Al-Quds Identity

Hezbollah Chief Slams Arab Leaders’ Silence amid Palestinian Hunger Strike

US Created ISIS, Uses It as Tool: Ex-Afghan President

Bahraini-Funded Wahhabi Mosque Divides Muslims in Finland

Iran, Iraq Overtake Saudis in World Oil Market: Report

US Steps for Raqqa Recapture Waver Amid Turkish-Kurdish Strife

What Does Hamas’s New Policy Document Mean?

Iran, Syria to Strengthen Military Ties in War on Terror

President Disruptive, Has No Time to Debate over Doctrine: Trump Aid

Syria Backs Russian Proposal on De-Escalation Zones

What Emboldens Saudi Prince to Claim They Can Uproot Yemeni Resistance Forces?

Palestinian Hamas Announces New Stances in Doha

Muslims Must Adopt Europe’s Values or Get Out: German Minister

Iran Tests Qaher F-313 Fighter Jet, Unveils Defense Achievements

Will India Become Another Major Actor in West Asia?

Israeli Regime Implement Punitive Actions against 1,600 Palestinian Hunger-Strikers

Russia Warns US over North Korea Tensions

Russia, Iran Condemn Turkish Airstrikes on Iraq, Syria

Russia, Syria and Iran Warn US Over Aggression on Syria

Nine Million Yemenis on Brink of Starvation: UN

ISIS Terrorists Attacked, Killed by Wild Boars in Iraq

Russia Urges Intl. Probe on Syria Chemical Weapons Incident

UN Envoy Praises Effective Tehran Meeting on Syria Talks

Israeli Regime Fresh Attack on Syria Kills 3

Libya Blames EU for Making Empty Promises on Migrants

US Deploys F-35 Warplanes in Europe to Confront Russia

Britain Blames Russia for Every Civilian Death in Syria

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Syria Backs De-Escalation Zones, Army to Decisively Confront Violations: FM

Monday 8 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Syria Backs De-Escalation Zones, Army to Decisively Confront Violations: FM

Walid al-Muallem

Syrian Foreign Minister says his government supports the creation of four De-escalation zones in country to end bloodshed and improve living conditions.
Alwaght- Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem says his government supports the creation of four de-escalation zones in country to end bloodshed and improve living conditions.

He said the government in Damascus approves the achievements of the Astana 4 talks, particularly with regard to signing a memorandum on establishing four de-escalation zones in Syria.

Addressing a press conference in Damascus on Monday, al Muallem however warned that if any violation takes place, the Syrian army will be prepared to respond in a decisive manner.

Last week Iran, Russia and Turkey adopted a memorandum on the creation of four security zones in Syria, during peace talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana. The three countries are the guarantors of the agreement.

Al Muallem went onto say that, “of course, we look forward that this memorandum will achieve its intentions which are basically separating the armed groups which signed the agreement of the cessation of hostilities on 30/12/2016 from al-Nusra Front and the ISIS and the other groups affiliated to them.”

Regarding the political track, al-Muallem said that the Syrian government has always been present in the Geneva meetings, noting that the date for the next round of these meetings hasn’t been set yet, adding that unfortunately the Geneva track remains at a standstill because there is no patriotic opposition that thinks about Syria instead of receiving instructions from their masters.

No UN supervision

Al-Muallem asserted that there will not be international forces under the supervision of the UN, and the Russian guarantor clarified that military police forces will be deployed, in addition to monitoring centers, noting that the memo on de-escalation zones has a duration of six months that can be renewed if this experiment proves successful and produces the desired results.

He stressed that in all proposed de-escalation zones there are groups which signed the agreement and there are al-Nusra Front and ISIS terrorist organizations and other terrorist groups linked to them, and what is required is separating the terrorist groups which signed from those which didn’t sign, these groups should leave those zones and they are not welcomed if they came to the areas controlled by our forces.

Europe, US played destructive role in Syria

Regarding the French elections, al-Muallem said “We respect the choice of the French people. You remember that in 2011, I deleted Europe from the map as we haven’t felt any role by Europe, except a destructive role which is automatically linked to the US.”

On the possibility of al-Nusra Front, which is not part of the memorandum, carrying out attacks, al-Moallem said, “I don’t exclude the possibility of violating the memorandum of the de-escalation areas by Turkey which is one of the guarantor states who signed the memorandum.”

De-escalation zones not safe zones

On whether there’s concern about turning de-escalation zones into “safe zones” gradually, al-Muallem said the two concepts are different, as the latter is about safe zones set up and maintained by the UN which is unacceptable.

On the political prices paid by all sides to reduce the US escalation and reach the Astana agreement, al-Muallem asserted that Syria hasn’t paid any price, but it seems that the Americans realized that they acted hastily in carrying out their aggression.

On the fact that Raqqa is excluded from the memorandum, al-Muallem who is also Syria’s Deputy Prime Minister said that the memo excluded it along with other areas where ISIS terrorists are active, as the country’s army will continue fighting ISIS and al-Nusra Front, adding that the presence of ISIS and al-Nusra in certain areas would make it difficult to expand the de-escalation zones later.

Al-Muallem also said that Damascus considered the deployment of Jordanian forces in southern Syria an act of aggression, but added that Syria was not about to confront Jordan.

Syria al-Muallem de-escalation zones ISIS Al Nusra Atana Iran Russia

